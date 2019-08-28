Rockshelter Capital Management Cut Its Holding in Bank Of New York Mellon (BK) as Share Value Declined; V F (VFC) Shareholder Smith Salley & Associates Lowered Stake

Smith Salley & Associates decreased its stake in V F Corp (VFC) by 82.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Salley & Associates sold 60,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The institutional investor held 12,404 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, down from 72,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Salley & Associates who had been investing in V F Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $79.56. About 978,022 shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 1.36% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 20/04/2018 – DJ VF Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VFC); 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in VF; 30/04/2018 – VF COMPLETES SALE OF NAUTICA BRAND TO AUTHENTIC BRANDS GROUP,; 05/04/2018 – Nine West nears bankruptcy with plan to sell footwear brand; 14/03/2018 – VF Corporation Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Altra®, an Athletic and Performance-Based Lifestyle Footwear Brand,; 19/03/2018 – VF Corp: Nautica Deal Terms Undisclosed; 19/03/2018 – VF Corp Sees Nautica Transaction Closing in First Half; 09/04/2018 – VF Corp. Paid $204 Million for Icebreaker Brand; 19/03/2018 – VF CORP – ENTERED INTO DEAL TO SELL NAUTICA BRAND BUSINESS TO AUTHENTIC BRANDS GROUP LLC; 03/04/2018 – VF Corporation Completes Acquisition of Icebreaker®

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (BK) by 4.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc sold 10,047 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% . The institutional investor held 208,411 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.51 million, down from 218,458 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $40.95. About 3.68M shares traded. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 12.23% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 19/04/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon 1Q Fee Revenue $3.32B; 16/05/2018 – REG-Bank of New York Mellon Miscellaneous – Medium Priority; 28/03/2018 – REG-Bank of New York Mellon Early Redemption; 03/04/2018 – 85QY: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 01/05/2018 – 96XJ: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 10/04/2018 – 38XX: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 17/05/2018 – 43AL: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 13/03/2018 – 17LL: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 21/05/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY – ON MAY 18 ENTERED DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH BARCLAYS CAPITAL, BNY MELLON CAPITAL MARKETS AND J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES; 16/03/2018 – 11KN: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix

Analysts await The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.00 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.06 per share. BK’s profit will be $942.66M for 10.24 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual EPS reported by The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.99% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold BK shares while 330 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 789.00 million shares or 2.96% less from 813.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Jersey-based Private Advisor Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.04% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Madison Invest stated it has 0.24% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). California Public Employees Retirement System accumulated 0.14% or 2.20M shares. Wellington Shields Cap Management Ltd Liability Com reported 0.09% stake. First Interstate Bancorp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). North Star Asset Management Incorporated has invested 0.04% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Federated Investors Pa reported 0.15% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Smithfield Trust holds 0.17% or 30,955 shares in its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys owns 46,400 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Board holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) for 483,205 shares. Invesco Ltd reported 0.11% stake. Fincl Ser Corporation accumulated 408 shares or 0% of the stock. Carret Asset Lc holds 30,780 shares. Klingenstein Fields & Co Ltd Liability Corporation reported 108,814 shares. Moreover, Bb&T has 0.02% invested in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK).

Analysts await V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.29 earnings per share, down 9.79% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.43 per share. VFC’s profit will be $513.65M for 15.42 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by V.F. Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 330.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold VFC shares while 238 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 388.62 million shares or 1.79% less from 395.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ifrah Finance Svcs reported 2,938 shares. Appleton Ma stated it has 6,174 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Security Trust reported 2,253 shares. Eastern Bancorporation owns 5,383 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsr Inc accumulated 541 shares. Twin Tree Ltd Partnership invested in 0.02% or 37,909 shares. Rbf Capital Ltd Liability holds 0.33% or 32,000 shares. Fort Washington Investment Advsrs Oh reported 0.03% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Metropolitan Life Comm Ny invested 0.07% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Nuwave Invest Mgmt Limited Co reported 7,123 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.04% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Guinness Atkinson Asset Inc holds 3,100 shares. Spf Beheer Bv holds 3.07% or 869,360 shares in its portfolio. Kbc Gp Nv holds 0.03% or 41,720 shares in its portfolio. Roffman Miller Associate Inc Pa reported 230,112 shares stake.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $157,860 activity.

Smith Salley & Associates, which manages about $331.94 million and $621.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 9,242 shares to 133,250 shares, valued at $13.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 3,440 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,205 shares, and has risen its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).