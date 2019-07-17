Rockshelter Capital Management Cut Its Bank Of New York Mellon (BK) Holding by $502,350; Market Valuation Declined; As Wpx Energy (WPX) Stock Rose, Holder Goodhaven Capital Management Has Cut Position

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (WPX) by 9.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc sold 87,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 820,571 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.76 million, down from 907,571 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wpx Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.25% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $10.43. About 10.23 million shares traded or 40.37% up from the average. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 29.91% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.34% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 02/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 6C, EST. LOSS/SHR 2C; 26/03/2018 – WPX Energy CEO sees crude demand rising despite electric cars; 17/04/2018 – WPX Energy Announces Early Results and Early Settlement of Cash Tender Offers; 20/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC – IN SECOND AMENDMENT, AGGREGATE MAXIMUM CREDIT AMOUNT IS INCREASED TO $3.0 BLN; 09/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY – COMMENCED UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF $400 MLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 17/05/2018 – WPX Energy Favored by 8 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 21/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $18; 26/03/2018 – WPX ENERGY CEO SAYS DOES NOT EXPECT RISE OF ELECTRIC CAR TO SAP CRUDE DEMAND FOR FORESEEABLE FUTURE; 02/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 102.7 MBOE/D; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Wpx Energy’s Cfr To Ba3; Stable Outlook

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (BK) by 4.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc sold 10,047 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.29% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 208,411 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.51M, down from 218,458 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $43.11. About 4.53M shares traded. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 18.83% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.26% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 13/03/2018 – CRUIKSHANK SAYS BNY ADVICE TO CLIENTS TO TAKE LONG-TERM VIEW; 20/03/2018 – 32GV: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 25/04/2018 – WISDOM TREE INVESTMENTS SAYS BRIAN SHEA, FORMER VICE CHAIRMAN AND CEO OF INVESTMENT SERVICES AT BNY MELLON, HAS BEEN APPOINTED TO BOARD; 07/03/2018 – Ireland chooses BNY Mellon to manage Apple escrow fund; 13/03/2018 – 17LL: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 15/05/2018 – 75BS: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 20/03/2018 – 83UK: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 10/04/2018 – 90MM: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 09/04/2018 – 15XC: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 06/03/2018 – BNY Mellon’s Derrick Says Search for Yield Has Disappeared (Video)

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold BK shares while 330 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 789.00 million shares or 2.96% less from 813.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc reported 0.1% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Co reported 0% stake. 16,264 are held by Fiduciary Trust Company. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Eqis Mngmt Incorporated owns 24,047 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Burt Wealth stated it has 93 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Golub Grp Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 624,310 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab has invested 0.38% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Van Eck Associates accumulated 12,450 shares. Invesco Ltd owns 0.11% invested in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) for 6.50M shares. 64.91M are held by Vanguard Group. Verition Fund Mgmt Lc reported 26,993 shares. Capital Ca holds 0.09% or 7,703 shares. Bristol John W Incorporated Ny reported 18,887 shares stake. Laffer reported 50,477 shares.

More notable recent The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “2 Warren Buffett Stocks Tumble to 52-Week Lows – GuruFocus.com” on June 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Prime Day And FAANGs Out In DC – Seeking Alpha” published on July 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Naspers Sets the Date for Its Tencent Stake Spinoff: What Investors Need to Know – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Fed doesn’t object to all 18 banks’ capital plans – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For July 17, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold WPX shares while 97 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 394.35 million shares or 0.75% more from 391.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Star Investment Corporation, Illinois-based fund reported 476 shares. 11,720 are owned by Franklin Resource. Parkside Savings Bank And has invested 0% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Cypress Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company (Wy) owns 5,500 shares. Jane Street Grp Incorporated Lc has invested 0% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 372,610 shares. Dimensional Fund L P, Texas-based fund reported 8.97 million shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 486,793 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wolverine Asset Lc owns 50,434 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Waddell & Reed Fincl Incorporated holds 2.28M shares. Vanguard Grp owns 38.43 million shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Jvl Advsr Ltd Llc holds 6.46% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 1.91M shares. Asset Mngmt One Company Limited stated it has 0% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Magnetar Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 37,828 shares. Fifth Third Comml Bank holds 0% or 1,980 shares.

More notable recent WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “WPX Energy Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on February 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “WPX Energy: Accelerated Returns To Shareholders Becoming Unlikely – Seeking Alpha” published on June 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “WPX Energy To Explore Options For Its Permian Water Business – Forbes” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Q2 Earnings Season ‘Kabuki Dance’ Rife With Downward Guidance. Bad? No, Good! Buy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Analysts await WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.10 earnings per share, up 66.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.06 per share. WPX’s profit will be $42.22M for 26.08 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual earnings per share reported by WPX Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.00% EPS growth.