Rockshelter Capital Management Continues to Hold Stake in Citigroup (C); Huntington National Bank Cut Equinix (EQIX) Stake by $1.27 Million; Shares Rose

Huntington National Bank decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 13.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huntington National Bank sold 2,807 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.17% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,417 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.89M, down from 20,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huntington National Bank who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $5.87 during the last trading session, reaching $518.01. About 255,851 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 22.28% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.85% the S&P500.

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (C) by 3.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc bought 6,228 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 181,671 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.30 million, up from 175,443 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $165.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $71.77. About 15.08M shares traded or 14.35% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 04/04/2018 – Brian Friedman, President of Leucadia National Corporation, and Bonnie Howard, Former Chief Auditor of Citigroup, appointed to leadership positions on the Board of Directors of STRIVE International; 25/05/2018 – ESSENTIAL PROPERTIES REALTY TRUST INC SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO LLC, CITIGROUP, BARCLAYS ARE UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 06/03/2018 – CITIGROUP SAID TO APPOINT DELLA PIETRA TO RUN CITI HOLDINGS; 07/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS NV AER.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $57; 24/04/2018 – CITI CONCLUDES ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING IN CHICAGO; 22/03/2018 – CITIGROUP RESTRICTS SOME GUN SALES BY ITS BUSINESS CUSTOMERS; 31/05/2018 – Pool Corporation to Participate in Citi’s 2018 Small & Mid Cap Conference; 07/05/2018 – ValueAct reveals $1.2bn stake in Citigroup; 05/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO AXP.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $110; 13/04/2018 – Citi Says Investment Banking Hasn’t Hit Stop Button: TOPLive

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc, which manages about $455.00M and $288.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Trinseo Sa (NYSE:TSE) by 23,982 shares to 87,010 shares, valued at $3.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jp Morgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 11,443 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 138,058 shares, and cut its stake in Charter Communications.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “Citigroup Put Open Interest Elevated Before Earnings – Schaeffers Research” on July 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: G20 Summit Takes Center Stage – Seeking Alpha” published on June 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BofA, Capital One, Citi announce buybacks, dividends post-CCAR – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Bank of America is Buying Back Stock. Should You Join In? – Investorplace.com” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Camber Energy Provides Final Agreements Related to its Preferred C Shareholder to the NYSE American in Connection with its Planned Acquisition of Lineal Star Holdings – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $791,051 activity. Shares for $348,343 were sold by Hu W. Bradford on Thursday, February 14.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 27,675 are owned by M Hldg. Country Trust Bancorp invested in 248 shares or 0% of the stock. Elm Ridge Mgmt Limited Company holds 3.19% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 69,008 shares. 46,753 are owned by Kentucky Retirement Insurance Trust Fund. Argi Services Limited Liability accumulated 4,022 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Eulav Asset Mngmt owns 57,000 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Exane Derivatives reported 8,353 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 1.00 million shares or 0.56% of all its holdings. Amica Mutual Ins Com stated it has 87,735 shares. 3.63 million were accumulated by Bessemer Group Inc. Adirondack owns 472 shares. Focused Wealth Management holds 1% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 53,247 shares. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 4,301 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Somerset Trust invested in 43,786 shares or 1.43% of the stock. Axa invested in 873,728 shares or 0.21% of the stock.

More notable recent Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Get a Bigger Picture of US Housing Market With This New ETF – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Iron Mountain (IRM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Could This Be the Beginning of the End for the Best Cannabis Stock of 2019? – Nasdaq” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “UDR, Inc. (UDR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 09, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 18, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Huntington National Bank, which manages about $6.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard (Prn) (VEA) by 255,746 shares to 2.36 million shares, valued at $96.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 35,920 shares in the quarter, for a total of 476,852 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (Prn) (SPY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Washington Trust holds 0.62% or 23,324 shares. The California-based Adelante Cap Mgmt Lc has invested 6.75% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Amica Mutual Insurance holds 6,389 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd reported 173 shares stake. Moreover, Motley Fool Wealth Mngmt Ltd Co has 0.31% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Moreover, Capital Intl Sarl has 0.41% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 0.04% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 750 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset has 181,568 shares. Sun Life Financial Inc has 0.01% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.07% or 18,188 shares. Prelude Capital Management Ltd Llc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 4,089 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt stated it has 13,678 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Capwealth Advsr Limited Liability Company invested in 2.72% or 39,202 shares. 717 are owned by Douglass Winthrop Advsr Limited Liability Company. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.13% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT).