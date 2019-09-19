Rockshelter Capital Management Boosted Range Resources (RRC) Stake by $698,280; Bluespruce Investments LP Has Trimmed Its Adobe (ADBE) Position as Stock Rose

Bluespruce Investments Lp decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 1.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluespruce Investments Lp sold 8,924 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 724,056 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $213.34 million, down from 732,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluespruce Investments Lp who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $135.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $4.97 during the last trading session, reaching $279.72. About 7.14M shares traded or 173.97% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 19/03/2018 – Enel Sells Energy From New US Wind Farm to Facebook and Adobe; 21/05/2018 – Adobe: Magento CEO Mark Lavelle to Continue to Lead Magento Team as Part of Adobe’s Digital Experience Business; 21/05/2018 – Adobe to buy Magento Commerce in $1.68 bln deal; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS REAFFIRMS 2018 FORECAST; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE SUMMIT ANNUAL CONFERENCE KICKS OFF IN LAS VEGAS; 16/05/2018 – Adobe Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – ADOBE NAMES DAVID A. RICKS TO BOARD, BOOSTING BOARD TO 11; 26/03/2018 – Barron’s: Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade; 05/04/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – MURPHY WILL ASSUME CFO ROLE FROM ADOBE EVP AND CFO MARK GARRETT; 02/05/2018 – Skava announces it’s joining the Adobe Exchange Partner Program

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Range Resources Corp (RRC) by 38.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc bought 116,380 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.99% . The institutional investor held 419,300 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.93M, up from 302,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Range Resources Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.47% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $5. About 16.49 million shares traded or 30.69% up from the average. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 60.95% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.95% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 26/04/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Announces Update to Completions Query; 06/03/2018 SILVER RANGE RESOURCES – SIGNIFICANTLY EXPANDED SIZE OF SOUTH KITIKMEOT GOLD PROJECT IN WESTERN NUNAVUT, HAS OPTIONED PROJECT TO AMAROQ GOLD CORP; 24/05/2018 – Range Resources Rises on Production Milestone; Plus500 Plans to Move to London Main Market; 06/04/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Accepting Comments on Rule Amendments for Pipeline Fees; 10/05/2018 – STELLIAM INTENDS TO VOTE AGAINST RANGE RESOURCES BOARD NOMINEES; 17/05/2018 – Range Resources at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Jun 5; 27/03/2018 – ETP Mariner East liquids pipe spills more fluid in Pennsylvania; 30/04/2018 – Range Resources at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 05/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES LTD RRS.AX – REFERS TO ANNOUNCEMENT TITLED “INDONESIA OPERATIONAL UPDATE” PUBLISHED ON 22 MARCH 2018; 14/05/2018 – Range Resources Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Since April 30, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $434,106 activity. Another trade for 6,357 shares valued at $32,188 was made by Scucchi Mark on Wednesday, July 31. GRAY STEVEN D bought 20,000 shares worth $175,390.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 35 investors sold RRC shares while 78 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 271.99 million shares or 7.53% more from 252.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stephens Ar reported 24,881 shares stake. Steadfast Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership has 2.26 million shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj stated it has 50,000 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Ameriprise reported 1.70 million shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Investec Asset Management North America has invested 1% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Northern Tru Corp holds 1.81 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fuller Thaler Asset Mngmt owns 4.61 million shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Limited Liability Partnership Ma invested 0% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Brown Advisory reported 12,200 shares. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv holds 66,748 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Water Island Capital Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Putnam Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 266,100 shares in its portfolio. Atria Investments holds 0.01% or 1 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker accumulated 11,960 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

More notable recent Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Oil and Gas Stocks Are in Rally Mode Today – The Motley Fool” on September 09, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Range Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:RRC – GlobeNewswire” published on July 25, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Mariner East 1 pipeline shut down for upgrades at processing plant – Pittsburgh Business Times” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Range Resources Corp. (RRC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CARBO Ceramics and Sundance Energy Australia among Energy/Materials gainers; Range Resources and MRC Global among losers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc, which manages about $455.00M and $291.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 16,525 shares to 287,223 shares, valued at $6.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 12,376 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 83,158 shares, and cut its stake in T (NYSE:TMUS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Long Road Investment Counsel Limited Liability owns 0.94% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 5,400 shares. 1.04M are held by Fil Ltd. Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc has 0.17% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 95,461 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma invested in 1.1% or 255,654 shares. Hudock Cap Gru Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 34 shares. Illinois-based Lodestar Investment Counsel Limited Liability Corp Il has invested 0.02% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Fiduciary Of The Southwest Tx owns 4,785 shares or 0.4% of their US portfolio. Massmutual Trust Co Fsb Adv accumulated 36,452 shares. Aqr Mngmt, a Connecticut-based fund reported 2.33M shares. Parsons Management Ri owns 3,700 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Winslow Evans And Crocker has invested 0.47% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Westwood holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 3,906 shares. Moreover, Plante Moran Financial Advsrs Ltd Co has 0.13% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 1,457 shares. Btr Mngmt invested in 0.09% or 1,625 shares. Aristotle Capital Management Ltd Liability Company owns 2.94M shares or 4.84% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Is Adobe (ADBE) Up 1.6% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on April 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Assessing Whether Adobe Can Follow The Market Higher – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “4 Top Stock Trades for Thursday: ROKU, ADBE, BYND – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “After-Hours Movers 9/17: (CDW) (KDMN) Higher; (FDX) (PTCT) (ADBE) Lower (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Adobe: Well Positioned To Dominate Digital Content Creation – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 21, 2019.