Rockshelter Capital Management Boosted Its Citigroup (C) Position by $386,136 as Share Value Rose; Boeing Co (BA) Shares Declined While Pillar Pacific Capital Management Has Cut by $1.22 Million Its Holding

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (C) by 3.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc bought 6,228 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 181,671 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.30 million, up from 175,443 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $160.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.40% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $71.26. About 11.75M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 17/05/2018 – H.K. SFC FINES CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS ASIA HK$57M FOR SPONSOR; 16/04/2018 – Latin Bond Sales Drop 8.8% in 2018, Citi Leads; 07/03/2018 – [SPSF] Citigroup Credit Link Loan 2017-03 Assigned ‘A+’ Rating; 26/04/2018 – MOVES-Citigroup’s head of operations and technology retires; 18/04/2018 – GLOBAL OIL: CITIGROUP SAYS STL, IMO, OSH AND HES ARE RELATIVE LOSERS; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup’s Corbat: 1Q Positions Us Well for Rest of Year; 18/04/2018 – GLOBAL OIL: CITIGROUP SAYS DVN, ENI, OMV AND PXD ARE RELATIVE WINNERS; 15/05/2018 – Devon at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – Citigroup, Kabbage Form Consortium on Fintech Cybersecurity; 09/04/2018 – Citigroup Adopts Revenue Recognition Accounting Standard ASU No. 2014-09 as of Jan. 1

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 6.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc sold 3,196 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 49,754 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.98 million, down from 52,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $195.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.63% or $13.1 during the last trading session, reaching $348.33. About 8.62 million shares traded or 94.12% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 07/03/2018 – JET AIRWAYS’ 787 ORDER ‘HASN’T GONE ANYWHERE’: BOEING’S KESKAR; 08/05/2018 – MNUCHIN SAYS TREASURY WILL BE CAREFUL IN CONSIDERING EFFECTS OF SANCTIONS ON INDUSTRIES; 05/03/2018 – BOEING: 25% OF 2017 JET DELIVERIES PAID FOR IN CASH; 25/04/2018 – But Boeing remains under pressure in the U.S. due to trade policy uncertainties; 06/03/2018 – Ryanair to use “pretty much all” of Boeing 737 buying options; 01/05/2018 – Boeing to buy aerospace parts provider KLX; 20/04/2018 – BOEING HAS BEEN WORKING TO UNDERSTAND ROOT CAUSE: ESPER; 02/05/2018 – BOEING: LOW-EARTH ORBIT TRAVEL TO BE `COMMON’ W/N NEXT DECADE; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TEXTRON INC TXT.N , KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC KTOS.O , BOEING CO BA.N , LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP LMT; 23/03/2018 – Boeing’s expected win deals a fresh blow to the struggling Airbus A330neo, weeks after Hawaiian Airlines dropped an order for six Airbus jets in favor of the 787

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Anchor Cap Advsr Llc accumulated 775 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Advisory Network Limited Com holds 0.41% or 15,449 shares. Osborne Partners Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 9,030 shares. Gardner Lewis Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.34% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 7,263 shares. Elm Ltd Llc holds 0.27% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,028 shares. Moreover, Meridian Mngmt has 0.18% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 950 shares. Greenleaf owns 5,440 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 3,461 were reported by Bkd Wealth Advsr Ltd Co. Aqr Capital Mgmt Lc reported 1.33M shares. 1,572 were reported by Rowland Investment Counsel Adv. Ing Groep Nv has 278,329 shares. City invested 0.41% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Curbstone Fincl Mngmt reported 0.28% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Camarda Advisors Ltd invested in 95 shares. 6.08M are owned by Northern Tru.

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc, which manages about $683.62 million and $864.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in L3 Technologies Inc. by 2,110 shares to 9,926 shares, valued at $2.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 5,295 shares in the quarter, for a total of 76,293 shares, and has risen its stake in Check Point Software Tech. Ltd (NASDAQ:CHKP).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. McAllister Kevin G also sold $5.03M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares. $3.49 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL. CAPOZZI HEIDI B also sold $1.20 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares. On Friday, February 8 Smith Gregory D sold $7.83 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 19,500 shares. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN also sold $10.50M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qv Investors Inc accumulated 620,417 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Mgmt reported 595 shares. Pittenger Anderson reported 942 shares. Brandywine Invest Management Ltd Liability Com reported 6.31M shares. Nuwave Investment Management Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Spears Abacus Advsr Ltd Liability reported 417,421 shares. Kempen Capital Mgmt Nv accumulated 0.01% or 1,770 shares. Payden And Rygel reported 243,650 shares. 5.49M were reported by California Public Employees Retirement. Dowling Yahnke Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.45% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Fiera invested in 0.16% or 669,696 shares. Korea Inv Corp holds 1.97M shares. Wedge Management L LP Nc holds 435,456 shares. Cetera Advisor Lc invested in 0.02% or 12,178 shares. Truepoint has 22,194 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $791,051 activity. Hu W. Bradford sold $348,343 worth of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) on Thursday, February 14.

