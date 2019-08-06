Rockshelter Capital Management Boosted Its Bank Of America (BAC) Stake; Stonebridge Capital Advisors Boosted Its Dominion Energy Com (D) Holding

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc increased Dominion Energy Inc Com (D) stake by 7.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc acquired 6,160 shares as Dominion Energy Inc Com (D)’s stock declined 3.69%. The Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc holds 94,042 shares with $7.21M value, up from 87,882 last quarter. Dominion Energy Inc Com now has $60.43 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $75.22. About 7.18 million shares traded or 84.43% up from the average. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 29/03/2018 – SCG: ” … slashing the nuclear charges, even temporarily, could cause Dominion Energy to drop its $14.6 billion offer to buy SCANA. Dominion CEO Thomas Farrell threatened to do just that earlier Wednesday if the Senate passed a rate cut; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS OF $1.14 PER SHARE; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – PLANS TO REDUCE PARENT-LEVEL DEBT WITH PROCEEDS OF FINANCING OF COVE POINT FACILITY; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Backs 2018 Adj EPS $3.80-Adj EPS $4.25; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – REAFFIRMED INTENT TO INCREASE DIVIDEND BY 10 PERCENT PER SHARE ANNUALLY THROUGH 2020; 02/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Coupa Software and Dominion Energy; 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – ON MARCH 20, CO, UNITS ENTERED $6 BLN THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 31/05/2018 – DOMINION RAISES SURRY 1 REACTOR TO 5% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 10/04/2018 – DOMINION’S COVE POINT LNG TERMINAL ENTERS COMMERCIAL SERVICE; 19/04/2018 – SCANA/DOMINION LIKELY TO BE RECUT IF BILL MOVES FORWARD: UBS

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc increased Bank Of America Corporation (BAC) stake by 16.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc acquired 31,408 shares as Bank Of America Corporation (BAC)’s stock rose 1.39%. The Rockshelter Capital Management Llc holds 225,655 shares with $6.23M value, up from 194,247 last quarter. Bank Of America Corporation now has $264.54B valuation. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $28.42. About 59.33M shares traded or 22.03% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 07/03/2018 – Hispanic Small Business Owners Set Sights on Significant Growth in 2018 and Beyond; 14/05/2018 – U.S. IPOs Drop 16% in 2018, BofA Leads, AXA SA Biggest; 05/03/2018 – Maryland Gov: Bank of America Continues Expansion in Baltimore County, With Plans to Add Several Hundred Jobs in Hunt Valley; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ECB SEEN HOLDING POLICY RATES UNTIL 2019, BOD SEEN NOT RAISING RATES UNTIL AT LEAST 2020 – BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH; 30/05/2018 – Sabre Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 27/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA MUST DEFEND $542 MLN SUIT TIED FDIC RISK RULE; 16/05/2018 – NewLink Genetics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 06/04/2018 – BAML’s Jill Carey Hall Expects Upside to Equities (Video); 01/05/2018 – Teleflex Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 07/03/2018 – Senior RMBS Trader Choran Is Said to Retire From Bank of America

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Bank of America Stock Is Worth a Buy on This Dip – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Bank of America declares $0.18 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bank of America moves into Ohio – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Bank of America Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Big Bank Stocks to Buy Today – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Bank of America had 12 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) earned “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, February 19. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by BMO Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 26 by Oppenheimer. Jefferies downgraded Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) rating on Wednesday, April 17. Jefferies has “Hold” rating and $32 target. Wood upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Friday, July 26 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, July 9 by JP Morgan. The stock of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, June 18 by BMO Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Iowa Natl Bank reported 16,535 shares stake. Perigon Wealth Management Ltd Liability holds 51,201 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. 20,110 are held by Smith Salley And. Rmsincerbeaux Cap Mngmt Limited Liability reported 194,686 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability owns 43,660 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Nbt Comml Bank N A New York holds 32,443 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Hamel Assoc invested in 0.36% or 29,023 shares. Webster Comml Bank N A owns 267,433 shares or 1.05% of their US portfolio. Beach Invest Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 30,560 shares. 316,310 are held by Moors Cabot. Private Tru Na holds 0.73% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 127,801 shares. Haverford Services stated it has 0.29% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Gateway Advisory Limited Liability Co accumulated 11,357 shares. Blackrock accumulated 564.52M shares. Moreover, Hall Laurie J Trustee has 0.2% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc decreased Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) stake by 38,205 shares to 19,739 valued at $1.41M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Charter Communications stake by 6,398 shares and now owns 20,085 shares. General Motors (NYSE:GM) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Motley Fool Wealth Mgmt Limited Company stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Dnb Asset Management As holds 0% or 106,343 shares. Evermay Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 13,633 shares. Reliance Trust Communications Of Delaware invested in 13,116 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.18% or 1.57 million shares. The Delaware-based Tiverton Asset Management Limited Liability has invested 0.15% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 44,369 shares. Verus Partners reported 23,428 shares. Court Place Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 5,076 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. First Manhattan owns 4,490 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Wills Grp Incorporated holds 4.65% or 89,428 shares. Montecito Bank & Trust Trust has invested 0.12% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Gulf Interest Bankshares (Uk) Ltd holds 0.24% or 176,753 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas holds 0.21% or 178,185 shares in its portfolio. Reliant Investment Lc invested 0.24% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Among 4 analysts covering Dominion Resources (NYSE:D), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Dominion Resources had 11 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Wolfe Research given on Monday, March 18. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, April 12 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 20. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Mizuho.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $649,992 activity. HAGOOD D MAYBANK also bought $149,998 worth of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) shares. Another trade for 6,550 shares valued at $499,994 was bought by BENNETT JAMES A.