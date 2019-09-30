Rockshelter Capital Management Boosted Bank Of America (BAC) Position by $2.27 Million; Stock Value Rose; As Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Stock Rose, Bartlett & Co Lifted by $15.48 Million Its Holding

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Bank Of America Corporation (BAC) by 34.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc bought 78,204 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 303,859 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.81 million, up from 225,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $271.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $29.21. About 25.18 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 07/03/2018 – Hispanic Small Business Owners Set Sights on Significant Growth in 2018 and Beyond; 15/05/2018 – Intra-Cellular at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – MiMedx Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 28/05/2018 – U.S. Investment Grade Bond Sales Drop 9.3% in 2018, BofA Leads; 02/04/2018 – U.S. Loan Issuance Down 23% This Year, BofA Leads; 05/04/2018 – Banks facing losses on American Greetings buyout debt; 26/04/2018 – Incyte Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 30/05/2018 – Maxim Integrated Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 19/04/2018 – Women Have Fundamentally Different Journeys to Financial Wellness, Merrill Lynch Study Reveals; 21/05/2018 – AMERICOLD REALTY TRUST COLD.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $23.50 FROM $21

Bartlett & Co increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 5051.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bartlett & Co bought 52,841 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 53,887 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.83 million, up from 1,046 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bartlett & Co who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $4.27 during the last trading session, reaching $291.67. About 779,884 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 27/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER, LEICA IN PACT FOR CRYO-TOMOGRAPHY WORKFLOW; 15/03/2018 – Charité — Universitätsmedizin Berlin Joins Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Next-Generation Sequencing Center of Excellence; 28/03/2018 – Biocept and Thermo Fisher Scientific Enter Into Technology and Comml Collaboration; 15/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Named IndustryWeek Best Plants Award Winner 2017; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC – CO IS RAISING 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE TO A NEW RANGE OF $10.80 TO $10.96; 29/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Sponsors Precision Medicine Summit in China; 19/03/2018 – Cubic Names Rhys Williams as New Vice President, Treasurer; 03/04/2018 – TMO: RAPID MYCOPLASMA TESTING METHOD ACCEPTED BY REGULATORS FOR; 01/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Will Retain Global Commercialization Rights for Oncomine Dx Target Test; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Plans to Build State-of-the-Art Pharma Services Facility in Rheinfelden (Baden) Germany

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc, which manages about $455.00 million and $291.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Continental Building Product (NYSE:CBPX) by 11,670 shares to 211,841 shares, valued at $5.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Charter Communications by 1,058 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,027 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 35 investors sold TMO shares while 429 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 373 raised stakes. 338.08 million shares or 0.28% more from 337.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Bartlett & Co, which manages about $3.31 billion and $2.68 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Short (VCSH) by 6,234 shares to 437,714 shares, valued at $35.32 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cohen & Steers Reit Pfd (RNP) by 44,645 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 149,050 shares, and cut its stake in Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB).