Rockland Trust Co Upped Raytheon Company (RTN) Holding By $9.30 Million; National Bank Holdings (NBHC) Has 1.48 Sentiment

National Bank Holdings Corp (NBHC) investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in Q2 2019. It's up 0.43, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. The ratio is better, as 68 institutional investors increased and opened new positions, while 46 reduced and sold holdings in National Bank Holdings Corp.

Rockland Trust Co increased Raytheon Company (RTN) stake by 1903.83% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Rockland Trust Co acquired 53,745 shares as Raytheon Company (RTN)'s stock rose 3.37%. The Rockland Trust Co holds 56,568 shares with $9.84M value, up from 2,823 last quarter. Raytheon Company now has $53.47 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $194.45. About 1.99M shares traded or 13.81% up from the average. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending.

Among 6 analysts covering Raytheon (NYSE:RTN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Raytheon has $23000 highest and $19500 lowest target. $215.17’s average target is 10.66% above currents $194.45 stock price. Raytheon had 8 analyst reports since May 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Vertical Research given on Tuesday, June 11. JP Morgan upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $23000 target in Monday, September 16 report. The rating was downgraded by Buckingham Research to “Neutral” on Monday, June 24. UBS maintained the shares of RTN in report on Friday, September 13 with “Neutral” rating. Credit Suisse upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $23000 target in Thursday, October 3 report. As per Monday, June 10, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.46 in 2019Q1.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for NBH Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial and consumer clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.07 billion. The firm offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate, fixed maturity, time deposits. It has a 14.54 P/E ratio. It also provides commercial and industrial loans and leases, such as working capital loans, equipment loans, structured and asset loans, energy loans, agriculture loans, government and non-profit loans, owner occupied commercial real estate loans, and other commercial loans and leases.

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. holds 6.61% of its portfolio in National Bank Holdings Corporation for 444,939 shares. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc owns 46,983 shares or 1.95% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Aristotle Capital Boston Llc has 1.94% invested in the company for 1.10 million shares. The Virginia-based Fj Capital Management Llc has invested 1.71% in the stock. Hillcrest Asset Management Llc, a Texas-based fund reported 294,436 shares.

Analysts await National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.61 EPS, up 5.17% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.58 per share. NBHC’s profit will be $19.00M for 14.05 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by National Bank Holdings Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.69% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.23% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $34.29. About 126,643 shares traded. National Bank Holdings Corporation (NBHC) has declined 8.80% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.80% the S&P500. Some Historical NBHC News: 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: NBHC 1Q EPS 27C, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. 35C; 26/04/2018 – National Bank Holdings 1Q EPS 27c; 27/03/2018 – CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LTD – DIRECTORS DECLARED A FINAL GROSS DIVIDEND OF 945 CENTS PER ORDINARY SHARE ON 26 MARCH 2018,; 27/03/2018 – CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LTD – FY HEADLINE EARNINGS INCREASED BY 18% FROM R3.8 BLN TO R4.5 BLN; 02/05/2018 – NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS SAYS LILLY TO SERVE AS CFO UNTIL AUG. 10; 21/05/2018 – Brendan W. Zahl, Executive Vice President at Community Banks of Colorado, elected Chair of the Colorado Bankers Association; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 2.8% of National Bank Holdings; 07/03/2018 National Bank Holdings Corp. Chief Accounting Officer Michael J. Daley to Resig; 02/05/2018 – NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CFO LILLY TO RETIRE MARCH 2019; 02/05/2018 – NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS REPORTS 56% BOOST IN QTRLY DIV