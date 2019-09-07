Rockland Trust Co Upped Its Pfizer (PFE) Stake by $897,666; F M C (FMC) Share Price Rose While York Capital Management Global Advisors Cut Its Stake

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in F M C Corp (FMC) by 47.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc sold 705,794 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.26% . The hedge fund held 773,295 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.41 million, down from 1.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in F M C Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $87.4. About 836,413 shares traded. FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) has risen 11.86% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.86% the S&P500. Some Historical FMC News: 29/03/2018 – FMC SEES YEAR ADJ. EPS ABOVE PRIOR $5.20-$5.60/SHR GUIDANCE; 03/05/2018 – FMC CORP SAYS NEARLY 60% OF AGRICULTURE BUSINESS EBITDA EXPECTED IN FIRST HALF 2018, REVERSING PATTERN IN PREVIOUS YEARS – CEO; 09/03/2018 – FMC Corporation Names Gilberto Antoniazzi Financial Chief for New Lithium Materials Company; 12/03/2018 – VFS Global Acquires Middle Eastern FMC Partner Al Etimad; 03/05/2018 – FMC sees strong outlook for lithium demand, prices; 02/05/2018 – FMC Corporation 1Q Net $267.2M; 21/04/2018 – FMC AG FMEG.DE SAYS CLOSING OF TRANSACTION IS SUBJECT TO REGULATORY APPROVALS AND ANTICIPATED TO OCCUR LATE IN 2018; 19/04/2018 – CHINA CITY INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LTD 2349.HK – UNIT, CITIC ZHENG YE & BEIJING HUA BIN TO SET UP FMC, A JV PRIVATE EQUITY FUND MANAGEMENT CO; 21/04/2018 – FMC AG FMEG.DE SAYS DIVESTMENT IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE A PRE-TAX BOOK GAIN OF APPROXIMATELY EUR 800 MLN; 03/05/2018 – FMC CORP “PRETTY SURE” OF LITHIUM PRICE INCREASES IN 2018 AND 2019, REFLECTS ANNUAL PRICE ESCALATION IN ITS CONTRACTS, INDUSTRY SUPPLY-DEMAND OUTLOOK – CEO

Rockland Trust Co increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 12.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockland Trust Co bought 21,373 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 190,820 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.10M, up from 169,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockland Trust Co who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $197.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $36.5. About 17.52M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SEES CONTINUED GROWTH IN ANTICOAGULANT MARKET SHARE FOR ELIQUIS; 23/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline pulls out of $20 billion race for Pfizer’s consumer health-care business; 30/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS EXPANDED APPROVAL OF XELJANZ (TOFACITINIB) TO INCLUDE ADULTS WITH MODERATELY TO SEVERELY ACTIVE ULCERATIVE COLITIS; 01/05/2018 – PFIZER: PDL1 IS BIOMARKER WITH ‘SOLID DATA’ FOR PFS AND OS; 24/05/2018 – Mylan presses Pfizer to fix EpiPen shortage; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer said its study to test safety and effectiveness of its anti-smoking treatment Chantix in adolescent smokers failed to meet the main goal; 19/03/2018 – PFIZER INC -; 18/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson scraps Alzheimer’s trials on safety concerns; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though far apart on price; 23/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Fresenius walks away from Akorn deal; FDA bounces a Pfizer biosimilar

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold FMC shares while 116 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 111.68 million shares or 1.07% less from 112.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Rech Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) has 0.02% invested in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). 30,800 are owned by Andra Ap. State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 38,834 shares. Oakbrook Lc has 0.03% invested in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) for 6,970 shares. Moreover, Amp Capital Investors has 0.02% invested in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Ls Invest Advsr Limited Liability Corporation, a Michigan-based fund reported 5,019 shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada holds 1,156 shares. Eagleclaw Cap Managment Llc stated it has 0.89% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Davenport Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.01% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Lmr Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership reported 7,591 shares stake. Kbc Nv has 172,880 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas stated it has 7,000 shares. Utah Retirement invested 0.04% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Wolverine Asset Management Limited holds 0.02% of its portfolio in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) for 15,000 shares. Price Michael F, a New York-based fund reported 292,500 shares.

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 152,079 shares to 422,395 shares, valued at $77.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 406,413 shares in the quarter, for a total of 716,442 shares, and has risen its stake in Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD).

More notable recent FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC)? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are FMC Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:FMC) High Returns Really That Great? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) A Great Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “FMC CEO Pierre Brondeau sells shares valued at $10.5M – Philadelphia – Philadelphia Business Journal” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “FMC Corporation’s Mark Douglas and Andrew Sandifer to Speak at Credit Suisse 32nd Annual Basic Materials Conference – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Analysts await FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.80 EPS, down 18.37% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.98 per share. FMC’s profit will be $102.97M for 27.31 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual EPS reported by FMC Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -51.81% negative EPS growth.

Rockland Trust Co, which manages about $943.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 6,625 shares to 112,139 shares, valued at $9.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Total International (BNDX) by 15,817 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,918 shares, and cut its stake in Energy Select Sector Spdr (XLE).

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Merger Talk Boosts Pfizer – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Healthcare Stocks to Trade: UNH, JNJ and PFE – Investorplace.com” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “The reasons â€“ and researcher â€“ behind Pfizer’s decision to expand in Sanford – Triangle Business Journal” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Pfizer’s Dividend Confusion Is Likely To Create Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $104,160 activity.