Rockland Trust Co Upped Its Kimberly Clark (KMB) Position; Menta Capital Upped Its Agree Realty (ADC) Stake by $434,700 as Share Value Rose

Rockland Trust Co increased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) by 31.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockland Trust Co bought 12,377 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 51,423 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.37 million, up from 39,046 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockland Trust Co who had been investing in Kimberly Clark Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $135.39. About 1.50 million shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 22.78% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.35% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 12/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Announces Strategic Investment in its Mobile, Alabama Mill; 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – KIM UNDERHILL, PRESIDENT OF KIMBERLY-CLARK PROFESSIONAL, HAS BEEN NAMED GROUP PRESIDENT KIMBERLY-CLARK NORTH AMERICA; 23/04/2018 – Cramer also raises serious concerns about the consumer packaged goods space after earnings reports from Kimberly-Clark and Procter & Gamble; 16/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK DE MEXICO ANNOUNCES A MXN3B TERM LOAN AGREEMENT; 22/03/2018 – Kimberly-Clark and Deltares Launch Innovative Tool for Sustainable Water Management; 16/04/2018 – USW Calls on Wisconsin Senate to Vote on Kimberly-Clark Plan; 01/05/2018 – Michael Phelps and Family Gear Up for Water Play Memories with Huggies® Little Swimmers®; 27/03/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Professional adds Safety Eyewear to its Innovative RightCycle Program; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark 1Q EPS 26c; 16/04/2018 – Sierra Nevada Brewing Company Taps Kimberly-Clark Professional to Recycle Used Gloves at its California and North Carolina Facilities

Menta Capital Llc increased its stake in Agree Realty Corp (ADC) by 123.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menta Capital Llc bought 6,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% with the market. The hedge fund held 11,400 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $790,000, up from 5,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menta Capital Llc who had been investing in Agree Realty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $65.77. About 274,185 shares traded. Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) has risen 33.76% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADC News: 03/05/2018 – Joey Agree Named Finalist For EY’s Entrepreneur Of The Year Award In Michigan And Northwest Ohio Region; 15/05/2018 – Agree Realty Declares Increased Quarterly Cash Dividend; 23/04/2018 – AGREE REALTY – 2018 ACQUISITION VOLUME OUTLOOK REMAINS BETWEEN $250 MLN AND $300 MLN, DISPOSITION GUIDANCE REMAINS BETWEEN $25 MLN AND $50 MLN; 20/03/2018 – ADC: CLOSING OF EXERCISE OF UNDERWRITERS’ OPTION TO BUY SHRS; 23/04/2018 – Agree Realty 1Q EPS 53c; 13/03/2018 – AGREE REALTY-TO USE PROCEEDS, IF ANY, IT RECEIVES UPON FUTURE SETTLEMENT OF FORWARD SALE AGREEMENT TO FUND PROPERTY ACQUISITIONS, DEVELOPMENT ACTIVITY; 24/05/2018 – Agree Realty Short-Interest Ratio Rises 10% to 21 Days; 15/05/2018 – Agree Realty Declares Increased Qtrly Cash Div; 13/03/2018 Agree Realty Announces Forward Common Stk Offering; 13/03/2018 – LAUNCHED EQUITY OFFERINGS: ARI ADC BKI CTT HGV HMLP RPD

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold KMB shares while 378 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 239.07 million shares or 3.02% less from 246.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jaffetilchin Inv Prtn Ltd Com owns 0.06% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 2,335 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0.16% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Barrett Asset Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 430 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, New York-based fund reported 259,772 shares. Nomura Asset Communication Limited has invested 0.16% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Tower Rech Limited Liability Company (Trc) holds 0.04% or 5,387 shares in its portfolio. St Germain D J holds 0.09% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) or 6,344 shares. Town & Country Comml Bank & Tru Communications Dba First Bankers Tru Communications, a Kentucky-based fund reported 9,079 shares. 26,000 were reported by Verition Fund Lc. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management reported 15,519 shares. Commerce Of Toledo Na Oh accumulated 15,206 shares. Patten Patten Tn stated it has 0.29% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Oppenheimer Asset Management stated it has 96,527 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Arizona-based Papp L Roy Assocs has invested 0.08% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Bank Of Montreal Can owns 1.27 million shares.

Rockland Trust Co, which manages about $943.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 899,718 shares to 108,368 shares, valued at $11.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 5,643 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,571 shares, and cut its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.83, from 2.17 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 14 investors sold ADC shares while 66 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 38.50 million shares or 1.09% more from 38.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Indexiq Advisors Ltd Liability Co invested in 25,182 shares or 0.05% of the stock. 16,153 were reported by Voya Llc. Ls Invest Advsrs Limited Liability holds 0.01% in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) or 3,293 shares. Cornerstone Advsr invested in 0% or 56 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd invested in 0% or 3,021 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has 0% invested in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) for 21 shares. Moreover, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has 0.05% invested in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC). Weiss Multi has invested 0.47% in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC). Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 0% in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC). Cibc World Mkts Inc has invested 0% in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC). Macquarie Grp Ltd invested in 12,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Creative Planning owns 7,434 shares. Ubs Oconnor Ltd Liability owns 52,700 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Prudential owns 60,510 shares. Stratos Wealth Partners Limited owns 5,500 shares.

Menta Capital Llc, which manages about $2.11 billion and $228.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 10,748 shares to 15,152 shares, valued at $492,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Epr Pptys (NYSE:EPR) by 8,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,400 shares, and cut its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI).

