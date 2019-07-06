Rockland Trust Co Trimmed By $494,603 Its Walmart (WMT) Holding; Bluefin Trading Boosted Its Disney Walt Co (Call) (DIS) Stake

Rockland Trust Co decreased Walmart Inc (WMT) stake by 3.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rockland Trust Co sold 5,099 shares as Walmart Inc (WMT)’s stock rose 1.98%. The Rockland Trust Co holds 148,987 shares with $14.53 million value, down from 154,086 last quarter. Walmart Inc now has $317.62 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $111.98. About 2.67 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 18.36% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 05/03/2018 – Walmart Adds Meal Kits to More Stores; 30/05/2018 – Walmart Announces 2018 Formal Business and Annual Shareholders’ Meeting Voting Results; 20/04/2018 – BRITAIN’S G4S U.S. CASH SOLUTIONS GROWING FASTER THAN ANY OTHER BUSINESS LINE, MARGINS HIGHER THAN GROUP AVERAGE -CEO; 05/04/2018 – BLK: BlackRock not featuring Walmart, Dick’s in some funds over; 06/05/2018 – Times of India: Walmart plans $2-3 billion push for Flipkart; 26/04/2018 – SPEAK RETAIL GROUP – AGREEMENT WITH WALMART TO DELIVER CUSTOM CLOSED LOOP PAYMENT SOLUTIONS; 06/05/2018 – WALMART PLANS TO INFUSE AS MUCH AS $3B EQUITY IN FLIPKART: TOI; 14/03/2018 – WALMART TARGETING MORE THAN 10% U.S. HOUSEHOLDS BY YEAR END; 20/03/2018 – The companies announce at ShopTalk that a pilot test has been successful in driving more traffic to Walmart and reducing logistics challenges; 28/04/2018 – SAINSBURY IS SAID TO CONSIDER BUYING ASDA FROM WALMART

Bluefin Trading Llc increased Disney Walt Co (Call) (DIS) stake by 702.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bluefin Trading Llc acquired 582,200 shares as Disney Walt Co (Call) (DIS)’s stock rose 22.21%. The Bluefin Trading Llc holds 665,100 shares with $860,000 value, up from 82,900 last quarter. Disney Walt Co (Call) now has $256.37 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $142.45. About 5.33 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/03/2018 – The Walt Disney Company Commits More Than $100 Million to Bring Comfort to Children and Their Families in Hospitals; 12/04/2018 – PANEL SAYS DISNEY WILL BE REQUIRED TO MAKE A MANDATORY OFFER; 21/05/2018 – Fidelity Puritan Adds Disney, Exits U.S. Bancorp; 09/03/2018 – The total compensation is tied to the closing of Disney’s planned $52.4 billion acquisition of film and TV assets from Twenty-First Century Fox and meeting performance targets; 23/05/2018 – Orlando Bus Jrnl: Exclusive ICSC news: Unicorp’s Disney-area O-Town doubles in size – yet again; 02/05/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Paul Giamatti joins @TheRock in Disney’s #JungleCruise; 06/03/2018 – Magical and Not-so-Magical Moments in Disney’s Adults-Mostly, Artificial Paradise; 08/05/2018 – Disney results top forecasts as Iger expects to prevail in Fox deal; 08/05/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 26/04/2018 – Drone racing-Allianz extends sponsorship of Drone Racing League

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $457,888 activity. 2,000 The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) shares with value of $225,500 were sold by WOODFORD BRENT. 42 shares valued at $4,737 were sold by BRAVERMAN ALAN N on Tuesday, January 15.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Investors Should Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is There Another Big Acquisition for The Walt Disney Company (DIS) on the Horizon? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Disney For Investors, Netflix For Speculators – Seeking Alpha” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “A Top Technical Analyst’s Take On Disney, Netflix – Benzinga” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Walt Disney (DIS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Among 10 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. Walt Disney had 25 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 19 by Macquarie Research. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, April 12. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, May 7 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Wednesday, May 8. The firm has “In-Line” rating given on Monday, June 17 by Imperial Capital. Bank of America maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) rating on Tuesday, April 23. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $16800 target. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, May 7 by Imperial Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, June 6. Citigroup maintained the shares of DIS in report on Tuesday, April 9 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 4 by Goldman Sachs.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ami Asset Management stated it has 2.45% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Regents Of The University Of California reported 6,000 shares. Evermay Wealth Mngmt Limited reported 0.16% stake. Chase Inv Counsel accumulated 11,126 shares. 54,589 were reported by Ycg Llc. Albion Grp Ut reported 87,750 shares. Raab And Moskowitz Asset Management Llc stated it has 1.91% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Acadian Asset Lc has invested 0.57% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). The Georgia-based Shapiro Mgmt has invested 0% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Augustine Asset Mgmt reported 2,788 shares. Corvex Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 3.28% or 423,100 shares. Ntv Asset Lc stated it has 14,919 shares. Maine-based Bath Savings Tru has invested 1.97% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Exane Derivatives has 0% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii stated it has 3,844 shares.

More notable recent Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Walmart Inc. (WMT) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Walmart: Current Price Makes No Sense – Seeking Alpha” published on June 20, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “A Walmart World? Morgan Stanley Likes Walmart’s Approach To Global Operations – Benzinga” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Munster: Walmart Should ‘Dump’ Amazon’s Shipping Playbook – Benzinga” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Walmart’s China Investment May Not Be A Good Idea – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cim Ltd stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Stadion Money Ltd accumulated 0.03% or 8,471 shares. 9,893 are held by Mountain Pacific Advisers Inc Id. 17,628 are held by Greatmark Invest. Colony Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.05% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Oppenheimer Co Inc invested 0.42% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Hudson Valley Investment Advsr Inc Adv invested in 0.74% or 31,148 shares. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio stated it has 942,436 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. Moreover, James Inv Rech has 2.17% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 340,884 shares. First Hawaiian Bancorporation has 0.11% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 21,879 shares. 27,641 are held by Natl Mutual Insur Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives. Duff And Phelps Mgmt Commerce, Illinois-based fund reported 15,215 shares. Jennison Associates Ltd Llc invested in 0.21% or 2.21M shares. Hayek Kallen Inv Management has invested 3.05% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt invested 0.22% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, down 6.20% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.29 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.43B for 23.14 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.08% EPS growth.