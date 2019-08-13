Rockland Trust Co Maintains Stake in American International Group (AIG); As Apple (AAPL) Stock Rose, Holder Guild Investment Management Lowered Position

Guild Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 31.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guild Investment Management Inc sold 9,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 20,026 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80 million, down from 29,256 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $906.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $200.48. About 22.48M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 09/04/2018 – Lynn Torrent Joins Apple Leisure Group as Executive Vice President and President of Distribution; 12/03/2018 – Zero Hedge: Apple Crushes Netflix Rumors: “Would Rather Build A Studio Than Buy Netflix”; 24/04/2018 – Irish government and Apple reach deal on back taxes; 06/04/2018 – Full transcript: Apple CEO Tim Cook with Recode’s Kara Swisher and MSNBC’s Chris Hayes. #RevolutionChi; 24/04/2018 – IRISH FIN MIN SAYS APPEAL HEARINGS INTO APPLE CASE LIKELY TO BEGIN IN THE AUTUMN; 16/05/2018 – The process is far from finalized â€” Apple is still looking at sites across the country; 18/05/2018 – APPLE TO PAY REMAINING TRANCHES DURING 2Q AND 3Q: FIN MIN; 27/03/2018 – China’s Huawei makes Europe platform to take on Samsung and Apple; 10/05/2018 – APPLE: ALCOA,RIO TINTO ALUMINUM FORM JV CALLED ELYSIS; 19/03/2018 – APPLE AAPL.O : INSTINET LOWERS FY18 IPHONE UNITS FROM 226MN – 221MN, BELOW CONSENSUS OF 224MN AND EPS FROM $11.56 TO $11.40 ALSO BELOW CONSENSUS OF $11.48

Rockland Trust Co increased its stake in American International Group (AIG) by 42.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockland Trust Co bought 17,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 57,248 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.47M, up from 40,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockland Trust Co who had been investing in American International Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $55.08. About 3.56 million shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 08/03/2018 – Mitratech Adds Former AIG Legal Operations Executive to Leadership Team; 28/03/2018 – AIG received a federal bailout during the financial crisis that eventually totaled $182.3 billion but was repaid; 30/05/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (May 30); 06/04/2018 – Sompo International Announces U.S. Insurance Business Development Roles; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q General Insurance Net Premiums Written $6.17 Billion; 07/03/2018 – Manu Close-Up: Expedia Taps AIG Travel as Global Travel Insurance Provider; 09/05/2018 – AIG Shareholders Also Voted to Support Each of Two Proposals Recommended; 19/04/2018 – AIG Authorises Two New Entities in the UK and Luxembourg; 15/05/2018 – Icahn Divests AIG Stake, Adds To Herbalife — MarketWatch; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms AIG Ratings; Outlook Negative

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capwealth Advisors Ltd has invested 4.11% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 54,734 are held by Art Advsr Llc. 242,735 were reported by Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability. 17,479 are owned by Ima Wealth Incorporated. Cognios Limited invested 3.14% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Rwwm invested in 0.08% or 1,336 shares. Comml Bank holds 2.09% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 34,846 shares. Hourglass Capital Ltd Liability Co accumulated 49,016 shares. Klingenstein Fields Co, a New York-based fund reported 28,600 shares. Destination Wealth holds 2.92% or 273,298 shares. The Maryland-based Wms Partners Ltd Liability has invested 4.34% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bank & Trust Hapoalim Bm owns 36,467 shares or 1.66% of their US portfolio. Sfe Investment Counsel invested in 4.06% or 47,425 shares. De Burlo Gru Incorporated holds 52,811 shares or 2.02% of its portfolio. 542,985 are held by Private Advisor Group Incorporated Llc.

Rockland Trust Co, which manages about $943.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Etf (VNQ) by 18,907 shares to 69,941 shares, valued at $6.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ipath Bloomberg Commodity In (DJP) by 56,120 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,286 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Etf (VOO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caprock Inc has invested 0.11% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). California-based Shelton has invested 0.03% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Mcrae Cap Inc holds 9,125 shares. Gamco Investors Et Al holds 0.03% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) or 79,190 shares. New York-based Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0.04% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Daiwa Securities Grp has invested 0.04% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Murphy Pohlad Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.13% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) or 4,815 shares. Edgar Lomax Co Va accumulated 239,450 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board owns 0.83% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 10.00 million shares. Cambridge Invest Advsr holds 0.01% or 15,428 shares in its portfolio. Endurance Wealth Mngmt invested 0.02% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 3,326 shares. Moon Cap Management Ltd owns 70,512 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 196,714 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Company reported 55,392 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $51,710 activity.