Rockland Trust Co Maintains Position in Consolidated Edison (ED); Altai Capital Management LP Increased Amber Rd Com (AMBR) Position by $435,672 as Market Value Were Volatile

Rockland Trust Co increased its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (ED) by 20.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockland Trust Co bought 12,898 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 76,162 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.46M, up from 63,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockland Trust Co who had been investing in Consolidated Edison Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $86.05. About 520,211 shares traded. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 8.70% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Rev $3.36B; 22/04/2018 – DJ Consolidated Edison Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ED); 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY SHR $1.38; 12/04/2018 – EPRI Announces Changes to Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Adj EPS $1.38; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $4.15 TO $4.35; 24/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison, Inc. Recommends Shareholder Rejection of Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corp; 24/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON, RECOMMENDS HOLDER REJECTION OF MINI-TENDER

Altai Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Amber Rd Inc Com (AMBR) by 2.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altai Capital Management Lp bought 54,459 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 2.46M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.37M, up from 2.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altai Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Amber Rd Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $371.12 million market cap company. It closed at $13.05 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical AMBR News: 24/04/2018 – Pilot Freight Services Implements Amber Road’s On-Demand Export Compliance Solution; 24/04/2018 – Pilot Freight Services Implements Amber Road’s On-Demand Export Compliance Solution; 10/05/2018 – Amber Road Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 8c-Adj Loss/Shr 6c; 15/03/2018 – E2OPEN SAYS SEEKS ENGAGEMENT WITH AMBER ROAD’S BOARD; 15/03/2018 – E2OPEN AFFIRMS PROPOSAL TO BUY AMBER ROAD FOR $10.50-SHR; 30/03/2018 – E2OPEN WITHDRAWS PROPOSAL TO BUY AMBER ROAD FOR $10.50-SHR; 20/03/2018 – Annual `Souper Bowl’ Food Drive Feeds Thousands in the Raleigh Community; 25/04/2018 – AMBER ROAD HOLDER ALTAI CAPITAL BOOSTED STAKE TO 8.38%; 30/03/2018 – E2OPEN: AMBER ROAD’S BOARD HAS NOT ENGAGED IN TALKS; 10/05/2018 – Amber Road Sees 2018 Adj Loss/Shr 26c-Adj Loss/Shr 15c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold ED shares while 196 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 185.66 million shares or 1.06% less from 187.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,920 are owned by Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 884,500 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Tradewinds Management Limited Com holds 84 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Toth Fincl Advisory reported 0.01% stake. Associated Banc owns 11,445 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Round Table Limited Co, New Jersey-based fund reported 6,002 shares. Alphamark Advsrs Ltd holds 1 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Da Davidson invested in 7,579 shares. Trexquant Inv Lp holds 0.1% or 15,811 shares. Hyman Charles D holds 0.06% or 6,321 shares. Sigma Planning Corporation holds 0.06% or 11,583 shares. Thompson Rubinstein Mgmt Inc Or invested in 3,450 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Quebec – Canada-based Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Wesbanco Bank & Trust Incorporated stated it has 14,784 shares. Fjarde Ap invested in 0.22% or 203,241 shares.

Rockland Trust Co, which manages about $943.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Alerian Mlp Index Fun (AMJ) by 229,418 shares to 18,167 shares, valued at $463,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ipath Bloomberg Commodity In (DJP) by 56,120 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,286 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 41 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $140,083 activity. Muccilo Robert bought $7,530 worth of stock. RESHESKE FRANCES bought 1 shares worth $85. $2,353 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) shares were bought by Cawley Timothy. McAvoy John bought $5,077 worth of stock. Shares for $2,283 were bought by HOGLUND ROBERT N on Thursday, January 31. 9 shares were bought by de la Bastide Lore, worth $796 on Sunday, June 30.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.74, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold AMBR shares while 21 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 22.29 million shares or 1.06% more from 22.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential owns 12,724 shares. Bridgeway Capital Inc has 0.01% invested in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR) for 133,900 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt invested in 264,155 shares. New York-based Amer Intll Group Inc has invested 0% in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR). Moreover, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Lc has 0.15% invested in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR) for 733,818 shares. Barclays Plc reported 8,404 shares. 163,909 are held by Tiaa Cref Inv Ltd. Renaissance Tech Ltd Com reported 0.01% stake. Kennedy Cap Mgmt holds 0.07% in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR) or 327,045 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc owns 17,756 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. The New York-based Jpmorgan Chase And Company has invested 0% in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR). 1,500 were reported by Ameritas Invest Prns Incorporated. Morgan Stanley owns 202,722 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Blackrock reported 1.49 million shares. Granahan Inv Management Inc Ma reported 734,541 shares stake.