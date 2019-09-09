Rockland Trust Co Lowered Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) as Stock Rose; As Coca Cola Co (KO) Valuation Rose, Holder Northstar Group Has Decreased Stake

Northstar Group Inc decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 19.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Group Inc sold 9,201 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 36,859 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.71M, down from 46,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Group Inc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $55.23. About 9.09M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 29/05/2018 – Coca-Cola Co says to invest $1.2 bln in Argentina 2019-21; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees 2018 EPS Cont Ops Up 8%-10%; 10/04/2018 – Correction: Fitch Downgrades Coca-Cola Amatil to ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 17/05/2018 – Coca-Cola at Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference Jun 13; 26/03/2018 – COCA-COLA BOTTLERS JAPAN HOLDINGS TO END REPORTING WITH SEC; 20/03/2018 – COCA-COLA: EVACUATING WORLD OF COCA-COLA ON POTENTIAL THREAT; 20/03/2018 – MONSTER BEVERAGE – IN AMENDMENT, ER’S RIGHT TO NOMINATE TWO INDIVIDUALS TO CO’S BOARD EXTENDED BY 12 MONTHS TO JUNE 12, 2019; 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola’s Move to Juice Up Sales in Japan: Add a Splash of Booze; 07/05/2018 – Warren Buffett: Changing consumer habits are hitting Coca-Cola and Kraft; 06/03/2018 – After Unanimous Strike Authorization Vote by Local 174 Swire Checkers, Hundreds of Swire Coca-Cola Employees at Four Teamster Locals Stand in Solidarity

Rockland Trust Co decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 89.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockland Trust Co sold 899,718 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 108,368 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.28 million, down from 1.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockland Trust Co who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $301.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $122.87. About 5.31 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G results underscore need for Merck deal; 03/04/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER IS SAID IN TALKS W/ P&G ON CONSUMER UNIT: CNBC; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises FY Guidance for Core EPS Growth From 5%-8% to 6%-8%; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SAYS RETAILERS ARE STILL REDUCING INVENTORY LEVELS; 10/04/2018 – P&G pilots putting its separate ad agencies to work together under one roof; 23/03/2018 – P&G to Webcast Discussion of Third Quarter 2017/18 Earnings Results on April 20; 10/04/2018 – P&G BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 71.72C/SHR FROM 68.96C, EST. 70C; 19/04/2018 – P&G SAYS 7 OF 10 CATEGORIES GROWING OR HOLDING SHARE; 19/04/2018 – P&G SEES FY CORE EPS GROWTH +5% TO +8%

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Perigon Wealth Management Lc stated it has 15,447 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Greenwood Gearhart Inc invested 0.17% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Sun Life owns 6,566 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Princeton Strategies Group Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 1.12% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Moreover, Verity And Verity Limited has 0.89% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Prudential Financial, a New Jersey-based fund reported 5.92M shares. Rafferty Asset Ltd Liability Corporation holds 11,257 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 5,696 were accumulated by Roof Eidam & Maycock Adv. Campbell Newman Asset owns 32,101 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Miller Lp has 0.09% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 7,710 shares. Iberiabank Corporation, a Louisiana-based fund reported 88,535 shares. Benedict Financial Advsr holds 99,701 shares or 2.03% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 1.02 million shares. Community Comml Bank Na has invested 1.19% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Dupont Mngmt holds 0.06% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) or 52,346 shares.

More notable recent The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Coca-Cola Company’s (NYSE:KO) 36% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “10 Buy-and-Hold Stocks to Own Forever – Investorplace.com” published on September 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks â€“ China Euphoria Helps S&P to Highest Level in a Month – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) were released by: Bloomberg.com and their article: “Coke Putting Dasani Water in Cans Amid Backlash Against Plastic – Bloomberg” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Could The The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39B for 24.66 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Northstar Group Inc, which manages about $223.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 5,275 shares to 13,295 shares, valued at $1.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 6,372 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,751 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (Prn).

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.04 billion for 24.77 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Rockland Trust Co, which manages about $943.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in T Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 3,829 shares to 100,606 shares, valued at $10.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,430 shares in the quarter, for a total of 150,107 shares, and has risen its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why Procter & Gamble is a Hot Investment Pick Now – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “Is Home Care Segment Revenue Driving P&G’s Total Revenue Growth? – Forbes” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) CEO David Taylor Presents at Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference (Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Dividend Stocks That Should Pay You the Rest of Your Life – The Motley Fool” published on August 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Procter & Gamble (PG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kingfisher Lc reported 8,072 shares. First Bancshares Sioux Falls reported 5,689 shares. Stock Yards Comml Bank And stated it has 100,883 shares. Milestone Gru stated it has 2,683 shares. Fort Washington Advsr Oh holds 1.31% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 1.12 million shares. Blume Capital Mgmt has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Frontier Investment holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 7,865 shares. Moreover, Farmers Bancshares has 4.09% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 72,117 shares. 55,709 were accumulated by Cognios Cap Ltd. Nordea Inv Mngmt Ab has 718,830 shares. Rafferty Asset Ltd Com reported 7,063 shares. Moreover, Dsam Prtn (London) Ltd has 0.54% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Gyroscope Gru Limited Liability Com reported 0.17% stake. Jag Capital reported 0.35% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Uss Invest Mngmt reported 0.15% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).