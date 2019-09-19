Rockland Trust Co Lowered Independent Bk Mass (INDB) Holding By $1.88 Million; Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) Covered By 1 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 2 analysts covering Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Analog Devices has $13000 highest and $10000 lowest target. $110.33’s average target is -5.34% below currents $116.56 stock price. Analog Devices had 9 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, August 22 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The company was upgraded on Thursday, September 12 by Barclays Capital. See Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) latest ratings:

12/09/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $105.0000 New Target: $130.0000 Upgrade

22/08/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $97.0000 New Target: $100.0000 Maintain

10/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Goldman Sachs New Target: $101.0000 114.0000

03/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Nomura 90.0000

23/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Morgan Stanley New Target: $100.0000 97.0000

21/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

30/04/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Rbc Capital

30/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

25/03/2019 Broker: Bernstein Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Downgrade

Rockland Trust Co decreased Independent Bk Corp Mass (INDB) stake by 5.48% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Rockland Trust Co sold 33,609 shares as Independent Bk Corp Mass (INDB)’s stock declined 1.87%. The Rockland Trust Co holds 580,133 shares with $32.62M value, down from 613,742 last quarter. Independent Bk Corp Mass now has $2.58 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $75.13. About 128,609 shares traded or 15.99% up from the average. Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) has declined 12.23% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical INDB News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Independent Bank Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INDB); 29/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK CORP – TRANSACTION IS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $54.2 MLN; 19/04/2018 – Independent Bank MA 1Q EPS $1.00; 23/05/2018 – OTC Markets Group Welcomes Citizens Independent Bancorp to OTCQX; 29/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK CORP – ANTICIPATES TRANSACTION WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO 2019 EARNINGS; 11/04/2018 – Idaho Independent Bank 1Q EPS 18c; 09/04/2018 – Independent Bank Corp.’s First Quarter Earnings Press Release and Conference Call Announcement; 15/03/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 38C/SHR FROM 32C, EST. 39C; 02/04/2018 – INDB Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Independent Bank Corp. And MNB Bancorp Sign Merger Agreement For Rockland Trust Company To Acquire The Milford National Bank And Trust Company

More notable recent Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Fundamental Investors Might Love Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) – Yahoo Finance” on September 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.5% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 29, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Analog Devices (ADI) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ADI +1.4% as Barclays turns bullish – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 46 investors sold Analog Devices, Inc. shares while 240 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 315.71 million shares or 2.60% less from 324.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The France-based Credit Agricole S A has invested 0% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Coastline invested in 13,540 shares. Findlay Park Limited Liability Partnership holds 1.37M shares. Citigroup has 0.06% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Point72 Asset L P accumulated 45,400 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Pineno Levin Ford Asset Mngmt holds 0.27% or 6,160 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Salem Inv Counselors has 0.01% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Glenmede Trust Co Na reported 0.01% stake. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 1,050 shares. Alkeon Cap accumulated 2.46M shares. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt Equity Rech Inc accumulated 440,074 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Westpac Banking Corporation holds 141,926 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Provise Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0.98% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Regentatlantic Limited Liability Company stated it has 2,999 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, D E Shaw And Co Inc has 0.01% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Analog Devices, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of solutions that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technology, including integrated circuits , algorithms, software, and subsystems. The company has market cap of $43.06 billion. It offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency ICs to support cellular infrastructure. It has a 29.58 P/E ratio. The firm also provides MEMS technology solutions, including accelerometers used to sense acceleration, gyroscopes to sense rotation, and inertial measurement units to sense multiple degrees of freedom.

The stock increased 1.11% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $116.56. About 1.18 million shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 08/05/2018 – DTS Virtual:X lmmersive Audio Technology Now Available Across Popular Analog Devices Product Series; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Strategies Adds Analog Devices, Exits Wesco; 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC- CEO VINCENT ROCHE SAYS ZTE WAS A SMALL AMOUNT OF HEADWIND IN THE SECOND QUARTER – CONF CALL; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog; 07/05/2018 – Analog Devices Names Four Fellows for Outstanding Technical Achievement and Leadership; 08/03/2018 – Analog Devices: Acquires Symeo GmbH; 09/03/2018 – Analog Devices Prices Offering of $300M of 2.850% Sr Unsec Notes Due 2020, $450M of 2.950% Sr Unsec Notes Due 202; 22/04/2018 – DJ Analog Devices Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADI); 22/03/2018 – Analog Devices Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 EPS, up 7.87% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.27 per share. INDB’s profit will be $47.08 million for 13.71 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual EPS reported by Independent Bank Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.52% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.62 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.71, from 1.91 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 14 investors sold INDB shares while 31 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 26.64 million shares or 10.47% more from 24.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gemmer Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 85 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc holds 10,981 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 15,578 shares stake. Fisher Asset Management Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) for 112,350 shares. Sg Americas Secs Lc accumulated 9,808 shares. Champlain Inv Ptnrs Limited Company holds 0.66% or 1.04M shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP accumulated 60,998 shares or 0% of the stock. New England Research & Mgmt Inc owns 16,141 shares or 0.83% of their US portfolio. Fincl Bank Of Mellon stated it has 543,201 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0% in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB). Endurance Wealth Management Incorporated invested in 1.31% or 109,680 shares. Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd owns 4,232 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 0.01% in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB). 2,785 were reported by Citadel Advsrs Ltd Llc.

More notable recent Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Many Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “DGRO’s Underlying Holdings Imply 10% Gain Potential – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday – Benzinga” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Independent Bank (INDB) Completes Acquisition of Blue Hills – Nasdaq” published on April 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Independent Bank Enters Oversold Territory (INDB) – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Rockland Trust Co increased Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) stake by 2,425 shares to 152,532 valued at $21.25M in 2019Q2. It also upped Vanguard Mortgage (VMBS) stake by 18,713 shares and now owns 75,321 shares. Ishares Core Msci Emerging (IEMG) was raised too.