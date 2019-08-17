Rockland Trust Co Lowered Comcast (CMCSA) Holding by $13.26 Million; Euclidean Technologies Management Increased Its Nordstrom (JWN) Holding by $568,128; Stock Value Declined

Rockland Trust Co decreased its stake in Comcast Corp (CMCSA) by 89.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockland Trust Co sold 340,004 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 38,546 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54 million, down from 378,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockland Trust Co who had been investing in Comcast Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $196.25B market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $43.18. About 8.89 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – COMCAST TO HAVE SAFEGUARDS ON SKY NEWS’ EDITORIAL INDEPENDENCE; 14/03/2018 – T-MOBILE US – CO. NBC-OWNED STATION NBC 5/KXAS-TV ANNOUNCED DEAL TO ACCELERATE REPACKING OF STATION’S 600 MHZ SPECTRUM IN NORTH TEXAS, SURROUNDING AREAS; 08/05/2018 – Comcast is preparing to top Disney’s bid for Fox’s assets if AT&T’s deal for Time Warner is approved on June 12; 07/05/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources via @GregRoumeliotis; 25/04/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY STATEMENT ON COMCAST ANNOUNCEMENT FOR SKY; 14/03/2018 – Craig Schlagbaum, VP of Indirect Channels of Comcast Business Recognized as 2018 CRN Channel Chief; 10/05/2018 – U.S. ‘NET NEUTRALITY’ RULES WILL CEASE AROUND JUNE 10 — FEDERAL COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION; 30/03/2018 – Comcast Is a Bargain Even With Its Risks — Barrons.com; 04/04/2018 – Charter, Comcast, Cox: Group to Launch Later This Year; 25/04/2018 – Comcast To Establish Sky News Bd, Intends to Commit That for 10 Years

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc increased its stake in Nordstrom Inc (JWN) by 148.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc bought 12,912 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.94% . The hedge fund held 21,620 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $959,000, up from 8,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc who had been investing in Nordstrom Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $25.32. About 4.69M shares traded or 4.15% up from the average. Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has declined 36.92% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.92% the S&P500. Some Historical JWN News: 19/04/2018 – Pay for Piloting Nordstrom; 10/05/2018 – Canadian Tire buys Helly Hansen on direct approach; 21/05/2018 – Nordstrom Rack To Open Stores In Porter Ranch And El Segundo In Los Angeles, CA; 17/05/2018 – Nordstrom Sees FY2018 EPS $3.35-$3.55, Excluding Effect of Any Future Repurchase; 29/03/2018 – INDOCHINO Named the Official Made to Measure Suit of the New York Yankees; 22/04/2018 – DJ Nordstrom Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JWN); 05/03/2018 – Nordstrom Board Rejects Family’s Buyout Offer; 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom Group Also Includes Co-President Erik B. Nordstrom, President of Stores James F. Nordstrom, Chmn Emeritus Bruce a. Nordstrom, Anne E. Gittinge; 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom Special Committee Terminates Talks With Nordstrom Family Regarding Potential Going Private Transaction; 14/03/2018 – johnnie-O to bring a fusion of the Southern California vibe with East Coast tradition to select Nordstrom Stores and Nordstrom.com

