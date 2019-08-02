Rockland Trust Co Increases Position in Martin Marietta Matls (MLM); Moneta Group Investment Advisors Increases Position in Exxon Mobil Com (XOM)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (XOM) by 12.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc bought 4,133 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 37,525 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.03 million, up from 33,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $308.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $72.82. About 163,839 shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/03/2018 – New York Attorney General: Judge Dismisses Exxon Suit Related to Climate Change Probes; 10/04/2018 – EXXON, QATAR IN TALKS ON U.S. SHALE DEAL -WSJ CITING; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – OPEC DOES NOT PLAN ‘PRESSURE’ FOR COMPANIES OPERATING IN MEMBER COUNTRIES, U.S. SHALE, BUT WANTS DIALOGUE -NIGERIAN ENERGY MINISTER; 28/03/2018 – Oil Titans From Exxon to BP Seen Boosting Deepwater Drilling; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL SAYS UP TO 4 WELLS PLANNED IN 2018 – 2019 IN BRAZIL; 07/03/2018 – XOM SEES TRIPLING UPSTREAM EARNINGS BY ’25, DOUBLING DOWNSTREAM; 01/05/2018 – SABIC, EXXONMOBIL CREATE JV FOR PLANNED ETHANE CRACKER IN TEXAS; 11/05/2018 – COMMENTARY: As the market rallies, Exxon could be the ultimate catch-up trade (via @tradingnation); 17/05/2018 – Exxon Baytown, Texas refinery completes crude unit overhaul; 21/05/2018 – Ghana Is Said to Favor Forecourt Operator as Exxon Mobil Partner

Rockland Trust Co increased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (MLM) by 41.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockland Trust Co bought 20,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.05% . The institutional investor held 71,517 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.39 million, up from 50,677 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockland Trust Co who had been investing in Martin Marietta Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $3.26 during the last trading session, reaching $244.49. About 640,634 shares traded or 10.67% up from the average. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 25/04/2018 – DOJ: MARTIN MARIETTA SHOULD DIVEST SOME QUARRIES; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC MLM.N FY2018 REV VIEW $4.00 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Said in October That It Was Working With DOJ in Reviewing Bluegrass Deal; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS – SEES 2018 NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO CO $525 MLN TO $640 MLN; 19/04/2018 – DJ Martin Marietta Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MLM); 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta to Divest Forsyth Aggregates Quarry and Bluegrass’ Beaver Creek Aggregates Quarr; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Materials First-Quarter Profit Falls 76%; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Sees Deal Accretive to EPS and Cash Flow Ex-Merger Expenses; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Sees FY Rev $4.3B-$4.5B; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Reaches Areement With DOJ Resolving All Competition Issues With Respect to Acquisition

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold MLM shares while 157 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 64.02 million shares or 3.72% less from 66.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridgewater Associates Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). The North Carolina-based Horizon Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Tributary Limited Liability Company reported 7,750 shares. Wheatland Incorporated invested in 5,075 shares or 0.78% of the stock. National Pension stated it has 80,814 shares. Blackrock has 3.92 million shares. Moreover, Private Advisor Grp Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 2,059 shares. Suntrust Banks accumulated 0% or 4,198 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 1,076 shares. The New York-based Select Equity Group LP has invested 0% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Rr Ptnrs Lp has 279,500 shares for 6.69% of their portfolio. Fdx Advisors Inc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). 29,070 were reported by Retirement Of Alabama. Legal And General Public Ltd Liability holds 0.04% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) or 366,697 shares. Weitz Investment Management accumulated 0.55% or 66,030 shares.

Rockland Trust Co, which manages about $943.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 899,718 shares to 108,368 shares, valued at $11.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4,981 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 179,014 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Etf (VNQ).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc accumulated 228,526 shares. Btc Incorporated, a Iowa-based fund reported 67,814 shares. Quadrant Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 7,425 shares. Viking Fund Management Lc reported 69,500 shares. Cap Ltd Ltd Liability Corp owns 3,236 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Heathbridge Capital Ltd invested in 0.12% or 7,650 shares. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc reported 0.13% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Evercore Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.57% or 219,393 shares. Altavista Wealth Mngmt stated it has 58,531 shares. Arcadia Mgmt Corporation Mi invested in 14,798 shares. C Ww Grp Inc A S invested in 4.22M shares or 4.33% of the stock. Finemark Bank & Trust And holds 207,656 shares. Moreover, Gfs Advisors Llc has 1.11% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 46,285 shares. Sunbelt Secs holds 1.31% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 32,530 shares. Moneta Grp Advisors has invested 0.32% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

