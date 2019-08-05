Rockland Trust Co Increases Holding in Invesco Limited (IVZ); Ebay (EBAY) Shares Rose While Markston International Decreased Its Stake

Rockland Trust Co increased its stake in Invesco Limited (IVZ) by 33.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockland Trust Co bought 17,477 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.89% . The institutional investor held 69,205 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.34 million, up from 51,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockland Trust Co who had been investing in Invesco Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $17.84. About 5.41 million shares traded or 7.51% up from the average. Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) has declined 29.86% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.86% the S&P500. Some Historical IVZ News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Invesco Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IVZ); 23/04/2018 – INVESCO’S HOOPER: 10-YR YIELD TO LEAD TO REPRICING OF RISK; 03/05/2018 – REG-Invesco Ltd. : Form 8 (OPD) Horizon Discovery Plc; 10/04/2018 – Invesco Physical Silver ETC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 29/05/2018 – REG-Invesco FTSE Em HDLV: Net Asset Value(s); 10/04/2018 – INVESCO LTD – PRELIMINARY AVERAGE TOTAL AUM FOR QUARTER THROUGH MARCH 31 WERE $951.3 BLN; 03/04/2018 – REG-Invesco Investment Trusts: Portfolio Update; 14/03/2018 – Invesco Perpetual Select Trust Plc: Director Declaration; 29/03/2018 – Invesco Perpetual Select Trust Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding; 01/04/2018 – Invesco Perpetual’s two flagship funds bleed $24.8bn

Markston International Llc decreased its stake in Ebay Inc. (EBAY) by 10.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markston International Llc sold 13,098 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 117,353 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.36 million, down from 130,451 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markston International Llc who had been investing in Ebay Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $40.58. About 6.25 million shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 23/04/2018 – EBay and PayPal Finalize New Payments Agreement Through July 2023; 02/04/2018 – eBay Inc: eBay Releases its 2017 Diversity and Inclusion Report Mon, 02 Apr 2018 00:00:00 -0700; 30/05/2018 – eBay Taking More Charge In Australia – Hits Bricks And Mortar Retailers; 13/03/2018 – PAYPAL: EBAY CHANGES WILL HAVE SOME IMPACT BUT VERY MANAGABLE; 05/04/2018 – EBAY INC EBAY.O SAYS SUKHINDER SINGH CASSIDY TO BECOME PRESIDENT OF CO’S STUBHUB UNIT STARTING MAY 2; 13/04/2018 – Recode: Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay; 27/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® To Auction Off “Final Four” Pairs Of Pie Tops II On eBay Charity; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Contacted eBay to Raise Concerns Over Several Listings for JUUL Products on Its Website; 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees FY Adj EPS $2.25-Adj EPS $2.30; 19/04/2018 – EBay CEO Devin Wenig Elected to GM Bd of Directors

Markston International Llc, which manages about $1.63B and $853.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 3,164 shares to 74,025 shares, valued at $7.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American International Group (NYSE:AIG) by 18,809 shares in the quarter, for a total of 285,403 shares, and has risen its stake in Philip Morris International I (NYSE:PM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smart Portfolios Ltd Company reported 236 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 123,593 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Cibc Inc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Windward Company Ca holds 170,944 shares or 0.81% of its portfolio. Hsbc Holdg Public Ltd Company has invested 0.05% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Sg Americas Securities Lc has invested 0.01% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Jnba Finance Advsr invested 0% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Great Lakes Advisors Ltd Com reported 19,704 shares. Alphamark Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Marathon Asset Management Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.24% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 490,560 shares. Umb Bank N A Mo invested in 0.01% or 11,442 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 247,842 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 43,703 shares. Lsv Asset Management stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Piedmont Advsrs Inc owns 84,903 shares.

Analysts await eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.51 EPS, up 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.43 per share. EBAY’s profit will be $433.25M for 19.89 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by eBay Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 sales for $1.50 million activity. Johnson Ben F. III had bought 10,000 shares worth $213,700. CANION ROD also bought $179,700 worth of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) shares. $99,972 worth of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) was bought by Beshar Sarah.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold IVZ shares while 135 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 296.19 million shares or 4.69% less from 310.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Bridge Advisors has invested 0% in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). California Pub Employees Retirement System owns 0.03% invested in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) for 1.05 million shares. Mariner Limited Liability Company owns 0.01% invested in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) for 18,541 shares. New York-based Carret Asset Mgmt Llc has invested 0.15% in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). Kempen Management Nv accumulated 1.64% or 935,962 shares. The Massachusetts-based Adage Ptnrs Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership holds 1,897 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Beach Counsel Inc Pa holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) for 33,096 shares. Charles Schwab owns 2.65 million shares. 1.10 million were accumulated by Prudential Financial Inc. Springowl Assocs Ltd Com has 55,000 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2.72 million shares. Millennium Lc reported 248,456 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) for 154,237 shares.

Rockland Trust Co, which manages about $943.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 5,099 shares to 148,987 shares, valued at $14.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Core S&P Mid (IJH) by 8,654 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,805 shares, and cut its stake in O’reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY).