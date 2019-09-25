Rockland Trust Co Holds Holding in Exxon Mobil (XOM); Iszo Capital Management LP Maintains Stake in Nam Tai Ppty (NTP)

Rockland Trust Co increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) by 6.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockland Trust Co bought 11,460 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 201,201 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.42 million, up from 189,741 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockland Trust Co who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $301.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $71.34. About 2.10M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 27/04/2018 – Mixed Oil Fortunes: Exxon Misses, Chevron Crushes Estimates; 26/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Extends Exceed XP Portfolio with New Grade for High Performance Coextrusion Films; 18/04/2018 – CHINA COMMERCE MINISTRY SAYS EXXON MOBIL AMONG COMPANIES IN THE LIST AFFECTED BY HALOGENATED BUTYL RUBBER MOVE; 17/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $82.5; 27/04/2018 – The Incredible Shrinking Exxon — Heard on the Street; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS SHARE OF OVERSEAS UPSTREAM EXPANSION WILL BE ”A GOOD PORTION” IN LONG-TERM BUT WON’T BE COMPARABLE TO HOME; 28/03/2018 – Exxon Baytown refinery to begin flexicoker work early next week; 14/03/2018 – ExxonMobil expects to resume paying Australian corporate tax in 2021; 09/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Unit Sells Italy Refinery, Fuel Terminals to Algeria; 15/03/2018 – Exxon offers May-loading Sokol crude cargoes in tender

Iszo Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Nam Tai Ppty Inc (NTP) by 1.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iszo Capital Management Lp bought 63,261 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.48% . The hedge fund held 3.82M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.22M, up from 3.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iszo Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Nam Tai Ppty Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $343.36M market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $8.98. About 977 shares traded. Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP) has risen 1.90% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical NTP News: 10/04/2018 – Nam Tai Property Entered Into $184M Financing Package for Construction of Nam Tai Inno Park-; 10/04/2018 – Nam Tai Property Inc. Announces Financing Package for the Construction of Nam Tai lnno Park and Date of Earnings Release; 23/05/2018 – Nam Tai Property Inc. Announces the Selection of Main Contractors for Nam Tai lnno Park; 10/04/2018 – NAM TAI PROPERTY INC – ENTERED INTO US$184 MLN FINANCING PACKAGE FOR CONSTRUCTION OF NAM TAI INNO PARK WITH CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION; 10/04/2018 – NAM TAI PROPERTY INC – TOTAL CONSTRUCTION COST FOR NAM TAI INNO PARK IS ESTIMATED TO BE $312 MLN; PLANNED CAPITAL INVESTMENT FOR 2018 IS $132.9 MLN; 30/04/2018 – Nam Tai Property 1Q EPS 7c; 31/05/2018 – NAM TAI PROPERTY INC. Announces the Receipt of Construction Permits for Nam Tai lnno Park; 16/03/2018 Nam Tai Property Inc. Filed Annual Report on Form 20-F for 2017 with SEC on March 9, 2018; 10/04/2018 – NAM TAI PROPERTY – FINANCING PACKAGE CONSISTS OF FIXED ASSET LOAN AGREEMENT BETWEEN CCB AND ZASTRON SHENZHEN; 23/05/2018 – Nam Tai Property Inc. Announces the Selection of Main Contractors for Nam Tai Inno Park

Rockland Trust Co, which manages about $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ipath Bloomberg Commodity In (DJP) by 22,484 shares to 14,802 shares, valued at $329,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree Mgd Futures Strat (WDTI) by 22,677 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,847 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA).

