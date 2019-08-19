Rockland Trust Co Holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Has Decreased by $1.54 Million; Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Shareholder Rock Springs Capital Management LP Decreased Stake by $2.99 Million

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 2.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp sold 12,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The hedge fund held 591,000 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $146.13M, down from 603,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $232.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $245.65. About 1.07 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 02/04/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES HOLDINGS – ON MARCH 30, UNITED HEALTHCARE INSURANCE CO AND UNITED HEALTHCARE SERVICES FILED A COMPLAINT AGAINST UNITS; 02/04/2018 – QUEST – CO, HUMANA, MULTIPLAN, UNITEDHEALTH GROUP’S OPTUM, UNITEDHEALTHCARE LAUNCH BLOCKCHAIN PROGRAM TO IMPROVE DATA QUALITY AMONG OTHERS; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth: Witty to Step Down From UnitedHealth Group Board; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Names Larry Renfro to Lead Enterprise Growth Efforts and Optum’s Next-Generation Investment Initiatives Through an Expanded Optum Ventures; 05/04/2018 – MOODY’S: COST CONTROL MAIN BENEFIT OF INDUSTRY-SHIFTING VERTICAL INTEGRATION FOR US HEALTH INSURERS; 04/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Donates Drug Disposal Kits to Local Health Clinics and Physicians to Help People Safely Dispose of Unused Opioids; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS $3.04, EST. $2.89; BOOSTS YEAR FORECAST; 20/04/2018 – DJ United Health Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UEEC); 15/03/2018 – The Dow traded 114 points higher, with UnitedHealth contributing the most to the gains; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS $3.04, EST. $2.89

Rockland Trust Co decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 9.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockland Trust Co sold 5,643 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 54,571 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.94M, down from 60,214 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockland Trust Co who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $111.92B market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $3.31 during the last trading session, reaching $279.46. About 282,841 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 19/03/2018 – Cubic Names Rhys Williams as New Vice President, Treasurer; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC – CO IS RAISING 2018 REVENUE GUIDANCE TO A NEW RANGE OF $23.62 BLN TO $23.86 BLN; 17/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Showcases Bioprocessing Workflow Solutions at INTERPHEX; 03/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific to Hold Earnings Conference Call on Wednesday, April 25, 2018; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Investments Will Hold 15.5M Shrs in CenturyLink With a Current Value of $275 M; 03/05/2018 – Phononic Solid-State Refrigeration and Freezer Technology for Life Sciences and Healthcare Now Available Exclusively Through Thermo Fisher Scientific; 09/03/2018 – Skyland Analytics Appoints James C. Mullen, Former Biogen and Patheon CEO, to Advisory Board; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT & THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC ENTER INTO TECHNOLOGY & COMM; 12/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific to Showcase Clinical Research Advances in Immuno-Oncology at AACR; 13/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Showcases New Solutions for Accelerating, lnnovating and Enhancing Productivity in the Fab and Lab at SEMICON China 2018

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.88 earnings per share, up 9.92% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.62 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.15 billion for 24.26 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual earnings per share reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,113 were accumulated by Amg Natl Tru Financial Bank. First Commercial Bank Of Hutchinson holds 0.53% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 3,218 shares. First Personal Finance Services accumulated 1.31% or 15,677 shares. Driehaus Capital Mgmt Limited Com stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). California State Teachers Retirement reported 668,407 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Moreover, Bristol John W And Ny has 2.43% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Bkd Wealth Ltd Llc owns 2,544 shares. Clark Cap Mngmt has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Alexandria Capital Limited Liability Company invested in 1.44% or 36,181 shares. Moreover, S R Schill Assoc has 0.23% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 1,381 shares. Westpac Banking Corp reported 129,787 shares. Pnc Financial Gp holds 0.07% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) or 267,758 shares. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Liability reported 3.09 million shares. Caledonia Public Limited Company stated it has 148,917 shares or 11.69% of all its holdings. Old Dominion Capital Mgmt Inc holds 4,103 shares.

Rockland Trust Co, which manages about $943.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 24,355 shares to 103,702 shares, valued at $4.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 15,613 shares in the quarter, for a total of 145,012 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Limited (NYSE:IVZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lincoln Natl reported 0.05% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Twin Cap Mngmt holds 1.35% or 111,133 shares in its portfolio. Markel reported 599,000 shares or 2.48% of all its holdings. Van Eck Associates Corp owns 18,854 shares. Banque Pictet & Cie has invested 1.83% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 68,325 are owned by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Limited. Icon Advisers Com reported 27,920 shares. Stanley holds 0.34% or 5,656 shares in its portfolio. First Trust Com reported 0.97% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Compton Capital Management Ri accumulated 868 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Cibc World Corporation reported 321,687 shares or 0.65% of all its holdings. Page Arthur B holds 1.31% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 6,376 shares. Jennison Assocs Ltd reported 3.77 million shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Limited Co invested in 0.02% or 624 shares. Impact Advsr Ltd reported 1.42% stake.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 EPS, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.57 billion for 16.29 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual EPS reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.