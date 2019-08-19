Rockland Trust Co Holding in Pepsico (PEP) Boosted by $2.88 Million as Stock Value Rose; Salem Capital Management Increases Position in Wells Fargo Co. (WFC)

Salem Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co. (WFC) by 24.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Capital Management Inc bought 13,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 68,791 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.32M, up from 55,141 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $195.59B market cap company. The stock increased 2.33% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $44.39. About 21.20 million shares traded or 10.19% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Six Classes of WFCM 2017-RC1; 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Says Fed Asset Cap Isn’t as Painful as It Thought; 01/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Small Business Survey: Hiring Remains Top Challenge; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS WELLS FARGO IS NOT INFERIOR FROM INVESTOR, MORAL STANDPOINT TO ITS RIVALS, GOING FORWARD; 24/04/2018 – Wells Fargo to Face Investor Scrutiny, Protests at Annual Meeting (Video); 30/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO CFO: 2018 CCAR PROCESS IS `VERY BUSINESS AS USUAL’; 12/04/2018 – Lennox Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 14/05/2018 – Monarch Casino Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo: Denies Claims, Allegations in Action; 04/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO: TO RESOLVE CONSOLIDATED SECURITIES CLASS ACTION

Rockland Trust Co increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 14.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockland Trust Co bought 23,641 shares as the company's stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 191,823 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.51 million, up from 168,182 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockland Trust Co who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $184.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $131.76. About 3.61M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 19/03/2018 – Calise Partners Names Susan Scull Executive Director, Client Strategy; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: NAB RESULTS HAVE NOT LIVED UP IN LAST 3 QUARTERS; 09/03/2018 – PepsiCo Foundation and GENYOUth Partner to Conquer Hunger Among Students By Expanding "Grab-n-Go" School Breakfast Programs; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 16x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 28/03/2018 – RPT-Nestle, other food groups likely suitors for GSK's Horlicks; 16/03/2018 – PepsiCo CEO Indra K. Nooyi 2017 Total Compensation Valued at $31.1M; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO FOODS CANADA ISSUES ONTARIO-ONLY VOLUNTARY RECALL OF SELECT RUFFLES® REGULAR FLAVOURED POTATO CHIPS DUE TO UNDISCLOSED MILK INGREDIENT; 19/04/2018 – LISTEN: The Coke and Pepsi of lung cancer, a debatable drug price, and a cure for capitalism; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Deal Will Expand Company's Snacking Portfolio; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: WILL STEP UP ADS ON PEPSI, FOCUS ON DIET, 0 SUGAR

