Rockland Trust Co Holding in O’reilly Automotive (ORLY) Cut as Shares Declined; 12 West Capital Management LP Increases Holding in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY)

Rockland Trust Co decreased its stake in O’reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) by 2.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockland Trust Co sold 1,104 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 40,589 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.76 million, down from 41,693 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockland Trust Co who had been investing in O’reilly Automotive Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $3.25 during the last trading session, reaching $372.57. About 232,969 shares traded. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 29.52% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ORLY News: 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive 1Q Net $304.9M; 05/03/2018 Anodot to Showcase Raw Streaming Data to Al-Based Analytics and Exhibit at O’Reilly’s Strata Data Conference; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Greg Johnson Promoted to CEO and Co-President; 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – SEES FY TOTAL REVENUE $9.4 BLN TO $9.6 BLN; 22/04/2018 – DJ O’Reilly Automotive Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ORLY); 08/05/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – GREG JOHNSON PROMOTED TO CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND CO-PRESIDENT; 05/04/2018 – O’Reilly’s Secret Harassment Settlements Become Public (Correct); 20/03/2018 – O’Reilly and Intel Announce Lineup for Artificial Intelligence Conference, New York 2018; 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive Sees 2Q EPS $3.95-EPS $4.05; 26/04/2018 – O’Reilly Auto Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

12 West Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY) by 179.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12 West Capital Management Lp bought 472,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.34% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 735,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.69 million, up from 263,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12 West Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $71.49. About 346,613 shares traded. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) has declined 34.00% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ALNY News: 16/05/2018 – Alnylam Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – SILENCE THERAPEUTICS PLC SLN.L SAYS BROUGHT PATENT INFRINGEMENT PROCEEDINGS IN PORTUGAL AGAINST ALNYLAM’S PATISIRAN PRODUCT; 20/04/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS – SETTLEMENT ALLOWS CO TO ADVANCE ALL KEY, PLANNED PIPELINE PROGRAMS; 22/04/2018 – DJ Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALNY); 28/03/2018 – Alnylam and Collaborators to Present Clinical Study Results in Acute Hepatic Porphyrias (AHPs) at The 53rd International Liver; 10/04/2018 – Alnylam at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 03/04/2018 – ALNY, A IN PACT FOR PATISIRAN DRUG SUBSTANCE COMMERCIAL SUPPLY; 14/03/2018 – Alnylam to Report New Clinical Results from the APOLLO Phase 3 Study of Patisiran at the 16th International Symposium on; 20/04/2018 – ALNYLAM – AS PER SETTLEMENT, DICERNA WILL BE RESTRICTED IN ITS DEVELOPMENT RELATING TO OLIGONUCLEOTIDE-BASED THERAPEUTICS FOR A DEFINED SET OF CO’S TARGETS; 30/03/2018 – Big deal – $ALNY -8.3% Don’t miss Watch out Alnylam/Ionis: Pfizer’s positive PhIII tafamidis data makes drug a new rival @BrittanyMeiling

Analysts await O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $4.69 earnings per share, up 9.58% or $0.41 from last year’s $4.28 per share. ORLY’s profit will be $367.12 million for 19.86 P/E if the $4.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.05 actual earnings per share reported by O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.80% EPS growth.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $35.52 million activity. 50,000 shares valued at $18.72 million were sold by HENSLEE GREGORY L on Tuesday, February 12. SHAW JEFF M sold $1.36M worth of stock or 3,615 shares. Another trade for 1,500 shares valued at $563,880 was sold by BURCHFIELD JAY D.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold ORLY shares while 242 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 62.83 million shares or 9.57% less from 69.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Manhattan Com holds 0.15% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) for 68,310 shares. Price T Rowe Md reported 0.09% stake. Shine Investment Advisory holds 0.01% or 52 shares. Colony Gp Limited Liability reported 2,816 shares stake. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co owns 0.02% invested in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) for 9,071 shares. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Ltd reported 0.02% stake. Mackenzie Fincl owns 10,386 shares. Geode Limited Liability Corporation, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.34 million shares. Navellier And Associate owns 4,669 shares. Alpine Woods Capital Limited Com holds 1,201 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Focused Wealth Mgmt Inc invested 0% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Vontobel Asset reported 308,032 shares. Fernwood Limited Com accumulated 2,040 shares. Grandfield And Dodd Limited Liability Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) for 590 shares. 991 were accumulated by Dakota Wealth.

Rockland Trust Co, which manages about $943.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares 0 (STIP) by 3,915 shares to 51,930 shares, valued at $5.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Barclays Mbs Bond Etf (MBB) by 5,944 shares in the quarter, for a total of 101,613 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

12 West Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.10 billion and $1.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diana Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSX) by 2.27M shares to 440,036 shares, valued at $1.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold ALNY shares while 71 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 93.35 million shares or 4.83% more from 89.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 35,305 shares. National Bank Of America De reported 0% of its portfolio in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Regions Fin owns 5 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Fjarde Ap invested 0.03% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Fukoku Mutual Life Insur accumulated 0.01% or 700 shares. First Trust Advisors Ltd Partnership has 0.22% invested in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) for 1.19 million shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada owns 13,686 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Lc holds 208,284 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Wexford Cap Lp, a Connecticut-based fund reported 5,250 shares. 149,659 were reported by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt. Alkeon Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.19% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). North Star Asset reported 4,000 shares stake. Us Savings Bank De has invested 0% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Rock Springs Capital Mngmt Lp reported 233,500 shares or 0.84% of all its holdings. British Columbia Investment Mgmt Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) for 20,716 shares.