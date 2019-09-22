Rockland Trust Co Has Upped Its Holding in Facebook (FB) as Market Valuation Rose; Empire St Rlty Tr (ESRT) Holder Resolution Capital LTD Cut Position by $28.40 Million

Resolution Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Empire St Rlty Tr Inc (ESRT) by 21.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Resolution Capital Ltd sold 2.03 million shares as the company’s stock declined 9.55% . The institutional investor held 7.22 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $106.97M, down from 9.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd who had been investing in Empire St Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $14.02. About 1.10 million shares traded. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) has declined 14.52% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ESRT News: 25/04/2018 – EMPIRE STATE REALTY 1Q RENTAL REV $122.3M; 25/04/2018 – EMPIRE STATE REALTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 20C, EST. 19C; 17/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Armstrong World Industries, Empire State Realty Trust, Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Cadence, World Wres; 07/03/2018 EMPIRE STATE REALTY TRUST ADOPTED PROXY ACCESS; 25/04/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust 1Q EPS 6c; 04/04/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust Welcomes Nestle’s Nespresso as Full-Floor Tenant to 111 West 33rd Street; 05/04/2018 – Empire State Realty OP, L.P. Announces Availability of Annual Report; 23/04/2018 – DJ Empire State Realty Trust Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ESRT); 25/04/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust 1Q Rev $168.5M; 18/05/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Dividend for Second Quarter 2018

Rockland Trust Co increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 5.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockland Trust Co bought 3,505 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 69,011 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.32 million, up from 65,506 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockland Trust Co who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $541.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $189.93. About 20.36 million shares traded or 43.88% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 22/03/2018 – ONE20 Announces Exclusive MDLIVE Offering, Launches Insurance Marketplace for Members; 10/04/2018 – FOX 5 DC: #BREAKING: NEW YORK (AP) — Facebook has begun alerting some users that their data was swept up in the Cambridge; 02/05/2018 – Facebook or Google – which should worry us more?; 04/04/2018 – Spectrum News Austin: BREAKING: The leaders of a House oversight committee say #Facebook CEO #MarkZuckerberg will testify; 28/03/2018 – Facebook to Stop Providing Information From Its Platform to Data Brokers; 07/05/2018 – Biogen Celebrates 40 Years as a Pioneer in Neuroscience; 03/04/2018 – HUNDREDS OF ACCOUNTS DELETED THAT WERE LINKED TO RUSSIAN ‘TROLL FACTORY’ INTERNET RESEARCH AGENCY -FACEBOOK; 22/03/2018 – Amichai Stein: #BREAKING: Israel Justice department is opening an investigation against Facebook after #CambridgeAnalytica; 11/04/2018 – Lawmakers Grill Mark Zuckerberg Over Facebook: Live Coverage; 28/03/2018 – Facebook said it would send one of two senior executives to speak to British lawmakers

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Globeflex Lp accumulated 1,106 shares. Moreover, Hemenway Trust has 0.06% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 2,087 shares. Lord Abbett And Limited Com has 0.22% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Melvin Capital Management Limited Partnership has invested 0.89% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Creative Planning invested 0.55% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Night Owl Management owns 73,325 shares. Bessemer Securities Limited Com holds 0.71% or 8,750 shares. Ithaka Group Incorporated Limited Liability holds 2.95% or 100,754 shares in its portfolio. Evermay Wealth Mngmt has 7,953 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. The Tennessee-based Courage Management Lc has invested 4.1% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Hudock Capital Group Ltd has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Willow Creek Wealth invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Novare Mgmt Lc has 42,554 shares for 1.25% of their portfolio. Chevy Chase invested in 2.01M shares or 1.61% of the stock. Lafayette invested 0.65% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Rockland Trust Co, which manages about $1.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core Total U.S. Bond E (AGG) by 18,209 shares to 145,112 shares, valued at $16.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Short (CSJ) by 26,245 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,242 shares, and cut its stake in Independent Bk Corp Mass (NASDAQ:INDB).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Analysts await Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, down 8.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.25 per share. ESRT’s profit will be $82.07M for 15.24 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.55% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 21 investors sold ESRT shares while 57 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 127.65 million shares or 3.51% more from 123.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meeder Asset Mngmt invested in 1,009 shares or 0% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% of its portfolio in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) for 8,998 shares. Vanguard Grp holds 0.01% or 23.48 million shares. Dimensional Fund LP has 2.28M shares. Twin Tree Management Lp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT). Morgan Stanley owns 0% invested in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) for 36,995 shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can owns 27,558 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Renaissance Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.06% or 4.79 million shares. Westwood Hldg holds 34,155 shares. National Bank Of America Corp De owns 1.34M shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 78,088 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cipher Cap Limited Partnership holds 0.05% or 37,872 shares in its portfolio. California-based Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT). Daiwa Securities Grp Incorporated has 23,900 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Com accumulated 860,134 shares.