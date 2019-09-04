Rockland Trust Co Has Trimmed Union Pac (UNP) Stake by $433,031; Monetary Management Group Decreased Service Now (NOW) Stake by $715,860; Stock Value Rose

Rockland Trust Co decreased its stake in Union Pac Corp (UNP) by 2.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockland Trust Co sold 2,593 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 111,915 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.71M, down from 114,508 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockland Trust Co who had been investing in Union Pac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $160.55. About 1.85M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO SAYS MAJOR SERVICE METRICS IMPROVING; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC BELIEVES `COOLER HEADS WILL PREVAIL’ ON TARIFFS; 08/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CEO Lance Fritz to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 22/03/2018 – Laughlin AF Base: Laughlin safety, Union Pacific caution drivers crossing railroads; 29/05/2018 – Union Pacific Delivers on its Mission of Service; 18/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/18/2018 02:39 PM; 27/04/2018 – Union Pacific Announces National Park Foundation Partnership Encouraging Next Gen to Explore America’s Backyard; 22/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Rent the Runway, Union Pacific and Micron; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS COAL, INTL INTERMODAL DRAGGING ON PRICING; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Adds Union Pacific

Monetary Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Service Now Inc. (NOW) by 37.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monetary Management Group Inc sold 2,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 4,770 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.18 million, down from 7,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc who had been investing in Service Now Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.36B market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $5.19 during the last trading session, reaching $268.57. About 336,936 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500.

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.18 EPS, up 63.64% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.11 per share. NOW’s profit will be $33.75 million for 373.01 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual EPS reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1,900.00% EPS growth.

Monetary Management Group Inc, which manages about $313.72 million and $252.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) by 2,050 shares to 31,960 shares, valued at $5.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Class B (BRKB) by 2,771 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,973 shares, and has risen its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested 0.11% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Bp Public Ltd Com invested 0.21% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Tiger Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 799,600 shares stake. Sequoia Fin Advsr Ltd Co holds 0.51% or 25,209 shares in its portfolio. Scharf Invs Limited Company holds 0.03% or 2,800 shares in its portfolio. Pdts Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com stated it has 43,716 shares. Susquehanna Llp reported 0.06% stake. Retail Bank Of New York Mellon invested in 1.20M shares or 0.08% of the stock. Principal Gp owns 75,583 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Sands Cap Mgmt Lc accumulated 6.27 million shares. Washington Tru Bankshares has 0.01% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 159 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Lc holds 0.12% or 54,483 shares in its portfolio. Whittier Com Of Nevada Inc has 0.1% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 5,398 shares. Caxton Assocs Ltd Partnership holds 0.74% or 20,700 shares in its portfolio. 604 were reported by Alpha Windward Llc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Anderson Hoagland stated it has 7,391 shares or 0.75% of all its holdings. Independent Investors owns 14,200 shares for 0.93% of their portfolio. Cape Cod Five Cents Bancorp owns 17,159 shares. Fiduciary Fincl Serv Of The Southwest Incorporated Tx holds 0.28% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) or 5,848 shares. Hightower Advsr Ltd Llc accumulated 290,225 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability Company accumulated 2.87% or 245,923 shares. Advantage invested in 3.36% or 28,197 shares. Assets Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 15,000 shares. Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Liability Com holds 0.17% or 7,394 shares in its portfolio. Northstar Group has 19,596 shares for 1.46% of their portfolio. Ronna Sue Cohen holds 0.88% or 1.30M shares. Van Strum & Towne Inc invested in 3,557 shares or 0.44% of the stock. Shelton Capital Management accumulated 1,214 shares. Moreover, Alley Comm Limited Liability Corp has 2.86% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 58,241 shares. 3,579 are owned by Gam Ag.

Rockland Trust Co, which manages about $943.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hp Inc by 57,282 shares to 186,915 shares, valued at $3.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 21,373 shares in the quarter, for a total of 190,820 shares, and has risen its stake in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS).