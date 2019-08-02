Rockland Trust Co Has Trimmed Stake in Nike (NKE) by $556,500 as Valuation Rose; Paradigm Asset Management Co Trimmed Its Stake in Conocophillips (COP) by $56.73 Million as Share Value Declined

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 4.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc sold 850 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 18,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.20 billion, down from 18,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.50% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $56.74. About 5.80M shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 07/05/2018 – To enforce a $2 billion arbitration award, ConocoPhillips is taking over PDVSA’s assets; 06/05/2018 – Report on Business: ConocoPhillips moves to take over Venezuelan PDVSA’s Caribbean assets; 14/05/2018 – National Post: ConocoPhillips moves to sell North Sea oilfields to focus on U.S. shale; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SAYS FULLY EXPOSED TO MIDLAND/CUSHING DIFFERENTIAL; 16/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips: Drilled Six Wells on Alaska’s Western North Slope; 14/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS CASH TENDER OFFER UP TO $400M DEBT SECURITIES; 31/05/2018 – Correct: Shell: Ursa Hub Co-Owned by BP (23%), Exxon Mobil (16%), ConocoPhillips (16%); 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS ON PACE TO CUT DEBT TO $15B BY YR END: SLIDES; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SAYS SEEING INFLATIONARY COST PRESSURE FROM OILFIELD SERVICE PROVIDERS, ESPECIALLY IN LOWER 48 OPERATIONS; 28/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS SAYS ABOUT $2.1B TENDERED AS OF MARCH 27

Rockland Trust Co decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 5.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockland Trust Co sold 6,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 112,139 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.44M, down from 118,764 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockland Trust Co who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.72% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $80.86. About 6.35M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series All Sector Adds McDonald’s, Exits Nike; 22/03/2018 – Nike’s sales in North America dropped 6 percent during the third quarter, while those in Greater China jumped 24 percent; 08/05/2018 – 5 More Nike Executives Are Out Amid Inquiry Into Harassment Allegations; 28/04/2018 – At Nike, Revolt Led by Women Leads to Exodus of Male Executives; 09/05/2018 – Nike’s Executive Exodus Shows Bullies Don’t Make Good Bosses; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN NIKE INC – SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – Nike Inc. vs Jezign Licensing, LLC | FWD Entered | 05/29/2018; 19/03/2018 – Inside Nike, Women Staffers Circulated Survey About Workplace Behavior; 22/03/2018 – Ackman exits Nike stake with $100 million in profit; 03/05/2018 – Nike CEO Apologizes for Corporate Culture That Excluded Some Staff

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc, which manages about $340.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in John Wood Group Plc by 11,830 shares to 108,415 shares, valued at $716.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Diageo Plc by 2,980 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,135 shares, and has risen its stake in Aust & Nz Bnkg (ANZBY).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4.

Rockland Trust Co, which manages about $943.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 5,413 shares to 31,048 shares, valued at $5.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 25,550 shares in the quarter, for a total of 376,648 shares, and has risen its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED).

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 28.47 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

