Rockland Trust Co Has Trimmed Its Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Position by $93.57 Million as Shares Rose; As Caterpillar (CAT) Shares Declined, Holder Harvey Capital Management Has Raised Stake

Rockland Trust Co decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 89.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockland Trust Co sold 899,718 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 108,368 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.28M, down from 1.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockland Trust Co who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $286.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $113.54. About 2.15M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 20/04/2018 – P&G’s vitamin boost could signal more to come; 22/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces Early Results of Its Debt Tender Offer; Increases the Maximum Tender Amount; 19/04/2018 – P&G BOOSTS FORECAST FOR CORE EPS GROWTH; 13/03/2018 – Nfusion Wins Gold for Deception Based Security in 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Advisers Adds P&G, Exits Constellation Brands: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: P&G-founded nonprofit moving to UC’s 1819 Innovation Hub; 06/03/2018 – P&G to bring marketing back in house; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER CONSIDERING OPTIONS WITH P&G INCLUDING JOINT VENTURE FOR CONSUMER BUSINESS – CNBC, CITING; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER – FORKLIFT OPERATOR AT PROCTER & GAMBLE PLANT WAS INVOLVED IN AN ACCIDENT AND PASSED AWAY ON MAY 24TH; 13/03/2018 – Eyeview Appoints Melanie Pereira as Chief Financial Officer

Harvey Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc (CAT) by 75.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Capital Management Inc bought 16,390 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 38,065 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.16M, up from 21,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $133.4. About 1.58 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 18.02% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 25/04/2018 – European Industrials Bulldozed After Caterpillar’s Guidance; 11/05/2018 – Caterpillar Sales Show Mining Is Booming Again in Latin America; 20/03/2018 – CAT SEES SOME RISK OF HIGHER STEEL PRICES BUT CAN MITIGATE; 24/04/2018 – U.S. March Caterpillar Dealer Reported Machine Sales (Table); 04/04/2018 – MACHINE EXPLOSION AT CATERPILLAR IN MAPLETON, ILLINOIS: WMBD; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 2 percent; 04/04/2018 – U.S. floats talks after China strikes back in trade fight; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 3 percent; 09/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – CHARTER’S RETIREMENT WILL BE EFFECTIVE JUNE 1, 2018; 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR ROLLING 3-MOS APRIL MACHINE SALES N.A. UP 25%

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 17 sales for $263.49 million activity. $99,936 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Sheppard Valarie L. $1.81M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Grabowski Mary Theresa on Thursday, January 31. PELTZ NELSON sold $119.77M worth of stock. Taylor David S had sold 30,000 shares worth $2.97M on Wednesday, February 13. Shares for $1.98 million were sold by Matthew Price on Friday, February 15. 4,395 shares valued at $428,789 were sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K on Monday, February 4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagleclaw Cap Managment Lc holds 5,145 shares. Kemnay Advisory Serv owns 600 shares. Gfs Advsrs Llc has invested 0.4% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Jacobs Ca accumulated 47,984 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Investments Limited has 0.45% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Bowling Portfolio Mngmt Ltd Co has 26,376 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. State Bank Of Stockton owns 4,087 shares. Hudock Capital Grp Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.9% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). State Farm Mutual Automobile Insur has invested 2.73% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Salem Investment Counselors Inc has invested 0.8% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Hamlin Capital Management Limited Liability Corp invested in 754,947 shares or 3.5% of the stock. Wealthcare Capital Ltd has invested 0% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). First Finance In holds 1.24% or 15,920 shares in its portfolio. West Oak Llc owns 1.27% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 19,505 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca holds 32,982 shares.

Rockland Trust Co, which manages about $943.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in T Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 3,829 shares to 100,606 shares, valued at $10.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) by 11,967 shares in the quarter, for a total of 189,741 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Limited (NYSE:IVZ).

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.68 billion for 26.78 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

