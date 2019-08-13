Rockland Trust Co Has Trimmed Comcast (CMCSA) Stake by $13.26 Million; Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Holder Miller Investment Management LP Has Decreased Its Position as Market Valuation Rose

Rockland Trust Co decreased its stake in Comcast Corp (CMCSA) by 89.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockland Trust Co sold 340,004 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 38,546 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54M, down from 378,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockland Trust Co who had been investing in Comcast Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $192.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $42.46. About 13.36 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 03/05/2018 – Semtech and Comcast’s machineQ Announce LoRaWAN Network Availability in 10 Cities; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST TO HAVE SAFEGUARDS ON SKY NEWS’ EDITORIAL INDEPENDENCE; 07/05/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources via @GregRoumeliotis; 25/04/2018 – Holly Menino: #BREAKING: US media company Comcast launches $30 billion bid for Sky in move that threatens rival Murdoch bid; 23/05/2018 – BREAKING: Comcast says it is in the advanced stages of preparing all-cash bid for Fox assets; 09/05/2018 – Disney, Comcast Prep for Fox Media M&A Battle (Video); 12/04/2018 – ODEY SEES BIDDING WAR FOR SKY BETWEEN DISNEY AND COMCAST; 08/05/2018 – COMCAST – COMCAST AND SKY UNDERTAKES TO PROCURE, NO LATER THAN THREE MONTHS AFTER EFFECTIVE DATE, SKY SHALL ESTABLISH “EDITORIAL BOARD” FOR SKY NEWS; 03/05/2018 – NBC10 Philadelphia: Sources tell NBC News that federal authorities obtained a warrant to wiretap former Trump attorney Michael; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST COMMITTED FINANCING AVAILABLE TO SATISFY CONSIDERATION

Miller Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 28.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Investment Management Lp sold 3,715 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The hedge fund held 9,502 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37M, down from 13,217 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $5.19 during the last trading session, reaching $249.16. About 536,060 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.76 EPS, up 16.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.45B for 13.97 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Rockland Trust Co, which manages about $943.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 5,413 shares to 31,048 shares, valued at $5.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 6,259 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,301 shares, and has risen its stake in American International Group (NYSE:AIG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Factory Mutual Insurance holds 1.32% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 2.76M shares. Quinn Opportunity Limited Liability Com invested in 1.86M shares or 10.17% of the stock. Moreover, Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.23% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 465,972 shares. Fcg Limited Liability Company owns 16,197 shares. Moreover, Telemus Cap Ltd Com has 0.1% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 34,374 shares. First City Capital Mgmt Inc holds 0.45% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 15,611 shares. Duff And Phelps Inv Mngmt invested in 0.03% or 48,410 shares. Roberts Glore And Com Inc Il holds 0.17% or 6,750 shares in its portfolio. Amp Invsts stated it has 2.28M shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. Cibc Ww Mkts Inc reported 1.02M shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Lowe Brockenbrough & Inc has invested 1.13% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Kentucky Retirement System Insurance Trust Fund holds 0.79% or 89,797 shares. Parthenon Ltd Liability holds 0.07% or 7,682 shares. City Holdings, a West Virginia-based fund reported 6,828 shares. Donaldson Capital Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.4% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Miller Investment Management Lp, which manages about $380.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Specialized Portfol (VIG) by 3,200 shares to 9,964 shares, valued at $1.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Kempen Mgmt Nv has 0.08% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 3,736 shares. Kornitzer Ks, a Kansas-based fund reported 11,644 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Com owns 486,662 shares or 0.82% of their US portfolio. Ardevora Asset Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.75% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) or 115,600 shares. Moreover, Harvey Ltd Llc has 0.06% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 1,308 shares. Gulf Intll Bancorporation (Uk) Limited reported 62,231 shares stake. Barbara Oil holds 0.74% or 5,000 shares in its portfolio. Clean Yield Gru reported 11,186 shares or 1.13% of all its holdings. Waverton Inv Mgmt reported 6.31% stake. Provise Mngmt Grp Inc Ltd holds 1,861 shares. Moreover, Investment House Limited Co has 0.09% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 3,433 shares. Atlantic Union National Bank Corporation holds 18,445 shares or 1.28% of its portfolio. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Liability Company reported 300 shares. Boston Private Wealth invested in 12,552 shares. The Massachusetts-based S&Co Inc has invested 0.02% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

