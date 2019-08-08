Rockland Trust Co Has Raised Rockwell Automation (ROK) Stake By $986,650; Eminence Capital LP Has Increased Berry Global Group (BERY) Holding

Eminence Capital Lp increased Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) stake by 141.51% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Eminence Capital Lp acquired 6.45M shares as Berry Global Group Inc (BERY)’s stock declined 23.32%. The Eminence Capital Lp holds 11.01 million shares with $592.90M value, up from 4.56 million last quarter. Berry Global Group Inc now has $5.72B valuation. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $42.28. About 1.42 million shares traded. Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) has declined 7.48% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BERY News: 03/05/2018 – Berry Global Group 2Q Adj EPS 84c; 26/04/2018 – Berry Global at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 15/03/2018 – BERRY GLOBAL, NOVOLEX ARE SAID TO BID FOR COVERIS U.S. UNIT; 16/03/2018 – SIG COMBIBLOC SEEKS ZURICH LISTING IN AUTUMN, WORKING WITH ROTHSCHILD ROTH.PA AS ADVISOR; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s assigned a Ba2 to Berry’s new repriced term loan “S” and “T”; Ba3 CFR and stable outlook unchanged; 21/04/2018 – DJ Berry Global Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BERY); 03/05/2018 – Berry Global Group 2Q EPS 66c; 30/04/2018 – Berry Global Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – BERRY GLOBAL CONFIRMS FY ADJUSTED FCF VIEW; 01/05/2018 – Old National elects Chief Administrative Officer of Indiana University Health Ryan Kitchell and Berry Global Chairman & CEO Tho

Rockland Trust Co increased Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) stake by 31.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rockland Trust Co acquired 5,638 shares as Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK)’s stock declined 9.35%. The Rockland Trust Co holds 23,750 shares with $4.17M value, up from 18,112 last quarter. Rockwell Automation Inc now has $18.13B valuation. The stock decreased 0.78% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $151.93. About 1.03M shares traded or 6.57% up from the average. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 12.02% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 05/04/2018 – Berkshire Museum Fight Ends With Approval to Sell Norman Rockwell Painting; 14/05/2018 – ROCKWELL LAND CORP ROCK.PS – QTRLY REVENUE 3.33 BLN PESOS VS 3.06 BLN PESOS; 27/04/2018 – In remote China, a high-tech auto plant flags global challenge; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – “DEMAND FOR QUARTER WAS FAIRLY BROAD BASED ACROSS REGIONS AND VERTICALS”; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.70 TO $8.00; 21/05/2018 – NioCorp Awards Contract to Rockwell Automation on Groundbreaking Critical Minerals, Mining and Processing Facility in Nebraska; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION SEES FY ADJ EPS $7.70 TO $8.00, EST. $7.80; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION 2Q ADJ EPS $1.89, EST. $1.82; 17/04/2018 – ROCKWELL LAND CORP – FY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO PARENT EQUITY HOLDER 2.11 BLN PESOS VS 1.82 BLN PESOS; 28/03/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $205 FROM $200

Eminence Capital Lp decreased Restaurant Brands Intl Inc stake by 708,450 shares to 2.95M valued at $192.12M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Iqvia Hldgs Inc stake by 214,466 shares and now owns 2.14M shares. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold BERY shares while 100 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 115.94 million shares or 0.28% less from 116.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley holds 0.03% or 1.84 million shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 0.04% or 256,741 shares. Moreover, First Bancorp Of Omaha has 0.23% invested in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) for 62,178 shares. Gradient stated it has 36 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Td Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) for 20,145 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corp holds 223 shares. National Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0% or 20,000 shares in its portfolio. Anchor Bolt Capital Limited Partnership invested 8.27% of its portfolio in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Retail Bank Of New York Mellon stated it has 491,555 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Amer Int Group Inc accumulated 0% or 2,692 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt stated it has 26,200 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Teacher Retirement Of Texas reported 522,605 shares stake. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability reported 0.05% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Lpl Fincl Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Captrust Fincl Advisors reported 0.01% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY).

Among 2 analysts covering Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Rockwell Automation Inc has $21500 highest and $15900 lowest target. $182.33’s average target is 20.01% above currents $151.93 stock price. Rockwell Automation Inc had 12 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, March 25. The rating was downgraded by UBS on Wednesday, March 20 to “Hold”.

Rockland Trust Co decreased Materials Select Spdr Fund (XLB) stake by 59,378 shares to 25,585 valued at $1.42M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA) stake by 44,748 shares and now owns 150,506 shares. Ipath Bloomberg Commodity In (DJP) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold ROK shares while 203 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 80.96 million shares or 5.53% less from 85.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 32,698 were accumulated by Crossvault Cap Management Limited Liability. Moreover, Bessemer Grp Incorporated Inc has 0% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Burney holds 0.08% or 7,241 shares. Johnson Inv Counsel has 0.01% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 2,194 shares. Art Advsrs Ltd Liability Company accumulated 12,100 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Llc owns 21 shares. Umb National Bank & Trust N A Mo holds 0.01% or 1,550 shares in its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 23,855 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 42,926 shares or 0% of the stock. United Fincl Advisers Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 4,177 shares. Kwmg Ltd Liability Co invested 0.64% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Fisher Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.02% or 86,366 shares in its portfolio. Davis invested 0.46% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Moreover, Wetherby Asset Mgmt has 0.07% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt invested 0.1% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK).