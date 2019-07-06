Rockland Trust Co Has Raised Its Stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by $413,091 as Share Price Rose; State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue Decreased F5 Networks (FFIV) Position as Stock Value Declined

Rockland Trust Co increased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 13.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockland Trust Co bought 5,229 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,777 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.42 million, up from 37,548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockland Trust Co who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $149.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $85.42. About 3.20 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 23.36% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 15/05/2018 – AHL Adds Restaurant Brands, Buys More Abbott: 13F; 03/05/2018 – ABBOTT EXPANDS CARDIAC ARRHYTHMIAS PORTFOLIO W/ FDA CLEARANCE; 20/04/2018 – Abbott Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 06/03/2018 – FDA Approves the World’s Smallest Mechanical Heart Valve for Pediatric Patients with Heart Defects; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – QTRLY TOTAL PEDIATRIC SALES $994 MLN VS $927 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS ONE OR TWO PEOPLE STILL IN CRITICAL CONDITION AFTER SCHOOL SHOOTING; 11/04/2018 – Abbott Initiates Groundbreaking Study to Assess Superiority of High-Resolution Imaging Versus Standard-of-Care Angiography in; 10/04/2018 – Abbott says NAFTA “had to be updated” due to technology and intellectual property challenges; 02/05/2018 – ABBOTT’S XIENCE SIERRA GETS NATIONAL REIMBURSEMENT IN JAPAN

State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue decreased its stake in F5 Networks Inc (FFIV) by 50.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue sold 17,737 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.25% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 17,600 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.76M, down from 35,337 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue who had been investing in F5 Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $147.66. About 343,081 shares traded. F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has declined 17.15% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.58% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIV News: 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks Sees 3Q EPS $1.79-EPS $1.82; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks: Reinland to Retire May 31; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS 2Q NET REV. $533.3M, EST. $530.1M

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold FFIV shares while 159 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 56.78 million shares or 6.30% less from 60.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Maryland-based Campbell Investment Adviser Ltd has invested 0.12% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Fiduciary Trust has 0.07% invested in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) for 17,321 shares. reported 0% stake. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc stated it has 7,321 shares or 1.1% of all its holdings. California Employees Retirement System, a California-based fund reported 419,582 shares. Advisory Network Limited Liability Corp reported 134 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 812,666 were accumulated by Deutsche Natl Bank Ag. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Ltd owns 4,776 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Franklin Res Inc has 0% invested in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Natixis Lp reported 0.05% stake. Amp Limited holds 0.04% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) for 51,235 shares. Fincl Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation reported 0.05% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.02% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Washington Tru Commercial Bank owns 0.36% invested in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) for 14,200 shares. Putnam Invests Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.05% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) for 134,398 shares.

State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, which manages about $5.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 40,833 shares to 188,515 shares, valued at $8.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invitation Homes Inc by 20,098 shares in the quarter, for a total of 149,830 shares, and has risen its stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ).

Analysts await F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.04 EPS, up 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.02 per share. FFIV’s profit will be $121.78M for 18.10 P/E if the $2.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.04 actual EPS reported by F5 Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 14 insider sales for $3.53 million activity. Another trade for 1,136 shares valued at $182,707 was made by Kearny Ryan C. on Friday, February 1. $25,013 worth of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) was sold by WHALEN CHAD MICHAEL on Thursday, February 14. On Wednesday, February 6 Locoh-Donou Francois sold $595,600 worth of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) or 3,665 shares. Another trade for 2,799 shares valued at $450,080 was made by Rogers Scot Frazier on Friday, February 1. Another trade for 261 shares valued at $41,630 was made by Pelzer Francis J. on Friday, February 1. $112,449 worth of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) was sold by SPRAGUE KARA LYNN.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $12.17 million activity. On Thursday, January 31 the insider Stratton John G bought $249,875.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Advsr Ltd Llc reported 74,287 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Liability Company reported 0.72% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Dnb Asset Mngmt As has invested 0% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Mairs Pwr stated it has 3.01M shares. Rbf Capital Limited Liability holds 0.09% or 10,000 shares. Harvest Cap invested 0.17% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Mcgowan Group Inc Asset Mngmt has invested 0.03% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). The New York-based Ingalls Snyder Limited Liability Company has invested 0.87% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Monetary Mgmt has invested 0.78% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). New Jersey-based Regentatlantic Limited Liability has invested 0.44% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Raymond James Tru Na accumulated 157,902 shares. Gam Ag invested in 0.04% or 13,148 shares. Old Dominion Capital Mgmt invested 0.32% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Royal National Bank Of Canada invested in 0.23% or 6.80M shares. Doliver Advsr L P, Texas-based fund reported 7,762 shares.

Rockland Trust Co, which manages about $943.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 5,643 shares to 54,571 shares, valued at $14.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Alerian Mlp Index Fun (AMJ) by 229,418 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,167 shares, and cut its stake in Ipath Bloomberg Commodity In (DJP).