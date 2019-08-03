Rockland Trust Co Has Raised Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) Holding; 0 Analysts Are Bullish NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Last Week

Among 4 analysts covering NorthWest Healthcare (TSE:NWH.UN), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. NorthWest Healthcare has $12 highest and $10 lowest target. $11.69’s average target is -0.17% below currents $11.71 stock price. NorthWest Healthcare had 5 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Scotia Capital on Monday, March 11. The company was maintained on Monday, March 11 by IBC. As per Wednesday, March 20, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The stock has “Hold” rating by National Bank Canada on Monday, March 11. See NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) latest ratings:

20/03/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $12 Maintain

11/03/2019 Broker: Scotia Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $12 Maintain

11/03/2019 Broker: National Bank Canada Rating: Hold New Target: $11 Maintain

11/03/2019 Broker: IBC Rating: Hold New Target: $11.75 Maintain

15/02/2019 Broker: National Bank Canada Rating: Hold New Target: $10

Rockland Trust Co increased Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) stake by 3.3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rockland Trust Co acquired 4,415 shares as Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH)’s stock declined 9.75%. The Rockland Trust Co holds 138,190 shares with $10.01 million value, up from 133,775 last quarter. Cognizant Technology Solutions now has $35.05B valuation. The stock decreased 4.40% or $2.92 during the last trading session, reaching $63.49. About 5.80M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 27/03/2018 – Cognizant Named Adobe’s 2017 Delivery Quality Partner of the Year; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees 2Q Rev $4B-$4.04B; 19/04/2018 – Cognizant Completes Acquisition Of Bolder Healthcare Solutions; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – WILL FUND ASR PROGRAM ON MARCH 14, 2018 FROM CASH ON HAND AND ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY; 12/03/2018 Cognizant To Acquire Bolder Healthcare Solutions To Expand Revenue Cycle Management Services For Providers; 14/05/2018 – IDP Education Partners with Cognizant to Help Students Realise Their International Study and Career Goals; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT SEES 2Q ADJ EPS AT LEAST $1.09, EST. $1.12; 24/05/2018 – Cognizant Interactive Among Top of Ad Age’s Agency Report 2018 Rankings; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.06, EST. $1.05; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – HIGH COURT IN CHENNAI ALSO GRANTED CO’S APPLICATION FOR A LIFTING OF THE ITD’S ATTACHMENT OF CO’S BANK ACCOUNTS

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust that invests in healthcare real estate. The company has market cap of $1.37 billion. As of January 7, 2013, it held interests in a portfolio of 76 income-producing properties, with a focus on medical office buildings and healthcare real estate properties, comprising approximately 4.6 million square feet of gross leasable area located in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick. It has a 49.41 P/E ratio. The firm was formerly known as NorthWest International Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust.

The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $11.71. About 250,100 shares traded. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) has 0.00% since August 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Rockland Trust Co decreased Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) stake by 5,099 shares to 148,987 valued at $14.53M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP) stake by 2,593 shares and now owns 111,915 shares. Wisdomtree Mgd Futures Strat (WDTI) was reduced too.

Among 7 analysts covering Cognizant Tech Solns (NASDAQ:CTSH), 1 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Cognizant Tech Solns has $88 highest and $6000 lowest target. $71.88’s average target is 13.21% above currents $63.49 stock price. Cognizant Tech Solns had 16 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, May 7 by UBS. Wells Fargo downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) rating on Tuesday, April 16. Wells Fargo has “Market Perform” rating and $75 target. JP Morgan downgraded the stock to “Underweight” rating in Friday, May 3 report. The rating was downgraded by Wedbush on Friday, May 3 to “Neutral”. The rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs on Friday, May 3 to “Neutral”. The stock of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) earned “Buy” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, March 20. The rating was downgraded by UBS to “Sell” on Friday, August 2. The firm has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, April 29. BMO Capital Markets upgraded the shares of CTSH in report on Thursday, February 7 to “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, April 25 with “Outperform”.

