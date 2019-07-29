Rockland Trust Co Has Lowered Its Holding in O’reilly Automotive (ORLY) by $428,352; Investment House Lifted Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN) as Shares Rose

Investment House Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 11.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment House Llc bought 1,818 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,002 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.06 million, up from 16,184 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment House Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $959.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $30.77 during the last trading session, reaching $1943.05. About 4.93 million shares traded or 28.38% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 09/03/2018 – AJC: #BREAKING: Amazon delegation expected to visit Atlanta soon for HQ2 site visits; 29/04/2018 – Amazon’s new Alexa-powered Dot encourages kids to use the word ‘please’:; 25/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos says it’s right that big companies are scrutinized; 23/05/2018 – Google is making a dent in the Amazon Echo’s dominance, and may even be winning; 09/05/2018 – Forbes: Exclusive: 60% Of Amazon Customers Will Not Renew Their Prime Membership, Poll Reveals; 10/05/2018 – Insiders say that the deal could make sense as Alphabet hopes to fend off Amazon and promote the use of its enterprise services; 16/04/2018 – RT @chrissyfarr: SCOOP: Amazon Business is pulling back from pharmacy, after mulling it last year (sources). Why? It’s complicated; 15/03/2018 – PLAINTIFF SAYS WALMART “ABRUPTLY” FIRED HIM IN RETALIATION FOR HIS WHISTLEBLOWING, INCLUDING A REPORT TO ITS U.S. E-COMMERCE CEO, IN JANUARY 2017; 13/03/2018 – CPSC: AMAZON CITES FIRE AND CHEMICAL BURN HAZARDS; 16/03/2018 – Taha Kass-Hout, the former U.S. FDA chief health informatics officer, is joining Amazon’s experimental projects team led by former Google X boss Babak Parviz, according to a source

Rockland Trust Co decreased its stake in O’reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) by 2.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockland Trust Co sold 1,104 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 40,589 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.76 million, down from 41,693 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockland Trust Co who had been investing in O’reilly Automotive Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $7.79 during the last trading session, reaching $383.79. About 553,960 shares traded. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 29.52% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ORLY News: 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive 1Q EPS $3.61; 08/05/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – GREG JOHNSON PROMOTED TO CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND CO-PRESIDENT; 26/04/2018 – O’Reilly Auto Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – O’Reilly and Intel Announce Lineup for Artificial Intelligence Conference, New York 2018; 08/05/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – JEFF SHAW PROMOTED TO CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER AND CO-PRESIDENT; 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC SEES FY 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $490 MLN TO $520 MLN; 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – SEES FY COMPARABLE STORE SALES RISE OF 2% TO 4%; 02/05/2018 – Ivy Mid Cap Growth Adds O’Reilly Auto, Exits Red Hat; 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTO SEES 2Q EPS $15.30 TO $15.40, EST. $4.010; 16/05/2018 – New Sentences: New Sentences: From a Tweet by Seamas O’Reilly

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold ORLY shares while 242 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 62.83 million shares or 9.57% less from 69.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Timessquare Cap Mgmt Ltd stated it has 348,900 shares or 1.04% of all its holdings. Parametric Lc owns 288,216 shares. Services Automobile Association has 0.1% invested in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) for 100,437 shares. Barr E S And stated it has 14,188 shares or 0.57% of all its holdings. Products Prns Limited Liability Com invested in 0.54% or 24,700 shares. Bkd Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability has invested 0.45% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Canandaigua National Bank And accumulated 6,397 shares. Akre Capital Ltd Co reported 1.89 million shares. Alpine Woods Cap Invsts Lc reported 0.1% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Whalerock Point Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp reported 0.24% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Coatue Mgmt holds 0.01% or 1,412 shares in its portfolio. Paloma Mngmt reported 10,533 shares. E&G LP holds 0.17% or 1,000 shares in its portfolio. Df Dent And has 0.38% invested in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). 75,107 were reported by Avenir Corporation.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $35.52 million activity. $18.72M worth of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) shares were sold by HENSLEE GREGORY L. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider OREILLY DAVID E sold $14.88 million. SHAW JEFF M also sold $1.36M worth of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) shares.

Analysts await O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $4.80 EPS, up 6.67% or $0.30 from last year’s $4.5 per share. ORLY’s profit will be $368.11M for 19.99 P/E if the $4.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.51 actual EPS reported by O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.43% EPS growth.

Rockland Trust Co, which manages about $943.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK) by 5,638 shares to 23,750 shares, valued at $4.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 5,229 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,777 shares, and has risen its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,777 are owned by Family. The Maryland-based Burt Wealth Advisors has invested 0.4% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Tru Communications Of Toledo Na Oh reported 2,081 shares or 0.95% of all its holdings. Atria Invests Limited Liability reported 2,911 shares stake. Valinor Mgmt LP accumulated 58,132 shares. Wedge Cap Management L LP Nc invested in 0.01% or 522 shares. Livingston Grp Inc Inc Asset Mngmt (Operating As Southport Capital Management) invested in 0.49% or 621 shares. Guardian Cap Advsrs LP accumulated 547 shares. Highlander Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 1.66% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Rmb Mngmt Lc accumulated 4,808 shares. Biltmore Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.35% or 373 shares. Welch And Forbes Llc has 9,018 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. The California-based Stonebridge Cap has invested 0.92% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Central Natl Bank & accumulated 1.67% or 4,186 shares. Foster Dykema Cabot & Company Ma stated it has 258 shares.

Investment House Llc, which manages about $581.61M and $925.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 10,800 shares to 111,288 shares, valued at $5.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Qqq Tr by 72,776 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,995 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

