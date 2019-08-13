Rockland Trust Co Has Lowered Its Comcast (CMCSA) Position by $13.26 Million; Cullen Frost Bankers Has Cut Its Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX) Stake by $347,853 as Valuation Rose

Rockland Trust Co decreased its stake in Comcast Corp (CMCSA) by 89.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockland Trust Co sold 340,004 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 38,546 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54M, down from 378,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockland Trust Co who had been investing in Comcast Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $192.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $42.46. About 13.36M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 03/04/2018 – FOX FOXA.O SAYS NEW COMPANY CONTAINING SKY NEWS COULD BE SOLD TO DISNEY DIS.N AS POTENTIAL REMEDY FOR UK REGULATOR’S OBJECTIONS TO SKY SKYB.L TAKEOVER; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Considering Cash Offer to Buy Twenty-First Century Fox; 18/04/2018 – 21st Century Fox quit Comcast talks over break fee; 13/05/2018 – Comcast’s internet revenue is catching up to TV; 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q EPS 66c; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Comcast prepares all-cash offer for Fox assets; 23/05/2018 – Comcast said Wednesday it is in “advanced stages of preparing” an all-cash offer for parts of Twenty-First Century Fox that the Rupert Murdoch company agreed to sell to Walt Disney; 22/03/2018 – Jesse Rodriguez: BREAKING NOW ON @MSNBC: Trump lawyer John Dowd out, NBC News confirms; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST TO OFFER NEW VIDEO PACKAGES THAT INCLUDE NETFLIX – COMPANY STATEMENT; 07/05/2018 – Dealbook: Is Comcast Going to Crash Dinsey’s Deal With Fox?: DealBook Briefing

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX) by 1.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc sold 1,397 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 87,495 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.85M, down from 88,892 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $5.19 during the last trading session, reaching $249.16. About 536,060 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – LAUNCHED AN INTERNAL INVESTIGATION AND DETERMINED ASV TECHNOLOGY IS NOT COMPATIBLE WITH THIURAM; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM DEAL IN LINE WITH ITS “BROADER CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY”; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON – IS UPDATING INSTRUCTIONS FOR USE OF BD VACUTAINER LAVENDER, PINK & TAN TOP TUBES & BD VACUTAINER LITHIUM HEPARIN GREEN TOP TUBES; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – EXPECTS TO RECORD A GAIN ON TRANSACTION AT TIME OF CLOSING; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD IS NOT AWARE OF ANY OTHER INSTRUMENTATION THAT USES ASV TECHNOLOGY; 26/04/2018 – BD Launches BD FACSymphony™ S6 High Parameter Cell Sorter to Enable Sorting of Rare Cell Types; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA SAYS MAGELLAN’S LEAD TEST SYSTEMS CAN CONTINUE TO BE USED WITH BLOOD SAMPLES FROM A FINGER OR HEEL STICK; 09/05/2018 – BD Plans Short to Intermediate Single-Tranche EUR, Inaugural Single-Tranche GBP Issuance; 03/04/2018 – Transradial Access Market 2018 – Global Forecast 2022: Becton, Dickinson and Company (US) and Terumo Dominated the Market in 2017 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates lnstructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer® Blood Collection Tubes

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Rockland Trust Co, which manages about $943.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Barclays Tips Bond Etf (TIP) by 17,819 shares to 26,363 shares, valued at $2.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 6,259 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,301 shares, and has risen its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK).

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.76 EPS, up 16.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.45B for 13.97 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc, which manages about $3.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr Tips Bd Etf (TIP) by 6,220 shares to 27,847 shares, valued at $3.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Danaher Corporation Com (NYSE:DHR) by 23,824 shares in the quarter, for a total of 203,168 shares, and has risen its stake in Marathon Pete Corp Com (NYSE:MPC).

