Rockland Trust Co Has Lowered By $5.33 Million Its Union Pac (UNP) Position; 2 Analysts Covering Booz Allen Hamilton Holding (BAH)

Among 4 analysts covering Booz Allen Hamilton Holding (NYSE:BAH), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding has $7600 highest and $7000 lowest target. $73.25’s average target is 4.20% above currents $70.3 stock price. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding had 7 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, August 21, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Tuesday, July 30. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Tuesday, July 30. See Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) latest ratings:

21/08/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $70.0000 New Target: $76.0000 Maintain

30/07/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Neutral Old Target: $65.0000 New Target: $71.0000 Maintain

30/07/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $71.0000 New Target: $74.0000 Downgrade

03/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight New Target: $70.0000 Initiates Coverage On

09/05/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Buy New Target: $72.0000 Initiates Coverage On

23/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

11/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

Rockland Trust Co decreased Union Pac Corp (UNP) stake by 28.17% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Rockland Trust Co sold 31,521 shares as Union Pac Corp (UNP)’s stock rose 2.62%. The Rockland Trust Co holds 80,394 shares with $13.60M value, down from 111,915 last quarter. Union Pac Corp now has $119.03B valuation. The stock decreased 1.46% or $2.5 during the last trading session, reaching $168.95. About 2.55 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 09/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TEX; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern beats on revenue, still working to fix service; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q EPS $1.68; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PTC TO BE 100% INSTALLED BY YR END 2018; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC 1Q OPER REV. $5.5B, EST. $5.38B; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP – QTRLY OPERATING RATIO OF 64.6 PERCENT, IMPROVED 0.6 POINTS; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Operating Ratio 64.6%; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Adds Union Pacific; 23/05/2018 – Nafta Has Been a ‘Tremendous Success,’ Says Union Pacific CEO (Video); 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES COAL HEADWINDS ON LOW NATURAL GAS PRICES

Rockland Trust Co increased Vanguard S&P 500 Etf (VOO) stake by 19,905 shares to 23,741 valued at $6.39 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Vanguard Ftse Developed Market (VEA) stake by 55,455 shares and now owns 61,952 shares. Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 551 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 521.61 million shares or 0.16% less from 522.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hamel Assocs Inc holds 21,155 shares or 1.57% of its portfolio. Eastern Natl Bank reported 19,648 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Perkins Coie Trust holds 1.2% or 15,558 shares in its portfolio. North Star Asset Inc accumulated 99,048 shares. Trillium Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.1% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). First Natl Bank Sioux Falls holds 6.39% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 11,014 shares. Jefferies Group Inc Ltd Liability invested 0.05% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Pennsylvania Tru owns 209,143 shares for 1.45% of their portfolio. Westwood Il reported 7,500 shares stake. Atria Invs Limited Liability Co owns 1,779 shares. Bridgeway Capital Management accumulated 0.84% or 389,460 shares. Grisanti Capital Management Llc invested in 3,200 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Ls Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.2% stake. Edgestream LP reported 1.69% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). 1,865 are owned by Utd Asset Strategies Inc.

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Might Be Interested In Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “Transportation Stock Could Have More Room to Run – Schaeffers Research” published on September 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Union Pacific Is Relatively Overvalued – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Very Mixed Reactions to Saudi-Attack Oil Price Spike in Transportation Stocks – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Union Pacific Train Derails At Illinois Rail Yard – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Among 8 analysts covering Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Union Pacific Corp has $20600 highest and $12800 lowest target. $183.13’s average target is 8.39% above currents $168.95 stock price. Union Pacific Corp had 14 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Deutsche Bank. On Tuesday, March 19 the stock rating was downgraded by Loop Capital Markets to “Hold”. As per Thursday, June 13, the company rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Thursday, September 5 with “Neutral”. As per Monday, July 8, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. As per Wednesday, June 12, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Thursday, April 4 with “Buy”. Raymond James maintained Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) rating on Monday, April 22. Raymond James has “Strong Buy” rating and $201 target.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 17.38 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

The stock increased 1.18% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $70.3. About 734,501 shares traded. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) has risen 53.46% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BAH News: 29/05/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORP – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, TOTAL BACKLOG WAS $16.0 BLN, COMPARED TO $13.6 BLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2017; 26/04/2018 – U.S. Air Force Awards Booz Allen Spot on $998M IDIQ Contract to Bolster the 96th Test Wing’s Test Capabilities; 06/03/2018 – Department of Defense Awards Booz Allen Essential Role on $8.27B Contract to Research, Develop and Implement Chem and Biological Defenses; 03/04/2018 – Booz Allen Awarded $179M Contract to Support U.S. Navy Shore Infrastructure; 27/03/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON – U.S. EPA AWARDED CO A SPOT ON A $115 MLN, FIVE-YEAR, INDEFINITE DELIVERY/INDEFINITE QUALITY CONTRACT; 27/03/2018 – U.S. EPA Awards Booz Allen a Spot on Competitive $115M ITS-BISS lll Contract Vehicle to Provide Information Management and Technology Solutions; 03/04/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORP – WAS AWARDED $179 MLN CONTRACT IN NOVEMBER OF 2017 FOR UP TO FIVE YEARS; 03/04/2018 – Booz Allen Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – SEVATEC – AWARDED DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY, U.S. CITIZENSHIP AND IMMIGRATION SERVICES, TRANSFORMATION DATA SCIENCES SERVICES CONTRACT; 29/05/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton 4Q Adj EPS 52c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 23 investors sold Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation shares while 113 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 121.67 million shares or 1.36% less from 123.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Majedie Asset Limited invested in 158,757 shares. Connecticut-based Ellington Management Gp Limited Com has invested 0.09% in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Nuveen Asset Management Limited owns 2.22M shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Globeflex Capital Limited Partnership has 15,572 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. The Korea-based Mirae Asset Glob Invs Ltd has invested 0.03% in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Riverhead Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 25,352 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Millennium Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) for 149,366 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Com owns 68,505 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Fund Mgmt stated it has 0.02% in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md, a Maryland-based fund reported 16.22M shares. Td Asset has 51,206 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Westwood Holdings Incorporated holds 1.52M shares. Chase Inv Counsel Corp invested in 0.96% or 28,649 shares. Agf Invests holds 858,966 shares or 0.69% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Booz Allen Hamilton Holding (NYSE:BAH) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday – Benzinga” published on August 21, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Booz Allen to Participate at Morgan Stanley’s 7th Annual Laguna Conference on September 12th – Business Wire” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Investors Who Bought Booz Allen Hamilton Holding (NYSE:BAH) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 216% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.