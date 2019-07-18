Rockland Trust Co Has Lifted Its Stake in Mcdonalds (MCD) as Stock Price Rose; Iamgold Corp. (IAG) Shareholder Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management LTD Has Trimmed Holding as Market Value Declined

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Iamgold Corp. (IAG) by 50.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd sold 3.23M shares as the company’s stock declined 29.91% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.17M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.98M, down from 6.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Iamgold Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.0013 during the last trading session, reaching $3.7087. About 1.34M shares traded. IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) has declined 61.01% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.44% the S&P500. Some Historical IAG News: 21/03/2018 – IAMGOLD CUT TOLIMA GOLD STAKE TO 8.42% FROM 10.85%; 14/03/2018 IAMGOLD renews preliminary base shelf prospectus; 14/05/2018 – IAMGOLD files Nl 43-101 Technical Report for Previously Announced lnferred Mineral Resource Estimate for the Eastern Borosi Project; 07/05/2018 – Iamgold 1Q Rev $314.5M; 25/04/2018 – IAMGOLD Changes Date for Announcing First Quarter 2018 Results to May 7th, 2018; 03/04/2018 – IAMGOLD Files Final Base Shelf Prospectus; 28/03/2018 – Quinto Resources reports initial mineral resource estimate from IAMGOLD on Monster Lake project; 07/05/2018 – IAMGOLD KEEPS ANNUAL PRODUCTION & COST GUIDANCE UNCHANGED; 08/05/2018 – IAMGOLD Hldrs Re-Elect Bd of Directors; 08/05/2018 – IAMGOLD SHAREHOLDERS RE-ELECT BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Rockland Trust Co increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 21.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockland Trust Co bought 5,413 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,048 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.90 million, up from 25,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockland Trust Co who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $164.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $215.15. About 459,055 shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 20.85% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 28/03/2018 – Blis Research Identifies the New ‘Conscious Consumer’ – Traditional Retail Rules No Longer Apply; 01/05/2018 – Blink Charging Co. & 16 Bay Area McDonald’s Upgrade 41 Charging Stations; 29/05/2018 – Ex-McDonald’s CEO: Starbucks’ store closures for bias training shouldn’t have needed to happen in the first place; 14/03/2018 – MCD INVESTOR CONFERENCE ENDS; 11/04/2018 – GLORY to Feature Cash Automation Solutions at McDonald’s Worldwide Conference; 15/03/2018 – Value Menu Flop Has Traders Gobbling Up McDonald’s on the Cheap; 14/05/2018 – McDonald’s India adapts to lure health-conscious and religious diners; 21/03/2018 – McCafé Debuts New Turtle Beverages; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Cargill and Tyson are interested in McDonald’s chicken nugget supplier- Bloomberg; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks’ mobile order push meets resistance from ritual seekers

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $26.75B and $15.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hershey Foods Corp. (NYSE:HSY) by 72,300 shares to 178,900 shares, valued at $20.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pnc Bank Corp. (NYSE:PNC) by 14,377 shares in the quarter, for a total of 111,230 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE:XOM).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $23.79 million activity. Henry Daniel sold $537,767 worth of stock or 3,036 shares. $5.41M worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) was sold by MCKENNA ANDREW J on Thursday, January 31. Fairhurst David Ogden sold 76,411 shares worth $13.62M. 1,328 shares valued at $233,662 were sold by Hoovel Catherine A. on Wednesday, February 13.

Rockland Trust Co, which manages about $943.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Ftse Emerging Markets (VWO) by 59,598 shares to 105,436 shares, valued at $4.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Energy Select Sector Spdr (XLE) by 13,337 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,105 shares, and cut its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zwj Inv Counsel accumulated 5,174 shares or 0.08% of the stock. 7,333 were accumulated by Barr E S. Ls Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Com holds 39,023 shares. Sawgrass Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 281,883 shares. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors accumulated 18 shares. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs owns 20,740 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Goelzer Inv Management stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Alta Management Ltd Com reported 0.14% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Trustmark Bancorp Tru Department accumulated 20,368 shares. Fort LP reported 1,997 shares. Ellington Mngmt Gp Lc accumulated 13,000 shares. Consulate Inc holds 0.83% or 9,604 shares in its portfolio. 323,008 are owned by Raymond James Services. The Ohio-based Lifeplan Group Inc has invested 0.25% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Texas Cap Bank Tx owns 0.87% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 2,507 shares.

