Rockland Trust Co Has Lifted Invesco Limited (IVZ) Position by $332,063 as Market Valuation Declined; Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings LTD Holds Holding in Live Nation Entertainment In Com (LYV)

Rockland Trust Co increased its stake in Invesco Limited (IVZ) by 33.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockland Trust Co bought 17,477 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.89% . The institutional investor held 69,205 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.34M, up from 51,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockland Trust Co who had been investing in Invesco Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.44% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $16.37. About 2.20M shares traded. Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) has declined 29.86% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.86% the S&P500. Some Historical IVZ News: 20/04/2018 – GREAT-WEST LIFECO UNIT TO BUY HOLDING IN INVESCO; 26/04/2018 – Invesco `Pounding the Table’ No More as Commodity ETFs Surge; 29/05/2018 – Invesco Global Buyback Achievers UCITS ETF: Net Asset Value(s); 20/04/2018 – BURFORD CAPITAL LTD – INVESCO NOW OWNS 17.78% OF BURFORD AND ITS SHAREHOLDING REMAINS A CORE POSITION IN INVESCO’S FUNDS; 06/03/2018 – Invesco Perpetual Select Trust Plc: Net Asset Value(s); 08/05/2018 – Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Co’s Investment Trust Plc: Directorate Change; 03/04/2018 – Invesco Income Growth Trust Plc: Directorate Change; 19/03/2018 – REG-Invesco Inc Grth Tst: Director/PDMR Shareholding; 03/05/2018 – REG-Invesco Ltd. : Form 8 (OPD) Horizon Discovery Plc; 29/05/2018 – REG-Invesco Glbl Buyback: Net Asset Value(s)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In Com (LYV) by 10.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought 82,749 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.09% . The institutional investor held 844,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.63 million, up from 761,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Live Nation Entertainment In Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $69.44. About 497,926 shares traded. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has risen 47.51% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LYV News: 24/05/2018 – Ticketmaster Presence Wins “Best In Sports Technology” At Sports Business Awards; 26/04/2018 – Armory Teams With Live Nation To Help Book Cutting-Edge New Venue; 15/05/2018 – Live Nation Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/05/2018 – DEADLINE ALERT: Shareholder Class Action Against Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. — LYV; 16/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Live Nation Entertainment, Inc; 07/05/2018 – Phil Collins Not Dead Yet, Live! First Major North American Concert Tour In 12 Years An Evening With Phil Collins – Legendary A; 08/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead; 20/04/2018 – Live Nation Gives CEO Rapino $71 Million to Stay Through 2022; 18/04/2018 – Safirstein Metcalf LLP Announces That A Class Action Has Been Filed Against Live Nation – LYV; 11/05/2018 – EQUITY NOTICE: Rosen Law Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. – LYV

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold IVZ shares while 135 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 296.19 million shares or 4.69% less from 310.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Interstate Retail Bank accumulated 452 shares or 0% of the stock. Old National Bancshares In reported 66,704 shares. Blair William Co Il holds 10,753 shares. 151,792 were accumulated by Argi Inv Services Limited Liability Company. 296,290 are held by Aperio Grp Inc Llc. Etrade Capital Mgmt Lc accumulated 28,707 shares. Guggenheim Llc reported 0.05% stake. Mufg Americas Corp has 0.06% invested in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) for 105,208 shares. Moreover, Fukoku Mutual Life Ins Co has 0.01% invested in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). Sg Americas Secs Lc reported 28,396 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Of America reported 1,146 shares. Advisor Partners Ltd Llc reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). Korea Inv has invested 0.02% in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) or 705,414 shares. Twin Tree LP has 0% invested in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ).

Rockland Trust Co, which manages about $943.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 899,718 shares to 108,368 shares, valued at $11.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Core S&P Mid (IJH) by 8,654 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,805 shares, and cut its stake in Ipath Bloomberg Commodity In (DJP).

Since May 2, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $846,920 activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $207,120 was made by WAGONER G RICHARD JR on Friday, June 7. 10,000 shares were bought by CANION ROD, worth $212,400 on Thursday, May 2.

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd, which manages about $4.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd Shs (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 101,294 shares to 102 shares, valued at $12,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pointer Telocation Ltd Shs (NASDAQ:PNTR) by 130,164 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 342,124 shares, and cut its stake in Mplx Lp Com Unit Rep Ltd (NYSE:MPLX).

