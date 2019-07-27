Rockland Trust Co Has Lifted Independent Bk Mass (INDB) Holding; Willis Investment Counsel Trimmed Amcon Distributing (DIT) Stake by $471,710 as Stock Rose

Willis Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Amcon Distributing (DIT) by 23.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willis Investment Counsel sold 5,485 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,572 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.52 million, down from 23,057 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willis Investment Counsel who had been investing in Amcon Distributing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.09 million market cap company. The stock increased 6.52% or $6 during the last trading session, reaching $98. About 906 shares traded or 35.02% up from the average. AMCON Distributing Company (NYSEMKT:DIT) has declined 4.41% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.84% the S&P500. Some Historical DIT News: 18/04/2018 – Amcon Distributing 2Q EPS 49c; 31/05/2018 – AMCON EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AMINU ISMAIL TELLS REPORTERS; 23/04/2018 – DJ AMCON Distributing Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DIT); 04/05/2018 – LSV Asset Management Exits Position in Amcon Distributing; 24/04/2018 – Amcon Distributing Declares Dividend of 18c; 31/05/2018 – NIGERIA’S AMCON PLANS TO SELL AERO UNIT THIS YEAR: DIRECTOR; 24/04/2018 – AMCON DISTRIBUTING REPLENISHED SHRS AUTHORIZED FOR BUYBACK; 18/04/2018 AMCON Distributing Company Reports Fully Diluted Earnings Per Share of $0.49 for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2018

Rockland Trust Co increased its stake in Independent Bk Corp Mass (INDB) by 5.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockland Trust Co bought 29,758 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.45% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 613,742 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.54M, up from 583,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockland Trust Co who had been investing in Independent Bk Corp Mass for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.67B market cap company. The stock increased 2.14% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $77.77. About 123,938 shares traded or 10.12% up from the average. Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) has risen 5.55% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.12% the S&P500. Some Historical INDB News: 15/03/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 38C/SHR FROM 32C, EST. 39C; 19/04/2018 – Independent Bank MA 1Q Net Interest Income $68.5 M; 09/04/2018 – Independent Bank Corp.’s First Quarter Earnings Press Release and Conference Call Announcement; 15/03/2018 Independent Bank Corp. Announces A 19% Increase In The Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – Independent Bank MA 1Q EPS $1.00; 15/03/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK CORP INDB.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.38/SHR; 29/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK – INTENDS TO FUND CASH PORTION OF CONSIDERATION FROM INTERNAL SOURCES; 20/04/2018 – DJ Independent Bank Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INDB); 02/04/2018 – INDB Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK CORP – ANTICIPATES TRANSACTION WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO 2019 EARNINGS

Willis Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.45B and $1.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RGA) by 231,528 shares to 278,600 shares, valued at $21.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Maxim Integrated Prods (NYSE:LMT) by 85,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 136,100 shares, and has risen its stake in General Mills Inc (NYSE:FLR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.33 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 1 investors sold DIT shares while 2 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 73,532 shares or 7.43% less from 79,433 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 10,700 are owned by Renaissance Tech Lc. Blackrock stated it has 0% in AMCON Distributing Company (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT). Bridgeway Capital Mngmt holds 0.01% or 9,200 shares. Fincl Bank Of America De accumulated 4 shares or 0% of the stock. Willis Invest Counsel reported 17,572 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in AMCON Distributing Company (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT). Vanguard Group Inc Inc invested in 9,058 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership holds 0% or 21,075 shares in its portfolio. James Invest Rech has 345 shares.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $243,909 activity. Shares for $160,740 were sold by JONES KEVIN J on Monday, February 4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold INDB shares while 38 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 24.12 million shares or 3.41% more from 23.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owns 0.01% invested in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) for 26,261 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky, a Kentucky-based fund reported 8,200 shares. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Lc holds 90,365 shares. New England & Mngmt Inc has invested 0.89% in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 6,504 shares. Huntington Retail Bank reported 416 shares stake. Profund Advisors Lc holds 0.01% or 3,487 shares in its portfolio. Winslow Evans & Crocker reported 950 shares stake. Moreover, Sei has 0% invested in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) for 4,195 shares. Us-based Champlain Prtn Limited Liability Company has invested 0.68% in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB). Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd reported 426,898 shares stake. The Louisiana-based Louisiana State Employees Retirement has invested 0.05% in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB). Rbf Cap Ltd Liability Com owns 30,000 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Com invested in 6 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 16,327 shares.