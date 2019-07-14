Rockland Trust Co Has Increased General Mls (GIS) Stake; Last Week Highwoods Properties, Inc. (HIW) Analysts

Rockland Trust Co increased General Mls Inc (GIS) stake by 20.66% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rockland Trust Co acquired 21,113 shares as General Mls Inc (GIS)’s stock rose 17.85%. The Rockland Trust Co holds 123,293 shares with $6.38 million value, up from 102,180 last quarter. General Mls Inc now has $32.17 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $53.44. About 3.42 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 23.23% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.80% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Pricing Of Public Offering Of Senior Unsecured Notes In Connection With Pending Acquisition Of Blue Buffalo Pet Products; 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Time Warner, Exits General Mills; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL SIX-PART NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – BLUE BUFFALO PET/GENERAL MILLS TO BECOME EFFECTIVE TODAY:NASDAQ; 16/03/2018 – A few earnings are expected, including Nike, Oracle, FedEx and General Mills; 24/04/2018 – General Mills: Completed Acquisition of Blue Buffalo Pet Products for $40 a Shr in All-Cash Deal; 03/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 To Approximately $6.1 Billion Of General Mills Acquisition Bonds; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – LAUNCHED REGISTERED PUBLIC OFFERING OF ABOUT $6 BLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES AT VARIOUS MATURITIES; 19/03/2018 – General Mills: Blue Buffalo Deal Remains Subject to Other Conditions; 21/03/2018 – General Mills: Rising Supply-Chain Costs Weigh on Profit

Among 2 analysts covering Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Highwoods Properties had 6 analyst reports since January 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, February 19 the stock rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Buy”. As per Tuesday, January 22, the company rating was upgraded by Capital One. See Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) latest ratings:

Rockland Trust Co decreased Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA) stake by 44,748 shares to 150,506 valued at $9.76M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Jpmorgan Alerian Mlp Index Fun (AMJ) stake by 229,418 shares and now owns 18,167 shares. Materials Select Spdr Fund (XLB) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. City Holdings accumulated 52,106 shares or 0.76% of the stock. Wellington Shields Capital Management Ltd Liability reported 4,000 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Fil reported 3 shares stake. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Com stated it has 71,738 shares. Minnesota-based Accredited has invested 1.74% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Retirement Of Alabama reported 0.07% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Lc owns 13,062 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Avalon Lc reported 6,399 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Llc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Fdx Advisors holds 0.12% or 56,571 shares in its portfolio. Ls Investment Lc holds 18,271 shares. Richard Bernstein Advsr Ltd Com reported 85,468 shares. Camarda Limited Liability Corporation, Florida-based fund reported 33 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 1.00 million shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Keating Counselors Inc accumulated 76,349 shares.

More notable recent General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “4 Things General Mills Wants Investors to Know – Nasdaq” on July 13, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Signs a Stockâ€™s Dividend Might Be at Risk – Motley Fool” published on July 13, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Single Households Are On The Rise. Could This Be The Next Investing Trend? – Benzinga” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Why General Mills Is Taking a Hit on Q4 Earnings – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Signal Says General Mills Stock Could Stay Hot – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Among 11 analysts covering General Mills (NYSE:GIS), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. General Mills had 24 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by UBS on Thursday, March 21. As per Thursday, March 21, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. Guggenheim maintained the shares of GIS in report on Monday, February 25 with “Buy” rating. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Hold” rating and $49 target in Thursday, March 21 report. On Friday, March 22 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy”. As per Thursday, March 21, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. Guggenheim maintained General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) rating on Thursday, March 21. Guggenheim has “Buy” rating and $56 target. The stock has “Hold” rating by J.P. Morgan on Thursday, March 21. On Thursday, March 14 the stock rating was upgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Buy”. Bank of America maintained it with “Hold” rating and $49 target in Thursday, March 21 report.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $347,376 activity. Another trade for 7,849 shares valued at $347,376 was sold by CLARK R KERRY.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 22 investors sold Highwoods Properties, Inc. shares while 92 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 94.60 million shares or 1.55% more from 93.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The North Carolina-based Salem Invest Counselors has invested 0.22% in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW). Retirement Of Alabama invested 0.06% in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW). Bailard reported 0.01% in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW). Vanguard Group holds 0.03% or 15.66 million shares. Carroll Incorporated holds 0% or 306 shares in its portfolio. Us Bank & Trust De holds 0% or 1,993 shares. Prudential Fincl owns 302,832 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans invested in 451,036 shares. Paloma Ptnrs has 0.01% invested in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) for 6,700 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems reported 74,361 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Advisory Svcs Network Ltd has invested 0.1% in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW). Virtu Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.02% or 7,488 shares. Counselors has 0.03% invested in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) for 15,995 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Limited Liability Company invested in 411,334 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Highwoods Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $4.55 billion. The trust engages in leasing, management, development, construction, and other customer-related services for its properties and for third parties. It has a 31.53 P/E ratio. It invests in the real estate markets of United States.

More notable recent Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What You Must Know About Highwoods Properties, Inc.’s (NYSE:HIW) Beta Value – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Highwoods Properties Announces CEO Succession Plan NYSE:HIW – GlobeNewswire” published on July 01, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Highwoods to Release 2019 Second Quarter Results Tuesday, July 23rd – GlobeNewswire” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “One of Charlotte’s largest real estate developers loses a top executive – Charlotte Business Journal” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On H&R Block, Inc. (HRB) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

The stock increased 0.32% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $43.89. About 1.03 million shares traded or 68.25% up from the average. Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) has declined 3.50% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.93% the S&P500. Some Historical HIW News: 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC – UPDATES 2018 FFO OUTLOOK TO $3.37 TO $3.47 PER SHARE; 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC – ISSUED $350 MILLION 10-YEAR NOTES WITH AN EFFECTIVE INTEREST RATE OF 4.06%; 19/04/2018 – Highwoods Declares Quarterly Dividends; 09/04/2018 Neuberger Berman Real Estate Exits Highwoods; 19/04/2018 – Highwoods Properties Declares Dividend of 46.25c; 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC HIW.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $3.42 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Highwoods Properties 1Q Rev $180.4M; 24/04/2018 – Highwoods Properties 1Q EPS 31c; 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC QTRLY NET INCOME PER SHR $0.31; 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC QTRLY FFO PER SHR $0.85