Rockland Trust Co Has Increased By $1.08 Million Its Consolidated Edison (ED) Holding; Voc Energy Trust Units of Beneficial Interest (VOC) Shorts Up By 14.33%

Rockland Trust Co increased Consolidated Edison Inc (ED) stake by 20.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rockland Trust Co acquired 12,898 shares as Consolidated Edison Inc (ED)’s stock declined 0.32%. The Rockland Trust Co holds 76,162 shares with $6.46 million value, up from 63,264 last quarter. Consolidated Edison Inc now has $28.96 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $87.2. About 1.21M shares traded. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 8.70% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $3,364 MLN VS $3,228 MLN; 22/04/2018 – DJ Consolidated Edison Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ED); 12/04/2018 – EPRI Announces Changes to Board of Directors; 24/05/2018 – Con Edison’s $1.5B Investment and Technology Get Delivery Systems Ready for Summer; 24/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – CON EDISON IS NOT ASSOCIATED WITH TRC CAPITAL, ITS MINI-TENDER OFFER OR MINI-TENDER OFFER DOCUMENTATION; 24/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison, Inc. Recommends Shareholder Rejection of Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation; 23/03/2018 – New Jersey AG opposes eminent domain for PennEast natgas pipeline; 09/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison: Vincent A. Calarco to Retire From Board; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.38; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Net $428M

Voc Energy Trust Units of Beneficial Interest (NYSE:VOC) had an increase of 14.33% in short interest. VOC’s SI was 41,500 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 14.33% from 36,300 shares previously. With 53,800 avg volume, 1 days are for Voc Energy Trust Units of Beneficial Interest (NYSE:VOC)’s short sellers to cover VOC’s short positions. The SI to Voc Energy Trust Units of Beneficial Interest’s float is 0.33%. The stock increased 1.79% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $5.12. About 36,943 shares traded. VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) has declined 4.68% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.68% the S&P500. Some Historical VOC News: 12/04/2018 – Axalta Streamlines Low-VOC Products for Use With Cromax EZ; 20/04/2018 – DJ VOC Energy Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VOC); 27/04/2018 – FTC Release: FTC Approves Final Consent Orders Settling Charges that Four Paint Companies Misled Consumers through Claims Their Products are Emission- and VOC-Free; 20/05/2018 – VOC:APPOINTMENT OF GROUP MD & CEO & NEW EXEC DIRECTOR (3P; 19/04/2018 – VOC Energy Trust Announces Trust Quarterly Distribution; 23/04/2018 – VOC:CONCLUSION OF NZ SALE PROCESS & UPDATE ON DEBT REFINANCING; 05/03/2018 Federal Register: Review of Existing VOC Emissions Factor for Flares at Natural Gas Production Sites and New Emissions Factors; 27/04/2018 – FTC Approves Final Consent Orders Settling Charges that Four Paint Companies Misled Consumers through Claims Their Products are Emission- and VOC-Free; 14/03/2018 – VOC Energy Trust Files 2017 Annual Report on Form 10-K; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Raises Rtg To ‘AA’ On Grundy Area Voc Ctr, IL Certs

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has market cap of $87.04 million. It has a 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. It has a 6.65 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, its underlying properties had interests in 496.6 net producing wells and 55,851.6 net acres; and had proved reserves of approximately 3.2 million barrels of oil equivalent attributable to the portion of the Kansas underlying properties, and approximately 5.1 MMBoe attributable to the Texas underlying properties.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 50 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $156,590 activity. $4,334 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) shares were bought by Shukla Saumil P. Shares for $4,654 were bought by Cawley Timothy. McAvoy John bought $2,358 worth of stock or 27 shares. On Friday, May 31 the insider Nadkarni Gurudatta D bought $2,070. Moore Elizabeth D had bought 54 shares worth $4,569. OATES JOSEPH P bought $518 worth of stock. RESHESKE FRANCES bought 1 shares worth $88.

Among 5 analysts covering Con Edison (NYSE:ED), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Con Edison has $9100 highest and $78 lowest target. $86.83’s average target is -0.42% below currents $87.2 stock price. Con Edison had 15 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, February 25 by Credit Suisse. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, February 22 by UBS. The stock has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, August 16. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Wednesday, March 13 report. On Thursday, August 8 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Underperform”. The stock of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Mizuho. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, March 20 by Barclays Capital.

Rockland Trust Co decreased Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP) stake by 2,593 shares to 111,915 valued at $18.71 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Vanguard S&P 500 Etf (VOO) stake by 21,519 shares and now owns 3,836 shares. Ishares Core S&P Mid (IJH) was reduced too.