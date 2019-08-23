Rockland Trust Co Has Increased American International Group (AIG) Position by $733,150; Boeing Co (BA) Stake Has Boosted by Cornerstone Advisors Inc

Cornerstone Advisors Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 30.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornerstone Advisors Inc bought 958 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 4,094 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56 million, up from 3,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.43B market cap company. The stock increased 4.24% or $14.42 during the last trading session, reaching $354.41. About 8.12 million shares traded or 88.14% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 14/03/2018 – BOEING – WORK WILL BE PERFORMED UNDER A FIVE-YEAR CONTRACT, WHICH INCLUDES ONGOING MAINTENANCE SUPPORT; 30/04/2018 – BOEING ‘FULLY CONFIDENT’ IN SAFETY OF 737 FLEET: MUILENBURG; 04/04/2018 – BOEING – GOL LINHAS AEREAS S.A. WILL TAKE DELIVERY OF ITS FIRST NEW 737 MAX 8 STARTING THIS YEAR; 02/05/2018 – BA: LONG-TERM GOVT. FUNDING STABILITY CHALLENGE FOR SLS ROCKET; 11/04/2018 – ENDERS SAYS BOEING SALES TEAM MOST `AGGRESSIVE’ IN 20 YEARS; 25/04/2018 – BOEING 787 DEFERRED COSTS FELL TO $24.7B VS $25.4B IN 4Q; 07/05/2018 – Lufthansa to order 16 planes worth 2.1 bln euros; 28/03/2018 – Daily Mirror: BREAKING: Aircraft giant Boeing hit by malware virus believed to be WannaCry; 18/05/2018 – Pratik Mukane: #BREAKING: Boeing 737 plane carrying 104 crashes shortly after taking off from Havana’s main airport; 18/04/2018 – KOREAN AIR PLANS TO CHECK FAN BLADES OF ITS ENTIRE BOEING 737 FLEET BY NOV – COMPANY OFFICIAL

Rockland Trust Co increased its stake in American International Group (AIG) by 42.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockland Trust Co bought 17,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 57,248 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.47 million, up from 40,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockland Trust Co who had been investing in American International Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $53.75. About 2.26 million shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 27/03/2018 – AIG paid new CEO Duperreault $43.1 mln in 2017 -filing; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q General Insurance Loss Ratio 67.2; 25/05/2018 – AIG’s Small CLO Purchase Shows Risk-Retention’s Enduring Damage; 15/05/2018 – CARL ICAHN DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN AIG – SEC FILING; 11/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters: H.R. 4061 Hamstrings Efforts to Rein in the Next AIG Before a Financial Crisis; 19/04/2018 – AIG – NEW STEPS PROVIDES CLIENTS CERTAINTY OF UNINTERRUPTED UK, EUROPEAN INSURANCE COVERAGE AS PART OF CO’S PLANNED RESTRUCTURE OF EUROPEAN BUSINESS; 07/05/2018 – Billionaire investor Carl Icahn has sold his stake in U.S. insurer AIG, Forbes reports; 07/05/2018 – Billionaire Icahn No Longer Shows Insurer AIG as Big Holding; 22/03/2018 – Monteverde & Associates PC Announces An Investigation Of Validus Holdings, Ltd. – VR; 12/04/2018 – AIG NAMES ANTHONY VIDOVICH AS CHIEF CLAIMS OFFICER, GENERAL INS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Fitch: Boeing’s Credit Rating Could Be Cut – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Boeing Stock Wonâ€™t Get Fixed Until the MAX Does – Investorplace.com” published on August 08, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “4 Defensive Mega-Cap Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “General Electric CEO Buys $3M In Stock – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On The Boeing Company (BA) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Rockland Trust Co, which manages about $943.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Energy Select Sector Spdr (XLE) by 13,337 shares to 19,105 shares, valued at $1.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Materials Select Spdr Fund (XLB) by 59,378 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,585 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Etf (VOO).

More notable recent American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On American International Group Inc (AIG)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “AIG Names Sabra Purtill as Deputy CFO, Head of Treasury, Investor & Rating Agency Relations, and Corporate Development – Business Wire” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “American International Group (AIG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “10 Stocks To Watch For August 7, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “12 Stocks To Watch For August 8, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4.