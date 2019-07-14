Rockland Trust Co Has Decreased Union Pac (UNP) Holding by $433,031; Stock Rose; Jcsd Capital Holds Holding in Synovus Financial (SNV)

Rockland Trust Co decreased its stake in Union Pac Corp (UNP) by 2.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockland Trust Co sold 2,593 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 111,915 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.71M, down from 114,508 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockland Trust Co who had been investing in Union Pac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $174.05. About 1.96 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 28/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/28/2018 02:54 PM; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific – 03/15/2018 10:45 AM; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 06:36 AM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS COAL, INTL INTERMODAL DRAGGING ON PRICING; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/15/2018 05:42 AM; 22/03/2018 – OCEAN NETWORK EXPRESS SELECTS UNP AS WESTERN U.S. RAIL PROVIDER; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern beats on revenue, still working to fix service; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC NOW EXPECTS 75% PTC IMPLEMENTATON BY YR END 2018; 07/05/2018 – Union Pacific is Top Class I Railroad on Military Times’ Best for Vets Employer Rankings; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAS 225 LOCOMOTIVES IN STORAGE

Jcsd Capital Llc increased its stake in Synovus Financial Corp (SNV) by 2824.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jcsd Capital Llc bought 144,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.80% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 149,150 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.13 million, up from 5,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jcsd Capital Llc who had been investing in Synovus Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $35.42. About 1.06M shares traded. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 35.91% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SNV News: 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Rev $341.3M; 24/04/2018 – Synovus Total Avg Loans for 1Q $24.85B; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SEES 2018 NET CHARGE-OFF RATIO OF 15 TO 25 B.P.S; 04/04/2018 – Synovus Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $56; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Total Non-Interest Income $67M; 22/03/2018 – Synovus Trust’s Morgan Says It’s Too Early to Make Judgements on Facebook’s Future (Video); 25/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Growth Depends on NXP Acquisition, Says Synovus Trust’s Morgan (Video); 07/03/2018 SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fort Washington Invest Advsrs Oh, Ohio-based fund reported 440,747 shares. Woodstock stated it has 0.06% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Sterling Capital Ltd accumulated 0.1% or 60,345 shares. Creative Planning invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Amarillo National Bank has invested 0.14% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Madrona Service Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.41% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Baldwin Brothers Ma invested 1.84% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Wade G W owns 0.04% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 2,466 shares. Calamos Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 5,333 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Westport Asset Mngmt owns 800 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Llc accumulated 246,524 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny accumulated 18,185 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Cambridge Trust Commerce, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 309,455 shares. Fincl Bank Pictet Cie (Asia) Ltd invested in 0.47% or 5,877 shares. Asset Strategies, a New York-based fund reported 2,115 shares.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $2.25 earnings per share, up 13.64% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.98 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.59 billion for 19.34 P/E if the $2.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.58% EPS growth.

Rockland Trust Co, which manages about $943.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Barclays Tips Bond Etf (TIP) by 17,819 shares to 26,363 shares, valued at $2.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 19,917 shares in the quarter, for a total of 111,815 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

