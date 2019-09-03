Rockland Trust Co Has Cut Nike (NKE) Position; Carpenter Technology (CRS) Sentiment Is 1.54

Carpenter Technology Corp (CRS) investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.67, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 105 active investment managers increased and opened new positions, while 68 reduced and sold holdings in Carpenter Technology Corp. The active investment managers in our database reported: 42.12 million shares, down from 43.48 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Carpenter Technology Corp in top ten positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 16 Reduced: 52 Increased: 67 New Position: 38.

Rockland Trust Co decreased Nike Inc (NKE) stake by 5.58% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rockland Trust Co sold 6,625 shares as Nike Inc (NKE)’s stock rose 0.15%. The Rockland Trust Co holds 112,139 shares with $9.44M value, down from 118,764 last quarter. Nike Inc now has $130.62 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $84.38. About 1.82M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – Nike Earnings: I Have Good News & Bad News — Barron’s Blog; 23/05/2018 – NKE: BREAKING: @NFL owners have approved a new 10-year merchandise partnership between @Nike and @Fanatics; 04/05/2018 – PUMA SAYS IT WILL DEFEND ITSELF AGAINST NIKE’S ALLEGATIONS; 02/04/2018 – Thornburg International Value Adds Shell, Cuts Nike; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Equipment Rev $314M; 02/04/2018 – Nike tops Wall Street expectations; confirms deal with Amazon; 17/04/2018 – More Senior Executives to Exit Nike; 04/05/2018 – Since then, designers including Coach, Kate Spade and Nike also have partnered with Apple to create trendy bands at high price points; 04/04/2018 – Nike HR Chief: Half of Staff Are Women, 29% of VPs Are Women — Memo; 07/05/2018 – NIKE INC – ROSEMARY CLAIR BECOMES NEW VP, GM OF GLOBAL WOMEN’S AND CESAR GARCIA BECOMES NEW VP, GM GLOBAL RUNNING, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY

Hillcrest Asset Management Llc holds 2% of its portfolio in Carpenter Technology Corporation for 272,865 shares. Huber Capital Management Llc owns 311,544 shares or 1.51% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Granite Investment Partners Llc has 1.27% invested in the company for 487,019 shares. The Colorado-based Tributary Capital Management Llc has invested 1.18% in the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc, a California-based fund reported 356,238 shares.

The stock decreased 2.90% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $47.23. About 102,757 shares traded. Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS) has declined 18.78% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CRS News: 09/05/2018 – Carpenter Tech Presenting at Credit Suisse Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – OSS Appoints Director David Raun as Audit Committee Chair, Succeeding Retiring Director William Carpenter; 14/03/2018 – Carpenter Tech Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Carpenter Tech 3Q EPS 63c; 14/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Carpenter Tan Holdings Ltd; 23/04/2018 – William F. Carpenter III Reports 5.3% Stake In LifePoint Health; 18/05/2018 – Mary Chapin Carpenter, Barbican, London – `it was mesmerising’; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Carpenter Tech May Face Pressure, Iron and Steel Down; 26/03/2018 – CARPENTER TECHNOLOGY TO INVEST $100M IN SOFT MAGNETIC; 28/03/2018 – Anthony Scaramucci, Dick Vitale, Josh Brown and Megan Carpenter Announced as Keynote Speakers at the 2018 Fearless Investing Su

Analysts await Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.89 EPS, up 36.92% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CRS’s profit will be $40.33 million for 13.27 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by Carpenter Technology Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.00% negative EPS growth.

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.14 billion. It operates through two divisions, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It has a 13.77 P/E ratio. The firm develops, makes, and distributes cast/wrought and powder metal stainless steels and special alloys, including iron-nickel-cobalt base, stainless, superior corrosion resistant, and controlled expansion alloys; ultra-high strength and implantable alloys; tools and die steels; and other specialty metals, as well as cast/wrought titanium alloys.

Rockland Trust Co increased American International Group (NYSE:AIG) stake by 17,050 shares to 57,248 valued at $2.47M in 2019Q1. It also upped Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) stake by 4,415 shares and now owns 138,190 shares. Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Coatue Mngmt Lc owns 0% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 4,676 shares. Quantbot Lp reported 0.45% stake. Hanson Mcclain Inc, a California-based fund reported 43 shares. Marshall Wace Llp invested 0.11% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Heritage Mgmt Corporation reported 277,924 shares. Valley Natl Advisers owns 0.02% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 906 shares. Newman Dignan And Sheerar Incorporated holds 0.21% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 6,095 shares. Cookson Peirce Incorporated holds 0.07% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 9,446 shares. Crawford Invest Counsel reported 25,091 shares. Cap Advsr Ltd Limited Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 569 shares. United Kingdom-based Aviva Public Limited Com has invested 0.33% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). 130,760 are held by Twin Capital Inc. Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Liability invested 0.03% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). 178,300 were reported by Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Management. Quadrant Cap Mgmt Lc holds 1.31% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 28,076 shares.

Among 22 analysts covering Nike (NYSE:NKE), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Nike has $10800 highest and $60 lowest target. $92.58’s average target is 9.72% above currents $84.38 stock price. Nike had 39 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Nomura maintained NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) rating on Friday, March 22. Nomura has “Buy” rating and $91 target. Goldman Sachs maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, March 19 report. The rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Guggenheim on Friday, June 21. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Susquehanna. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 14 by Morgan Stanley. UBS maintained NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) rating on Friday, March 22. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $86 target. Stifel Nicolaus maintained NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) on Friday, March 15 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Sell” rating by Bank of America on Monday, June 24. The company was maintained on Friday, March 22 by Bank of America.