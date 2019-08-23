Rockland Trust Co Has Boosted Rockwell Automation (ROK) Holding By $986,650; PANDA GREEN ENERGY GROUP LTD ORDINARY SH (PVLTF) Shorts Increased By 12.45%

Rockland Trust Co increased Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) stake by 31.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rockland Trust Co acquired 5,638 shares as Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK)’s stock declined 9.35%. The Rockland Trust Co holds 23,750 shares with $4.17M value, up from 18,112 last quarter. Rockwell Automation Inc now has $17.85 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $152.51. About 481,883 shares traded. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 12.02% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 14/05/2018 – Rockwell Automation Presenting at Conference May 21; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – “GROWTH WAS LED BY HEAVY INDUSTRIES, INCLUDING OIL AND GAS, MINING, METALS, AND SEMICONDUCTOR.”; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – SEES 2018 REPORTED SALES GROWTH 4.5 PCT TO 7.5 PCT; 06/04/2018 – Softing Inc. Launches the OPC UA MDIS Module, a ControlLogix® In-chassis PLC Module, and Extends Connectivity for Rockwell Automation Deeper into Oil & Gas; 25/04/2018 – Rockwell Automation 2Q Adj EPS $1.89; 17/04/2018 – ROCKWELL LAND CORP – FY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO PARENT EQUITY HOLDER 2.11 BLN PESOS VS 1.82 BLN PESOS; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.92/SHR; 30/05/2018 – Rockwell Automation Collaborates with Plug and Play to Extend Innovation Strategy; 21/05/2018 – NioCorp Awards Contract to Rockwell Automation on Groundbreaking Critical Minerals, Mining and Processing Facility in Nebraska; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SEES FY 2018 SALES ABOUT $6.7 BLN

PANDA GREEN ENERGY GROUP LTD ORDINARY SH (OTCMKTS:PVLTF) had an increase of 12.45% in short interest. PVLTF’s SI was 8.74 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 12.45% from 7.77M shares previously. It closed at $0.04 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Panda Green Energy Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, development, operation, and management of solar power plants in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company has market cap of $. As of December 31, 2016, the firm owned 31 solar power plants with an aggregate installed capacity of 1,291.4 MW in 13 provinces, municipalities, and autonomous regions. It currently has negative earnings. It is also involved in the design and installation of solar power systems; and research and development of solar power products and solar technology.

Among 2 analysts covering Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Rockwell Automation Inc has $21500 highest and $15900 lowest target. $182.33’s average target is 19.55% above currents $152.51 stock price. Rockwell Automation Inc had 12 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by UBS. On Monday, March 25 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”.

Rockland Trust Co decreased Energy Select Sector Spdr (XLE) stake by 13,337 shares to 19,105 valued at $1.26 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Materials Select Spdr Fund (XLB) stake by 59,378 shares and now owns 25,585 shares. Ishares Core S&P Mid (IJH) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold ROK shares while 203 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 80.96 million shares or 5.53% less from 85.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Allstate Corp has invested 0.09% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Ameriprise holds 1.56M shares. 2,593 were accumulated by Cibc Ww Markets. Johnson Counsel has 2,194 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Tiemann Advsr Lc owns 0.21% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 1,585 shares. Sumitomo Life Insurance Communications invested in 11,907 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Sandy Spring Fincl Bank accumulated 20,107 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv holds 0% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 9,761 shares. Advisor Ptnrs Ltd Company reported 0.06% stake. Signaturefd Ltd reported 717 shares. Paragon Cap Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.16% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Macquarie Grp stated it has 23,405 shares. Eaton Vance invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Arizona State Retirement Systems has 30,337 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands owns 14,200 shares.