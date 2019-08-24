Rockland Trust Co Has Boosted Its Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Position; Advisors Asset Management Has Lifted By $703,200 Its Omnicell (OMCL) Stake

Advisors Asset Management Inc increased Omnicell Inc (OMCL) stake by 75.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Advisors Asset Management Inc acquired 8,790 shares as Omnicell Inc (OMCL)’s stock declined 6.56%. The Advisors Asset Management Inc holds 20,393 shares with $1.65M value, up from 11,603 last quarter. Omnicell Inc now has $2.92 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.22% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $70.94. About 314,342 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL- SEES 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE TO BE BETWEEN $780 MLN AND $800 MLN, AND NON-GAAP EARNINGS TO BE BETWEEN $1.85 AND $2.05 PER SHARE; 20/03/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform and Solutions at the European Association of Ho; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC OMCL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.97, REV VIEW $790.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/04/2018 – Omnicell’s Medication Management Automation Portfolio to Be Featured at the American Organization of Nurse Executives 2018 Conference; 24/05/2018 – VitalConnect Announces Joe Lynch as Chief Marketing Officer; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell 1Q EPS 7c; 15/05/2018 – Daruma Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Omnicell; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell 1Q Rev $182.6M; 17/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Omnicell Supply Management System – San Jose – 9469; 20/04/2018 – Omnicell Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Rockland Trust Co increased Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) stake by 7.28% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rockland Trust Co acquired 25,550 shares as Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)’s stock rose 0.37%. The Rockland Trust Co holds 376,648 shares with $18.20 million value, up from 351,098 last quarter. Wells Fargo & Co now has $195.72 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.63% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $44.42. About 20.57 million shares traded or 7.73% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 05/05/2018 – Buffett Talks Earnings, Trade, Wells Fargo at Berkshire Meeting; 14/05/2018 – MyAllies News: JPMorgan poaches Wells Fargo banker for entertainment group; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR – ENGAGED WELLS FARGO SECURITIES, DEUTSCHE BANK SECURITIES TO ADVISE ABOUT STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES; 08/05/2018 – Celanese at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Triton Internat/Bermuda at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – April 16th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Wells Fargo & Company (WFC); 07/05/2018 – Ingevity at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO 1Q EFFICIENCY RATIO 64.9%; 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo: Settlement Amount Was Fully Accrued as of March 31; 26/04/2018 – Ingevity Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8

Advisors Asset Management Inc decreased Bhp Billiton Ltd (NYSE:BHP) stake by 25,048 shares to 43,755 valued at $2.39 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Flir Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) stake by 7,977 shares and now owns 25,891 shares. Blackrock Inc Cl A Com (NYSE:BLK) was reduced too.

