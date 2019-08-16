Rockland Trust Co Has Boosted Its Independent Bk Mass (INDB) Stake; Shareholder Pentwater Capital Management LP Lifted Mellanox Technologies LTD (MLNX) Holding

Pentwater Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (MLNX) by 26066.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pentwater Capital Management Lp bought 1.56 million shares as the company’s stock declined 6.54% . The hedge fund held 1.57 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $185.83 million, up from 6,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pentwater Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Mellanox Technologies Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $107.54. About 182,364 shares traded. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 42.92% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 20/03/2018 – Mellanox Simplifies Hybrid Cloud Connectivity Between Enterprises and Microsoft Azure; 07/03/2018 – Mellanox Plans Special Vote on Rules Amid Starboard Pressure; 14/05/2018 – Independent Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Hldrs Vote “FOR” Both of Mellanox’s Best-In-Class Governance Proposals; 07/03/2018 – Starboard Value Has 10.6% Interest in Mellanox Technologies; 17/05/2018 – Mellanox Technologies Increases 2Q and Full Yr 2018 Outlook; 12/03/2018 – STARBOARD- PROPOSES SOLUTION TO ALLOW UNIVERSAL PROXY CARD, PLURALITY VOTING TO BE IMPLEMENTED WHILE HOLDING ANNUAL MEETING AT MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox Sees FY18 Rev $1.03B-$1.05B; 08/05/2018 – Mellanox Technologies Selects Univa to Extend Silicon Design HPC Cluster to Hybrid Cloud; 17/05/2018 – Mellanox Raises 2018 View To Rev $1.05B-$1.07B; 17/05/2018 – Mellanox Raises 2Q View To Rev $260M-$270M

Rockland Trust Co increased its stake in Independent Bk Corp Mass (INDB) by 5.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockland Trust Co bought 29,758 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.87% . The institutional investor held 613,742 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.54M, up from 583,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockland Trust Co who had been investing in Independent Bk Corp Mass for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $67.74. About 60,128 shares traded. Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) has declined 12.23% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical INDB News: 29/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK – INTENDS TO FUND CASH PORTION OF CONSIDERATION FROM INTERNAL SOURCES; 19/03/2018 – Rockland Trust Launches “Small Business, Big Dreams” Contest; 11/04/2018 – Idaho Independent Bank 1Q Net $1.43M; 15/03/2018 Independent Bank Corp. Announces A 19% Increase In The Quarterly Dividend; 23/05/2018 – OTC Markets Group Welcomes Citizens Independent Bancorp to OTCQX; 02/04/2018 – INDB Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – Independent Bank Corp.’s First Quarter Earnings Press Release and Conference Call Announcement; 19/03/2018 – Rockland Trust Launches “Small Business, Big Dreams” Contest; 19/04/2018 – INDB 1Q EPS $1.00; 15/03/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK REPORTS A 19% BOOST IN QTRLY DIV

Rockland Trust Co, which manages about $943.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA) by 44,748 shares to 150,506 shares, valued at $9.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Real Estate Etf (VNQ) by 18,907 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 69,941 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Total International (BNDX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold INDB shares while 38 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 24.12 million shares or 3.41% more from 23.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 55 are owned by Captrust Fincl Advsr. 26,261 were accumulated by Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans. Middleton And Company Incorporated Ma accumulated 0.04% or 3,205 shares. Starr Incorporated owns 3,271 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Dana Inv Inc has 26,790 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Evergreen Llc accumulated 2,625 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Tiaa Cref Investment Ltd reported 0% in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB). The New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB). Arizona State Retirement System invested in 53,382 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Strs Ohio holds 700 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 0.05% or 12,900 shares. Blackrock owns 4.54M shares. Eastern Bancshares accumulated 0.02% or 3,651 shares. 2,636 are held by Hsbc Holdg Public Ltd Com. 38,637 were accumulated by Alliancebernstein L P.

Pentwater Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.28B and $7.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Upwork Inc by 27,903 shares to 33,597 shares, valued at $643,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Essential Pptys Rlty Tr Inc by 75,726 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,000 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm Inc (Call).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 61 investors sold MLNX shares while 69 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 34.61 million shares or 8.68% less from 37.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw And Inc owns 37,948 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Arrowmark Colorado Ltd Liability has 0.1% invested in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 92,000 shares. Creative Planning has 0% invested in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 1,937 shares. Mackenzie Corporation accumulated 16,373 shares. Comml Bank Of America Corporation De has 397,369 shares. Stifel Fincl holds 83,919 shares. Northern Tru holds 0% or 38,035 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership holds 0.07% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) or 255,669 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada has 0.01% invested in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Citigroup Incorporated reported 0.06% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Pitcairn accumulated 2,251 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 44,026 shares. Moreover, Gam Ag has 0.08% invested in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 15,600 shares. One Cap Management Limited Liability Company owns 3,000 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 253,380 shares.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $2.21 million activity.