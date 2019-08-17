Rockland Trust Co Has Boosted By $957,360 Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holding; 8 Analysts Covering LivePerson, Inc. (LPSN)

Among 8 analysts covering LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. LivePerson has $39 highest and $30 lowest target. $33.75’s average target is -12.13% below currents $38.41 stock price. LivePerson had 18 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Roth Capital on Monday, February 25. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Buy” on Friday, March 1. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, August 1 with “Overweight”. As per Friday, February 22, the company rating was maintained by Northland Capital. The rating was maintained by Needham with “Buy” on Friday, February 22. Ladenburg maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, February 22 report. The company was maintained on Friday, February 22 by Oppenheimer. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by FBR Capital. See LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) latest ratings:

01/08/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Overweight Old Target: $36.0000 New Target: $39.0000 Maintain

12/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Keybanc 36.0000

16/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Berenberg 40.0000

20/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

01/04/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy Initiates Coverage On

29/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

25/03/2019 Broker: PiperJaffray Rating: Overweight New Target: $39 Initiates Coverage On

08/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

08/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Initiates Coverage On

07/03/2019 Broker: Evercore Rating: Outperform Initiates Coverage On

Rockland Trust Co increased Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) stake by 6.73% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rockland Trust Co acquired 11,967 shares as Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM)’s stock declined 5.48%. The Rockland Trust Co holds 189,741 shares with $15.33M value, up from 177,774 last quarter. Exxon Mobil Corporation now has $288.99 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.56% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $68.3. About 12.65M shares traded or 17.39% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 09/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281775 – EXXON MOBIL BAYTOWN REFINERY; 29/03/2018 – U.S. judge dismisses Exxon lawsuit to stop climate change probes; 06/03/2018 – ExxonMobil says Hides facilities safely shut in after big aftershock in Papua New Guinea; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT: AFTER 2022, FURTHER REDUCTION IN GRONINGEN PRODUCTION TO 7.5 BCM PER YEAR; 29/05/2018 – European oil majors set for best cash flow growth in decades: Goldman; 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON, EXXON MOBIL ARE SAID TO ASK FOR BIOFUEL WAIVERS: RTRS; 22/05/2018 – Exxon Reports Leak, Emissions at Baytown, Texas, Refinery; 07/05/2018 – KAZAKHSTAN KASHAGAN OILFIELD SEES PRODUCTION DECLINING IN JULY DUE TO 2-WEEK MAINTENANCE ON BOLASHAK COMPLEX IN JULY -ENERGY MINISTRY; 11/04/2018 – Energy Journal: Exxon Seeks New Deals With Qatar; 27/04/2018 – EXXON IN TALKS WITH DUTCH GOVT ON GRONINGEN FIELD PHASE OUT

Among 9 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 22% are positive. Exxon Mobil has $105 highest and $76 lowest target. $87.60’s average target is 28.26% above currents $68.3 stock price. Exxon Mobil had 22 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, March 7, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 7 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, March 8. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Morgan Stanley. Mizuho maintained Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) on Thursday, March 7 with “Hold” rating. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Wednesday, April 3 report. RBC Capital Markets downgraded the shares of XOM in report on Thursday, July 18 to “Sector Perform” rating. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Thursday, March 7. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 7 by Credit Suisse.

Rockland Trust Co decreased Vanguard Ftse Emerging Markets (VWO) stake by 59,598 shares to 105,436 valued at $4.48M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) stake by 6,625 shares and now owns 112,139 shares. Energy Select Sector Spdr (XLE) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cohen Lawrence B stated it has 2.13% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Retirement Of Alabama reported 1.05% stake. 4,732 are held by Ht Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp. Smithbridge Asset De has 33,771 shares for 1.64% of their portfolio. Innovations Ltd Llc holds 1.62% or 7,685 shares in its portfolio. Invesco Ltd reported 8.39 million shares stake. 83,319 were accumulated by Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd Co. Laurion Capital Ltd Partnership invested 0% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Peddock Advisors Limited Liability reported 33.94% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Victory Management stated it has 366,089 shares. Canal Insurance Co holds 105,000 shares. First Business Financial Service reported 0.13% stake. Daiwa Grp Incorporated Inc accumulated 221,959 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Mitsubishi Ufj Holdg Limited has 0.51% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Welch Group Incorporated Ltd Llc accumulated 343,580 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 1.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold LivePerson, Inc. shares while 46 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 53.59 million shares or 7.53% more from 49.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Bank Of America De owns 51,168 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board reported 53,678 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.02% in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN). Putnam Investments Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) for 87,981 shares. Granahan Inv Ma holds 4.02% or 2.58 million shares in its portfolio. Tenor Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership has 59,300 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. The New York-based Diker Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.59% in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN). Riverhead Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested 0.01% of its portfolio in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN). Arrowgrass Capital Partners (Us) Ltd Partnership accumulated 71,800 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Dorsey Wright And, a California-based fund reported 471 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd Co invested 0% in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN). Millrace Asset Group holds 2.34% or 95,608 shares. Charles Schwab Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) for 337,397 shares. Ameriprise Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN). The Georgia-based Voya Invest Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN).

LivePerson, Inc. provides mobile and online business messaging solutions that power digital communication between brands and consumers. The company has market cap of $2.49 billion. It operates in two divisions, Business and Consumer. It currently has negative earnings. The Business segment facilitates real-time online interactions, such as chat, voice, and content delivery across multiple channels and screens for firms of various sizes.