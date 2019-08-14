Rockland Trust Co Decreased Stake in Starbucks (SBUX) as Shares Rose; Boston Partners Continues to Hold Position in Ncr New (NCR)

Boston Partners increased its stake in Ncr Corp New (NCR) by 2.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners bought 37,752 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.72% . The institutional investor held 1.31M shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.73 million, up from 1.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Ncr Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $31.78. About 702,195 shares traded. NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) has risen 21.75% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical NCR News: 23/04/2018 – NCR CORP – DEAL PROVIDES FOR NCR TO OBTAIN MANUFACTURING SERVICES FROM JABIL FOR NCR’S AUTOMATED TELLER MACHINES, SELF-SERVICE CHECKOUT SOLUTIONS; 22/03/2018 – NCR CEO Bill Nuti to Step Down for Health Reasons; 16/05/2018 – NCR to Showcase Transformative Hospitality Software Solutions at the 2018 National Restaurant Association Tradeshow in Chicago; 01/05/2018 – NCR 1Q EPS 6c; 01/05/2018 – NCR Sees 2Q Revenue Growth Down 1% to Up 1%; 23/04/2018 – NCR TO CLOSE 2 COLUMBUS, GEORGIA AREA MANUFACTURING PLANTS; 01/05/2018 – NCR Backs 2018 EPS $2.08-EPS $2.48; 06/03/2018 – NCR’s Mike Groesch Appointed Co-Chairperson of Metro Atlanta Chamber IoT Council; 07/03/2018 – CAFC: CAPITAL SECURITY SYSTEMS, INC. v. NCR CORPORATION [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1396 – 2018-03-07; 06/03/2018 NCR’s Mike Groesch Appointed Co-Chairperson of Metro Atlanta Chamber IoT Council

Rockland Trust Co decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 2.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockland Trust Co sold 4,981 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 179,014 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.31 million, down from 183,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockland Trust Co who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.67B market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $96.63. About 8.94 million shares traded or 14.73% up from the average. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 23/05/2018 – Starbucks calls anti-bias training part of ‘long-term journey’; 16/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on United States Steel, Zoe’s Kitchen, First Horizon National, Starbucks, Nuance Commu; 05/04/2018 – America’s Leading Employers and Foundations to Host Atlanta’s Largest Job Fair for Youth on May 3; 30/03/2018 – Starbucks coffee in California must have a cancer warning, judge rules; 17/04/2018 – All Starbucks Company-Owned Retail Stores and Corporate Offices Will be Closed the Afternoon of May 29; 21/03/2018 – STARBUCKS AFFIRMS COMMITMENT TO RETURN $15B TO HOLDERS IN 3 YRS; 05/03/2018 – Starbucks’ Renting Ways Offer Possible Edge Over Dunkin’ Donuts; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Drops Outlook on Nestle After Starbucks Deal — Market Talk; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.48-Adj EPS $2.53; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks to close all company-owned stores on the afternoon of May 29 for racial-bias education day

More notable recent NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “NCR Corporation Announces Pricing of Senior Notes Offering – Business Wire” on August 07, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Square Stock Is a Buy and Hold, but Not at Current Levels – Investorplace.com” published on July 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “NCR: The Blackstone Opportunity Updated – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Shares of NCR Jumped on Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “28 Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90M for 34.51 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

