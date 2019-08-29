Rockland Trust Co Cut Its Union Pac (UNP) Holding; Ansys (ANSS) Shorts Raised By 8.31%

Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS) had an increase of 8.31% in short interest. ANSS’s SI was 1.58M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 8.31% from 1.46M shares previously. With 377,000 avg volume, 4 days are for Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS)’s short sellers to cover ANSS’s short positions. The SI to Ansys Inc’s float is 1.91%. The stock decreased 3.27% or $6.9 during the last trading session, reaching $204.14. About 822,959 shares traded or 90.52% up from the average. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 20.55% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 11/05/2018 – ANSYS TO CHANGE NAME TO ETION LIMITED; 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees 2Q Rev $269.5M-$289.5M; 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees FY EPS $3.29-EPS $3.94; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS BUYS OPTIS, BECOMES INDUSTRY’S LEADING SOLUTION PROVIDER; 15/05/2018 – A SORIANO CORP ANS.PS – QTRLY GROSS REVENUE 2.51 BLN PESOS VS 3.92 BLN PESOS; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS: CONDITIONS TO LAWTRUST ACQUISITION TO BE MET BY END MAY; 26/04/2018 – Embraer and ANSYS Accelerate Time to Market for Next-Generation Aircraft; 07/05/2018 – Ansys at MUFG Securities Corporate Access Day Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.20, EST. $1.04; 06/04/2018 – Ansys CEO Ajei S. Gopal 2017 Total Compensation $10.3M

Rockland Trust Co decreased Union Pac Corp (UNP) stake by 2.26% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rockland Trust Co sold 2,593 shares as Union Pac Corp (UNP)’s stock rose 2.62%. The Rockland Trust Co holds 111,915 shares with $18.71 million value, down from 114,508 last quarter. Union Pac Corp now has $111.60 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $158.4. About 5.77M shares traded or 81.86% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 09/03/2018 – Union Pacific Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – Kansas Transportation Infrastructure Receives $113 million Boost from Union Pacific; 19/03/2018 – Louisiana Transportation Infrastructure Receives $87 M Boost From Union Pacific; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS COAL AND COKE WERE DOWN 3 PCT DRIVEN PRIMARILY BY A CONTRACT CHANGE, COUPLED WITH LOWER NATURAL GAS PRICES – CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC DETAILS POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL ROLLOUT ON WEBSITE; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAS 225 LOCOMOTIVES IN STORAGE; 23/05/2018 – Nafta Has Been a ‘Tremendous Success,’ Says Union Pacific CEO (Video); 09/05/2018 – Forsta AP-Fonden Adds Union Pacific, Exits Enbridge Inc: 13F; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAS 60% OF POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL IMPLEMENTED; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Net $1.3B

Among 2 analysts covering Ansys (NASDAQ:ANSS), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Ansys has $22100 highest and $19000 lowest target. $204’s average target is -0.07% below currents $204.14 stock price. Ansys had 8 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Tuesday, August 6 by JP Morgan. As per Friday, March 1, the company rating was maintained by Wedbush.

ANSYS, Inc. develops and markets engineering simulation software and services used by engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the aerospace and defense, automotive, industrial equipment, electronics, biomedical, energy, materials and chemical processing, and semiconductors industries and academia worldwide. The company has market cap of $17.17 billion. The firm offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the companyÂ’s engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS Engineering Knowledge Manager, a solution for simulation process and data management challenges; and high-performance computing product suite that delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software. It has a 39.93 P/E ratio. It also offers geometry handling solutions; meshing technology that transforms a physical model into a mathematical model; structural analysis product suite for product design and optimization; explicit dynamics product suite that simulates events; and composite analysis and optimization technology, as well as customization services.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71B for 16.30 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

