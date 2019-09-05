Rockland Trust Co Continues to Hold Position in Altria Group (MO); Wabtec (WAB) Holder Harvey Investment Co Has Increased Its Stake by $4.13 Million

Rockland Trust Co increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 21.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockland Trust Co bought 19,917 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 111,815 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.42M, up from 91,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockland Trust Co who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $44.02. About 2.55 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Harvey Investment Co Llc increased its stake in Wabtec Corporation (WAB) by 29.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Investment Co Llc bought 56,551 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 245,341 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.09M, up from 188,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Wabtec Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.80B market cap company. The stock increased 2.64% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $68.05. About 563,223 shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 15/05/2018 – TimesSquare Capital Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Wabtec; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie US Mid Cap Growth Adds Wabtec, Cuts Broadridge; 21/05/2018 – GE merges transportation unit with Wabtec in $11.1 bln deal; 30/05/2018 – General Electric Company Reports 10.9 % Stake In Wabtec; 21/05/2018 – S&P PLACED WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 20/05/2018 – GE Nears $20 Billion Deal To Sell Transportation Unit To Wabtec: Report — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – WABTEC’S OUTLOOK TO NEG FROM STABLE; RATINGS AFFIRMED: MOODY’S; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – CEO RAYMOND T. BETLER WILL REMAIN PRESIDENT AND CEO OF THE MERGED COMPANY; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Wabtec’s Ratings Outlook To Negative From Stable; Affirms Baa3 Senior Unsecured Rating; 07/05/2018 – Wabtec Plans To Affirm 2018 Financial Guidance And Long-Term Financial Targets At Investor Day

Harvey Investment Co Llc, which manages about $445.75 million and $582.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 12,284 shares to 105,346 shares, valued at $40.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tjx Cos Inc New Com (NYSE:TJX) by 8,478 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 506,554 shares, and cut its stake in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Investors sentiment increased to 4.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.61, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold WAB shares while 78 reduced holdings. 287 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 287.29 million shares or 199.78% more from 95.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.19 billion activity. DeNinno David L bought $193,530 worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) on Tuesday, May 21. 10,000 shares were bought by NEUPAVER ALBERT J, worth $652,600 on Tuesday, May 21. $1.19B worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) was sold by GENERAL ELECTRIC CO on Friday, August 9.

