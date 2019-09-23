Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RCKT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) and Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.89
|0.00
|Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|11
|141.51
|N/A
|-3.39
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-46.8%
|-35.1%
|Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-75.9%
|-52.8%
Liquidity
9.7 and 9.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 11.4 and 11.4 respectively. Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
In next table is delivered Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
The average price target of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $37, with potential upside of 167.15%. Meanwhile, Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $22, while its potential upside is 115.05%. The results provided earlier shows that Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst belief.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 87.9% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 67.9% of Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 1.6% are Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.5% of Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-4.32%
|-12.81%
|-33.11%
|-12.5%
|-38.11%
|-17.81%
|Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-4.57%
|0.95%
|15.73%
|-21.53%
|-35.75%
|-31.18%
For the past year Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Summary
Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has two lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells; and three LVV programs for the treatment of other rare genetic diseases, as well as an adeno-associated viral vector program, which is under preclinical development. The company has collaboration agreements with Lund University, Sweden; and Centro de Investigaciones EnergÃ©ticas, Medioambientales y TecnolÃ³gicas. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.
Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps. The company's lead product candidate is glucagon rescue pen, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, a potentially life-threatening condition in people with diabetes. Its product candidates also comprise self-administered glucagon that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of post-bariatric hypoglycemia; continuous glucagon, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; continuous glucagon that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of hypoglycemia-associated autonomic failure; self-administered glucagon, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of exercise-induced hypoglycemia; and ready-to-use glucagon that is in Phase II clinical trials for use in a bi-hormonal artificial pancreas closed-loop systems. The company's preclinical programs include ready-to-use diazepam, a ready-to-use diazepam formulation for the treatment of ARS in patients with epilepsy; and pram-insulin, a ready-to-use fixed dose combination of insulin and pramlintide. It serves patients, caregivers, and health practitioners. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.
