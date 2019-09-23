Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RCKT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) and Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -1.89 0.00 Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 141.51 N/A -3.39 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.8% -35.1% Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -75.9% -52.8%

Liquidity

9.7 and 9.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 11.4 and 11.4 respectively. Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The average price target of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $37, with potential upside of 167.15%. Meanwhile, Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $22, while its potential upside is 115.05%. The results provided earlier shows that Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 87.9% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 67.9% of Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 1.6% are Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.5% of Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.32% -12.81% -33.11% -12.5% -38.11% -17.81% Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.57% 0.95% 15.73% -21.53% -35.75% -31.18%

For the past year Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has two lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells; and three LVV programs for the treatment of other rare genetic diseases, as well as an adeno-associated viral vector program, which is under preclinical development. The company has collaboration agreements with Lund University, Sweden; and Centro de Investigaciones EnergÃ©ticas, Medioambientales y TecnolÃ³gicas. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps. The company's lead product candidate is glucagon rescue pen, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, a potentially life-threatening condition in people with diabetes. Its product candidates also comprise self-administered glucagon that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of post-bariatric hypoglycemia; continuous glucagon, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; continuous glucagon that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of hypoglycemia-associated autonomic failure; self-administered glucagon, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of exercise-induced hypoglycemia; and ready-to-use glucagon that is in Phase II clinical trials for use in a bi-hormonal artificial pancreas closed-loop systems. The company's preclinical programs include ready-to-use diazepam, a ready-to-use diazepam formulation for the treatment of ARS in patients with epilepsy; and pram-insulin, a ready-to-use fixed dose combination of insulin and pramlintide. It serves patients, caregivers, and health practitioners. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.