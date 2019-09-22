Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RCKT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Teligent Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT)

We will be comparing the differences between Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) and Teligent Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -1.89 0.00 Teligent Inc. 1 0.78 N/A -0.75 0.00

In table 1 we can see Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Teligent Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) and Teligent Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.8% -35.1% Teligent Inc. 0.00% -156% -21.1%

Volatility & Risk

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 166.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.66 beta. Teligent Inc.’s 1.61 beta is the reason why it is 61.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 9.7 while its Current Ratio is 9.7. Meanwhile, Teligent Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Teligent Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Teligent Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Teligent Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 167.15% and an $37 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 87.9% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 85.2% of Teligent Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1.6% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 1.1% of Teligent Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.32% -12.81% -33.11% -12.5% -38.11% -17.81% Teligent Inc. -5.8% 0% -34.08% -62.64% -84.26% -52.55%

For the past year Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Teligent Inc.

Summary

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Teligent Inc.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has two lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells; and three LVV programs for the treatment of other rare genetic diseases, as well as an adeno-associated viral vector program, which is under preclinical development. The company has collaboration agreements with Lund University, Sweden; and Centro de Investigaciones EnergÃ©ticas, Medioambientales y TecnolÃ³gicas. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

Teligent, Inc., a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, formulates, manufactures, and markets generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. The company sells generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms. It also develops, manufactures, fills, and packages topical semi-solid and liquid products for branded and generic pharmaceutical customers, as well as for over-the-counter and cosmetic markets. The companyÂ’s products are used in various applications that range from cosmetics and cosmeceuticals to the prescription treatment of conditions, such as dermatitis, psoriasis, and eczema. In addition, it offers contract formulation and contract manufacturing services comprising formulating, testing, and/or manufacturing prescription drugs and medical devices. The company was formerly known as IGI Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to Teligent, Inc. in October 2015. Teligent, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Buena, New Jersey.